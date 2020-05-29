Pies for all: The berry fanatic, the savoury-tooth and the pastry pro
Right for any time, and gifts too, so make one for them and one for you
If visions of pastoral weekends filled with picnic pies, both savoury and sweet, are calling to you — then same. If you want to hang out in the AC with a good movie and a full pie to yourself, also same. Pies are a favourite for so many reasons: fruit-filled pies celebrate summer's yield, savoury pies make outdoor dining a cinch, and exquisitely decorated pies — they're just a sheer triumph of pastry.
We've gathered some of our favourite pies in each of these categories right here to inspire your summer meals. A pie makes a great gift to a neighbour, too, if you're looking to do something nice for someone who might need it right now, so bake (at least) two, one for them and one for you.
Orange-Infused Blueberry Pie with Braided Top
Marcella DiLonardo's Apple Cheddar Pie
Jamie Oliver's Salmon Filo Pie
Jamie Oliver's Sweet Pea Fish Pie
