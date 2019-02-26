Recipe: Pan-Fried Arctic Char with Pea Pesto
If you want to eat more varieties of fish for dinner, Arctic char is a good option even for those not-so-adventurous eaters. It has a mild, salmon-like flavour and a texture similar to trout. Served with this simple pesto made with frozen peas and lots of fresh herbs.
Pan-Fried Arctic Char with Pea Pesto
By Josie Malevich
Ingredients
- 1 cup frozen peas, thawed and blanched
- ½ cup basil leaves
- ¼ cup parsley leaves
- ¼ cup toasted walnuts, chopped
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp water
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- ¼ tsp hot pepper flakes
Pan-Fried Arctic Char:
- 2 Arctic char fillets, each about 5 to 6 oz
- Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
- 2 tsp chopped fresh thyme
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- ¼ lb asparagus, trimmed and steamed (optional)
- Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)
Preparation
Pea Pesto:
Add peas, basil, parsley, walnuts, olive oil, lemon juice, water, garlic, salt, pepper and pepper flakes to small food processor or blender; pulse until coarsely ground. Refrigerate in airtight container for up 2 days. Makes about 1 cup.
Pan-Fried Arctic Char:
Pat fish dry with paper towel. Sprinkle flesh side with thyme; season with salt and pepper.
Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Place fish skin side down in pan and cook until skin is crispy, about 5 minutes. Turn and continue cooking until fish just starts to flake, about 1 to 2 minutes more, depending on thickness of fish. Serve with some pea pesto, asparagus and lemon wedges if desired.
Notes:
Substitute Arctic char with salmon or trout.
Toss pea pesto with pasta, or use as a topping for crostini or a dip for crudite or shrimp.
To quickly toast walnuts, microwave on high until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Servings: Makes 2 servings
