Recipe: Shahir's Mango and Matcha Sweet Dumplings
Shahir went live on Facebook with a Lunar New Year theme and had to create a dessert from scratch in under 15 minutes. These mango and matcha sweet dumplings are the perfect after-dinner treat for Chinese New Year or anytime!
Ingredients
Dumplings:
- 1 ½ cups frozen or fresh mango, cubed
- 1 ½ tsp matcha powder
- 12 wonton wrappers
- Vegetable oil for deep frying
Sauce:
- ¾ cup icing sugar
- ½ cup 35% cream
- ¼ cup toasted coconut
- 1 tsp grated ginger
- 1 tsp orange zest
Stewed Pears:
- 2 Asian pears, diced
- 1 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp butter
Garnish:
- Crushed fortune cookies
- Sprinkle of matcha powder
- Orange zest, optional
Preparation
Puree mango and matcha in a food processor until it forms a crumbly paste. Add about 1 tbsp of filling to the centre of each wonton wrapper. Wet edges of wonton with water using your fingers. Fold the wonton wrapper in half and seal the edges by pressing down. Deep fry in vegetable oil until golden brown.
In a bowl mix together all sauce ingredients. Set aside.
Add pears, brown sugar and butter to a saucepan, cook until butter and sugar are dissolved and pears are slightly tender.
To serve: Add sauce to bottom of plate. Spoon on stewed pears. Add dumplings. Crumble over fortune cookies, a sprinkle of matcha powder and orange zest if desired.
