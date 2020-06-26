Strawberries and cream are a classic combo, but whipped cream and ice cream aren’t the only game in town. Sour cream is often overlooked on the dessert menu despite its rich, cool and creamy texture. The subtle tang of sour cream balances this sweet dish and the orange zest offers a touch of brightness, while the (optional) bourbon adds a bit of attitude.

Strawberry Cobbler with Bourbon & Brown Sugar Sour Cream

Keep summer baking quick and easy with a dessert so simple to make, it might just become a year-round, go-to recipe. Use peeled orchard fruits such as apples, plums and pears or frozen fruit when berries are not in season.

*18% m.f. sour cream is usually what is served in restaurants; it’s extra thick, luscious and decadent. You can also use 15% m.f. sour cream but avoid low/no fat versions.

Ingredients

Dough:

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

⅓ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

½ cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

½ cup milk

Filling:

1 tbsp softened unsalted butter

½ cup granulated sugar; more to taste

3 tbsp cornstarch

3 lb (about 6 cups) ripe strawberries, hulled and halved (quartered, if large)

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla

2 tbsp coarse sugar, such as turbinado

Topping:

1 cup thick sour cream (18% or 15% m.f.)*

3 tbsp brown sugar

1 oz bourbon (optional)

1 tsp orange zest

Preparation

Dough:

In the bowl of a food processor, pulse the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt to combine. Add butter and pulse until the mixture resembles coarse meal with pieces no larger than the size of a pea.

Remove the lid and drizzle milk overtop. Replace lid and pulse, in 2-second intervals, just until mixture starts to clump, being careful not to over mix into a cohesive dough. Refrigerate until needed. Biscuit topping can be made up to 1 day in advance; keep covered in the refrigerator.

Filling:

Preheat oven to 400F degrees. Grease a 7x11-inch (2.5 L) baking dish with softened butter. In a large bowl, combine the sugar and cornstarch. Add strawberries, lemon juice and vanilla; toss to coat. Scatter evenly in prepared dish. Crumble chilled dough, with some larger clumps and some smaller bits, over the fruit, leaving some exposed areas. Sprinkle with sugar. You can substitute sliced frozen strawberries for fresh. Do not thaw before using.

Bake, rotating halfway through, for 30 to 35 minutes or until the topping is evenly golden and the fruit filling is bubbly. Let cool for at least 30 minutes before serving warm.

Topping:

Whisk sour cream with sugar, bourbon and orange zest. Dollop over each serving of cobbler. Any leftover sour cream topping can be used as a fruit dip, or as a garnish for warm brownies and simple snacking cakes.



Yield: Makes 6 to 8 servings

Sabrina is owner and Chief Culinary Officer of SF Creative Culinary Services, an all-inclusive content marketing agency, based just outside Toronto serving food & beverage brands all over the world. Follow along on Instagram @sf_creativeculinaryservices.