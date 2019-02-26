Recipe: Chinese Egg Tarts with a Lucky Twist

You don't have to wait for your next dim sum visit to enjoy freshly baked Chinese egg tarts — these couldn't be simpler to make at home. Check out the video to see exactly how to make them. Tangerine adds the lucky twist that makes these perfect for your Chinese New Year celebrations!

Ingredients

Flour, for dusting board

1 sheet puff pastry, store-bought, thawed in refrigerator

Zest of one tangerine, julienned

6 tbsp tangerine juice (from approx 1-2 tangerines)

6 tbsp water

6 tbsp sugar

5 eggs room temperature

½ cup evaporated milk

Pinch of salt

Preparation

Flour your board or work surface lightly. Cut puff pastry into 4 equal pieces. Place each in 5-inch tart tins and trim excess pastry from edges. Chill in refrigerator while you prepare the filling.

Add julienned zest, tangerine juice, water and sugar to a small sauce pot. Boil until sugar has dissolved, about 5-6 minutes. Let liquid cool to room temperature. Remove zest and set aside for garnish.

Whisk together eggs and pass through a strainer into cooled juice mixture. Whisk in evaporated milk and salt. Transfer filling into tart shells. Bake at 375F for 20 minutes. Cool tarts to room temperature and top with candied tangerine zest. Enjoy!

Servings: Makes 4, 5-inch round tarts