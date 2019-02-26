Recipe: All-season Sangria
Whether you're catching rays by the pool, or keeping warm by the fire, this sangria recipe from celebrity bartender Kevin Brauch is sure to quench your thirst.
Ingredients
- 2 bottles of red wine (white if you prefer)
- ½ bottle of triple sec
- ½ bottle of brandy
- Simple syrup (to taste)
- Nutmeg (to taste)
- Seasonal fruits
Preparation
Pour all wine, brandy, triple sec, and simple syrup into a large jar. Add nutmeg and seasonal fruits. Stir well.
Add ice, or heat up mixture for the winter holidays. Enjoy!
Servings: Makes 1 party-size jar
