Fun, flavour-packed ferments that could not be easier to make
If you’ve got salt and time, we’ve got a guide to help you nail sauerkraut every time
People who make pickles know something that people who are intimidated by the thought of making pickles don't...
They're so easy to make they kind of make themselves.
Yet some are even easier than others, like these (lacto-fermented) pickles here, which require no separately-made brine. For instance, sauerkraut is one of the easiest fermented foods to make: massage salt into sliced cabbage and it makes its own brine.
That's the extent of the work — the rest is know-how. Once you know the importance of keeping the process clean and the cabbage submerged, how much salt to add and how to keep an eye on it, you'll make and enjoy delicious sauerkraut any time. Which is why we created this guide that walks you through making a batch successfully.
The same method can be used to make similar lacto-ferments with other vegetables and with the addition of other ingredients like herbs and spices too. So if you're even more intrigued by the tart treats below, skim the step-by-step sauerkraut method, and use the tips to make any of these flavour-packed ferments.
Minty Pickled Celery with Apple and Beets
Curry-Spiced Fermented Cauliflower
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.