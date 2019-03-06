3 Easy takes on escargot, fit for your excellent New Year's Eve bash

This recipe was originally published December 22, 2017.

When we laid eyes on these three dreamy escargot dishes from Marilou and Alexandre Champagne’s new cookbook Three Times a Day: Simple and Stylish, our minds went to one place: New Year’s Eve. Not only do these appetizers give off an air of elegance, they’re ready in a pinch and are perfectly bite-sized, making them a go-to finger food for passing around your party. These can be easily be doubled or tripled to serve the big crowd at your elevated NYE bash, or make just enough for you and yours for watching the countdown from the couch. Serve the snails on their own or stack them on slices of buttered toast, it’s up to you and either way, they are bound to be devoured.

Classic Garlic Snails, Snails with Blue Cheese & White Wine and Snails with Chorizo & Mozzarella

By Marilou Champagne and Alexandre Champagne

Ingredients

For Classic Garlic Snails:

1 tbsp butter

1 shallot, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 can (4 ½ oz) snails, rinsed and drained

Salt and pepper to taste

½ cup butter, cubed

Juice of ½ lemon

2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

For Snails with Blue Cheese & White Wine:

1 tbsp butter

1 shallot, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 can (4 ½ oz) snails, rinsed and drained

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ cup dry white wine

½ cup 35% cream

2 tbsp crumbled blue cheese

For Snails with Chorizo & Mozzarella:

1 tbsp butter

1 shallot, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped

¼ cup finely diced chorizo

1 can (4 ½ oz) snails, rinsed and drained

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 tsp maple syrup

¾ cup tomato sauce

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tbsp freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Preparation

For Classic Garlic Snails:

In a pan, over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the shallot and garlic, and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the snails, and continue cooking for 1 minute. Season.

Add the remaining ingredients, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Serve.

For Snails with Blue Cheese & White Wine:

In a pan, over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the shallot and garlic, and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the snails, and continue cooking for 1 minute. Season.

Add the remaining ingredients, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 5 minutes. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Serve.

For Snails with Chorizo & Mozzarella:

In a pan, over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the shallot, garlic, and chorizo, and sauté for 2 minutes. Add the snails, and continue cooking for 1 minute. Season.

Add the remaining ingredients, with the exception of the cheeses, reduce the heat to low, and cook for 2 minutes. Adjust the seasoning to taste, top with cheeses, and finish by broiling until golden brown. Serve.

Recipes and photos from Three Times a Day: Simple and Stylish copyright © 2017, by Marilou & Alexandre Champagne, reproduced by permission of House of Anansi Press Inc., Toronto. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without written permission from the publisher. www.houseofanansi.com

Servings: Makes 4 servings of each kind