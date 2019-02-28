Bring bonfire vibes inside with these fun and easy Rainbow S'Mores

Be prepared to obliterate the s’mores competition with these ultra-epic rainbow s’mores! Kids and adults alike will fall over themselves for these unicorn-worthy treats, and wonder how in the world you even made them. (The answer is magic, obv.)

Ingredients

¾ oz gelatin

¾ cup water

2 cups sugar

½ cup water

1 cup corn syrup

Powdered sugar (for coating pan)

Pastel food colouring (2 drops x 5 colours)

24 oz light pink candy melts

Graham crackers

Chocolate bars

Preparation

Recipe: Rainbow S’Mores 1:29

Combine the gelatin and ¾ oz of water in a mixing bowl.

In a separate pot, add the sugar, ½ cup of water, and the corn syrup. Heat until it’s boiling up to 115 degrees Celsius, constantly mixing.

Combine the sugar syrup with the gelatin mixture. Stir on high.

Coat a baking dish in powdered sugar — make sure sure the whole bottom and sides are covered so that the marshmallow doesn’t stick. Pour out any excess powdered sugar.

Pour out equal parts of the mixture into five separate bowls. In each bowl add two drops of the food dye of your choice, and use a spoon to mix it well.

Little by little, pour out a large dollop of each coloured mixture into the coated pan. Drag a wooden skewer through the mixture to create the marbled rainbow effect. It should look somewhat like a peacock feather. Add the rest of the mixtures to the pan. Repeat the same process with the skewer.

Let sit overnight. (We know, you want them now, but patience is a virtue...)

Grab your graham crackers and dip them into the melted pink candy. Be sure to cover the entire cracker and lay them all out onto a dish to dry.

Cut the rainbow marshmallow into cubes. Sandwich a cube and a square of chocolate between two candy-coated graham crackers. Eat ‘em as is, or stick ‘em on a skewer over a campfire to roast them into a gooey rainbow wonder!

Perfect for camping, a kid’s birthday party, or as a Summertime treat! Or, you know, a totally acceptable grown-up snack…