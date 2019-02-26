Recipe: Pan-Fried Arctic Char with Pea Pesto

If you want to eat more varieties of fish for dinner, Arctic char is a good option even for those not-so-adventurous eaters. It has a mild, salmon-like flavour and a texture similar to trout. Served with this simple pesto made with frozen peas and lots of fresh herbs.

Pan-Fried Arctic Char with Pea Pesto

By Josie Malevich

Ingredients

1 cup frozen peas, thawed and blanched

½ cup basil leaves

¼ cup parsley leaves

¼ cup toasted walnuts, chopped

¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp water

2 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

¼ tsp hot pepper flakes

Pan-Fried Arctic Char:

2 Arctic char fillets, each about 5 to 6 oz

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

2 tsp chopped fresh thyme

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ lb asparagus, trimmed and steamed (optional)

Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)

Preparation

Pea Pesto:

Add peas, basil, parsley, walnuts, olive oil, lemon juice, water, garlic, salt, pepper and pepper flakes to small food processor or blender; pulse until coarsely ground. Refrigerate in airtight container for up 2 days. Makes about 1 cup.

Pan-Fried Arctic Char:

Pat fish dry with paper towel. Sprinkle flesh side with thyme; season with salt and pepper.

Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Place fish skin side down in pan and cook until skin is crispy, about 5 minutes. Turn and continue cooking until fish just starts to flake, about 1 to 2 minutes more, depending on thickness of fish. Serve with some pea pesto, asparagus and lemon wedges if desired.

Notes:

Substitute Arctic char with salmon or trout.

Toss pea pesto with pasta, or use as a topping for crostini or a dip for crudite or shrimp.

To quickly toast walnuts, microwave on high until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Servings: Makes 2 servings