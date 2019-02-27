Recipe: Pineapple whip — literally the most chill of all tasty, summertime desserts!

Need a quick summertime refresher? You'll be shocked how easy this whipped pineapple dessert is to make. The natural sweetness of pineapple combined with yummy banana makes for one amazing dessert that tastes just like summer. Put on the shades and get ready to soak some sun — this recipe is poolside perfect.

Literally the most chill of all tasty, summertime desserts! 0:59

Ingredients

2 cups frozen pineapple

1 banana, sliced

¾ cup coconut milk

¼ cup powdered sugar

1 edible flower (optional)

Preparation

Step 1: In a blender, combine 2 cups frozen pineapple chunks, 1 sliced banana, 180 mL coconut milk, 60 mL powdered sugar, and press pulse 4-6 times until thoroughly blended.

Step 2: Pour pineapple whip into a dish and top with a straw and a decoration of your choice. We used an edible pansy flower, however, you can find other edible flowers in the fresh herb section of your local grocery store.

You can serve with a straw or a spoon, whatever floats your boat. This is the perfect refreshing and sweet dessert to serve on a hot summer day. So good, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation with every last bite!