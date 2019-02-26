Recipe: All-season Sangria

Whether you're catching rays by the pool, or keeping warm by the fire, this sangria recipe from celebrity bartender Kevin Brauch is sure to quench your thirst.

Ingredients

2 bottles of red wine (white if you prefer)

½ bottle of triple sec

½ bottle of brandy

Simple syrup (to taste)

Nutmeg (to taste)

Seasonal fruits

Preparation

Pour all wine, brandy, triple sec, and simple syrup into a large jar. Add nutmeg and seasonal fruits. Stir well.

Add ice, or heat up mixture for the winter holidays. Enjoy!

Servings: Makes 1 party-size jar