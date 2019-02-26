Homemade, Classic Eggnog: A simple recipe that you can customize to your tastes

It is easier than you may think to make your own eggnog at home, and the aside from bragging rights, you can make it just to your tastes!

(For an even greater twist on the classic, check out this White Chocolate and Candy Cane Eggnog recipe here!)

Classic Eggnog

By Josie Malevich

This decadent eggnog is cooked so you don’t have to worry about serving raw eggs.

Feel free to make the following variations:

Omit brandy and use 3/4 cup dark rum, bourbon or whiskey. For coffee eggnog, omit alcohol and substitute with 3/4 cup cold brewed coffee or chilled espresso. Or, substitute freshly grated nutmeg garnish with ground cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, gingerbread spice, drizzle of caramel, cocoa powder, shaved dark chocolate or toasted coconut.

Ingredients

¾ cup 3.25% (whole) homogenized milk

1 ½ cup 35% whipping cream, divided

½ cup sugar, divided

¼ tsp sea salt

6 egg yolks

2 tsp vanilla extract

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg, plus more for garnishing

½ cup dark rum

¼ cup brandy

Preparation

Combine milk, 1/4 cup cream, 1/4 cup sugar and salt in heavy-bottomed saucepan set over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until small bubbles start to form around the sides of the pan, about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk the egg yolks and remaining sugar until thick and foamy. Gradually whisk in half of the hot milk mixture, then pour it all back into the saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring constantly, with a wooden spoon or heat proof spatula until it thickens and coats back of spoon, about 5 to 8 minutes. Stir in the vanilla and nutmeg.

Strain through a fine-mesh sieve. Cool slightly. Cover and refrigerate until completely chilled, about 4 to 6 hours.

Just before serving, whip remaining cream with electric beaters until stiff peaks form. In large bowl or measuring cup, whisk the rum and brandy into eggnog. Fold in the whipped cream.

Serve in small glasses and garnish with freshly grated nutmeg.

Servings: Makes about 1 L or serves 4 to 6 servings