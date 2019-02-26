An any-season aperitif — the winter version calls for dark sherry and a green olive *swoon*
It doesn’t hurt that it comes together in 30 seconds flat
We’re always into cocktails that come together with few ingredients and in a few minutes, but we especially love this one from Aperitif by Kate Hawkings, because of the suggestion to take it from a summer spritzer to a wintery sipper just by switching out the variety of sherry. We’d opt for the green olive in both versions. Cheers.
Rebujito
By Kate Hawkings
This classic Andalusian aperitif uses manzanilla or fino sherry and is fantastic in the summer; use an amontillado or an oloroso instead for something a bit more profound but equally delicious and more fitting for winter. Spanish lemonade is somewhat less sweet than those the Brits and Americans are used to, so I’d top it with a splash of soda to cut the sweetness. I sometimes throw caution to the wind and use tonic water instead of lemonade.
Ingredients
- 75 mL (3 oz) Manzanilla or fino sherry
- About 150 mL (6 oz) lemonade
- 1 sprig fresh mint and/or 1 green olive, to garnish
Preparation
Serve in a tall glass over plenty of ice.
Excerpted Aperitif by Kate Hawkings. Recipes Copyright © 2018. Excerpted by permission of Quadrille. All rights reserved.
Servings: Makes 1 cocktail
