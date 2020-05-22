3 quickles to make right now: Peaches, cherry tomatoes... and pizza mushrooms!
So little work for such a huge punch of flavour.
Tackling a quick pickle. It's as unintimidating as the word 'quickles' suggests. Cleanliness is key — clean hands and equipment are all it takes to keep your quickles safe in the fridge for up to two weeks. But the process takes minutes and requires so few ingredients. And there's no better way to transform underripe peaches, run-of-the-mill cherry tomatoes and plain button mushrooms into the tastiest toppings of them all. These quickled peaches and tomatoes are destined for your next spread or salad... and these pizza mushrooms? You may never eat a slice of 'za without them again.
Sweet And Sour Quickled Peaches
Tangy Quickled Cherry Tomatoes
