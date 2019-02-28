Cooking with Joy: Superfood Smoothie

Welcome to Cooking with Joy! Each week Joy McCarthy of Joyous Health is sharing a recipe that is both mouth-watering — and mindfully made. She’s sharing her tips for how to cook using the healthiest ingredients and techniques, to make food you will feel good about serving... and devouring.

With summer slowing to a halt (*sigh*) and September madness taking over, we all need a little something to make our mornings brighter and fuel us through the day. Enter, this incredibly hydrating Superfood Smoothie. With all-star ingredients like bee pollen, ginger and tons of greens, you'll be filling your body with essential antioxidants — and sipping your way to radiant skin — in no time. Plus, the addition of pineapple and coconut packs tropical punch that'll leave you feeling sunny even as the cooler months set in!

Ingredients

2 stalks celery

½ cup frozen pineapple or papaya

Thumb size fresh gingeroot

1 tsp superfood greens powder

1 tsp bee pollen

1 tsp ground flaxseeds

1 tbsp coconut butter

Coconut water to desired consistency

Preparation

Place all ingredients into blender and process until smooth.

Servings: Makes 2 servings