This Meatball Sub is the classic, cheesy, comfort food sandwich of your dreams
It’s a two hander that wants for nothing
This is an uncomplicated favourite that you can take to the next level (fancier cheese!) and the next one after that (pickles, chillies, onions, olives…) but there is also no need. Once you get this rich and yielding sub in your hands, you’ll probably find it to be perfection.
Meatball Sub
By Josie Malevich
This recipe scales easily; make the meatballs* ahead of time to feed a group with little fuss.
Ingredients
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 6 large cooked meatballs*
- 2 tbsp finely chopped basil
- 2 demi baguettes, ciabatta or sub buns, split
- 6 oz fresh mozzarella, sliced
- ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Preparation
Preheat broiler to high and position rack in the center of the oven. Meanwhile, bring the sauce to a simmer in skillet set over medium heat. Add the meatballs, cover and cook until meatballs are heated through, about 10 to 15 minutes. Stir in the basil.
Place a demi-baguette so that the hinge side of the bread lies flat, on foil-lined baking sheet. Add a layer of the sauce, half of the mozzarella and finally three meatballs onto the bread. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and drizzle with a little oil. Repeat with the remaining ingredients. Broil the sandwiches, open-faced, until the cheese melts and the bread is toasted (keep an eye on them, they can burn quickly).
Servings: Makes 2 servings
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.