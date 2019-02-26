An any-season aperitif — the winter version calls for dark sherry and a green olive *swoon*

(Photo credit: Sarah Hogan)

We’re always into cocktails that come together with few ingredients and in a few minutes, but we especially love this one from Aperitif by Kate Hawkings, because of the suggestion to take it from a summer spritzer to a wintery sipper just by switching out the variety of sherry. We’d opt for the green olive in both versions. Cheers.

Rebujito

By Kate Hawkings

This classic Andalusian aperitif uses manzanilla or fino sherry and is fantastic in the summer; use an amontillado or an oloroso instead for something a bit more profound but equally delicious and more fitting for winter. Spanish lemonade is somewhat less sweet than those the Brits and Americans are used to, so I’d top it with a splash of soda to cut the sweetness. I sometimes throw caution to the wind and use tonic water instead of lemonade.

Ingredients

75 mL (3 oz) Manzanilla or fino sherry

About 150 mL (6 oz) lemonade

1 sprig fresh mint and/or 1 green olive, to garnish

Preparation

Serve in a tall glass over plenty of ice.

Excerpted Aperitif by Kate Hawkings. Recipes Copyright © 2018. Excerpted by permission of Quadrille. All rights reserved.

Servings: Makes 1 cocktail