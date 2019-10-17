Before you stuff your face, take our Halloween Candy Quiz

No matter how old you are, taking part in autumn's annual candy haul is something to look forward to. Sure, showing off your homemade Joker costume to the neighbours is part of the fun of Halloween, but the true reason for the season is amassing as many sweets as possible in just a few short hours. When it's done well, trick-or-treaters return to the house with a pillowcase that's overflowing with treats to share (reluctantly) with the rest of the family. Everyone has their favourites — the ones that get devoured before your costume comes off — and then there are those candies considered 'filler' that are left to languish at the bottom of the bag until Easter. Sure, your tastebuds know the difference between them all, but does your brain?

Some of your favourite (and least favourite) candies have stories behind them that are worth reading before you stuff your face. So, we put all our findings together in this quiz — and you don't get to have any candy until you pass.