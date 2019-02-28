Super-festive candy ice cream bowls

Pretty much the only downside to a homemade ice cream sundae is when it’s all been eaten, and you’re left with an empty bowl. Well, would you believe us if we said we had the solution? Introducing: these edible candy ice cream bowls that you can munch on as soon as the ice cream is eaten!

Adorable, charming and straight-up delicious — these candy bowls make for a unique party gimmick, or as a fancy way to add some extra flavor to your dinner plans.

Good-bye empty ice cream bowls, see you in our bellies! 1:09

Ingredients

Multi-coloured candy melts

Sprinkles

Ice cream

Materials:

Balloons

Baking sheet

Parchment sheet

Safety pin

Balloon pump (optional)

Preparation

1. Inflate a new clean balloon, and tie it off.

2. Melt down the candy. Place a dot of melted candy onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. This dot will serve as a base for the candy bowl, in order to keep it in place. Make sure to leave some space between the dots allow room for the balloons.

3. Dip the balloon into the melted candy. Swirl it around a bit to completely coat the bottom of the balloon, toss some sprinkles on there, then place the balloon, candy-side down, onto the baking sheet — right on the candy base we made earlier.

4. Repeat process with other balloons until sheet is full. Get creative pairing different coloured sprinkles! Let the balloons cool for 1 hour.

5. Now comes the fun part — popping the balloons! Using a safety pin or needle, pop each balloon and remove from the candy bowl.

6. Time to finish your bowls with some ice cream, fudge, sprinkles, cherries…and devour! Extra bonus? Fewer dishes means less time cleaning, more time eating! Yum!