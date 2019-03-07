These slow cooker Maple Syrup Dumplings may have you ditching your pie this Thanksgiving

(Photo credit: Christian Lacroix)

These doughy delights from Ricardo Larrivée’s new cookbook Ricardo: Ultimate Slow Cooker come together so easily and boast all the best autumnal flavours, that they have us rearranging our dumpling hierarchy to include them. Serve them with vanilla ice cream as an alternative to pie this holiday.

Maple Syrup Dumplings

By Ricardo Larrivée

The smell of this dessert alone — rich maple syrup spiked with cinnamon as it warms slowly — is enough to drive anyone crazy. Best of all? No sticky mess to clean up.

Ingredients

Sauce:

1 can (540 mL) maple syrup

1 cup water

A pinch ground cinnamon

Dumplings:

1 cup unbleached all purpose flour

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp baking powder

A pinch salt

¼ cup cold unsalted butter, diced

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 tbsp milk

Preparation

For the sauce:

In the slow cooker, combine the maple syrup, water, and cinnamon. Cover and cook on High for 2 hours. At this stage, it can be maintained on Warm for up to 4 hours.

For the dumplings:

In a bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Add the butter and mix with your fingertips until pea-sized pieces form. Add the egg and milk. Stir until the batter is smooth.

With an ice cream scoop, shape 8 dumplings with the batter and spoon into the syrup, spacing them evenly. Set the slow cooker to High. Cover and cook for 30 minutes. With a spoon, turn the dumplings and cook for another 30 minutes.

Serve as is, with ice cream or whipped cream.

Recipes from Ricardo: Ultimate Slow Cooker by Ricardo Larrivée ©2018. Published by HarperCollins Publishers. All rights reserved.

Servings: Makes 4 servings