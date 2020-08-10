Blueberry Sweet Rolls with Mascarpone Frosting: The unapologetically gooey late-summer treat to bake right now

These sweet rolls are basically fruit-filled cinnamon buns with a little less cinnamon but just as much gooey goodness. Tender, buttery sweet dough is topped with spiced brown sugar, loaded with fresh blueberries and baked until the edges are beautifully golden brown. For stickier buns, slather the sweet and tangy mascarpone frosting over the buns while they’re still warm or allow them to cool completely before frosting for a fluffier finish. Local wild blueberries are like little pearls of summer sunshine, so look for them when in season, otherwise cultivated work just as well.

Blueberry Sweet Rolls with Mascarpone Frosting

Mascarpone frosting adds a touch of tang to balance the sweet blueberry filling. Mascarpone is a soft, mild Italian cream cheese that is a bit richer than brick-style cream cheese but either can be used to prepare the frosting.

* Frozen blueberries can be used in place of fresh, just be sure they’re fully frozen when tossing with flour and use immediately.

Ingredients

Dough:

1 cup warm milk

quick-rise yeast 2 ¼ tsp

½ cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

6 tbsp softened unsalted butter, divided

1 tsp salt

4 cups all-purpose flour (approx.)

Filling:

¼ cup softened unsalted butter

½ cup packed brown sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ tsp salt

2 cups blueberries*

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

Frosting:

3 tbsp softened unsalted butter

3 oz mascarpone or plain, brick-style cream cheese

2 tbsp milk

½ tsp vanilla

1 cup icing sugar (approx.)

½ tsp lemon or orange zest (optional)

Preparation

Dough:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook attachment, add milk and yeast. Top with sugar, eggs, 4 tbsp butter, salt and flour. Mix slowly to combine and then on medium speed for 4 to 5 minutes or until a smooth, elastic dough is achieved. If dough is still sticky, add up to ½ cup additional flour in small increments until the dough becomes elastic.

Shape into a ball and place in a clean glass or metal bowl. Cover with a kitchen towel and place in a warm, dry location. Let stand for 1 to 1 ½ hours or until dough has doubled in size.

Grease a 9x13-inch (3 L) baking dish with remaining butter; set aside. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and punch it down. Roll out into a 12x18-inch rectangle.

Filling:

Spread softened butter evenly over dough. Stir sugar with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt. Sprinkle all over butter; massage lightly to make a paste. Toss blueberries with flour until evenly coated. Scatter over sugar mixture; sprinkle with any leftover flour overtop.

Starting on the long end, roll dough, tucking and pulling as needed, to make an even log. Using a sharp knife, trim the ends and cut log into 12 equal portions. Arrange rolls, cut side up, in prepared pan. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm, dry location. Let rise, at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes, or in the refrigerator, overnight. (Bring to room temperature before baking.)

Note: The rolls can be made in advance and stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours before baking. Just be sure to bring it to room temperature for 30 minutes before baking. The dough cannot be made, refrigerated, rolled out, proofed and baked. It will be too stiff to roll, which will result in it getting overworked.

Preheat oven to 350F degrees. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until golden brown around the edges and no longer doughy in the centre. Set pan on a wire rack to cool for at least 20 minutes.

Frosting:

Meanwhile, beat butter with mascarpone, orange zest (if using), milk and vanilla on medium-high speed for 2 to 3 minutes or until creamy. Gradually beat in icing sugar until well combined and fluffy. Spread over sweet rolls.



Yield: Makes 12 servings

Sabrina is owner and Chief Culinary Officer of SF Creative Culinary Services, an all-inclusive content marketing agency, based just outside Toronto serving food & beverage brands all over the world. Follow along on Instagram @sf_creativeculinaryservices.