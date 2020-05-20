12 of our baking recipes that have caught your eye on Pinterest
You’ve had your eye on them, now's the time to make them
Many of us have been staying home as much as possible for two months now. And, for many of us, baking has been a welcome, delicious distraction in that time! Intricate bakes have relieved some boredom, low-flour (and no-flour) recipes have come to the rescue when pantries were a little low on AP, and homemade bread has become a bit of a breakout superstar. Just as the interest in sourdough has been on the rise, so has the attention to our baking boards on Pinterest. Here's a list of some of the sweets that seem to be catching your eye lately. Below, 12 recipes to inspire your next baking undertakings.
Pull-Apart Garlic Bread
'Oh She Glows' PB&J Thumbprint Breakfast Cookies
Nadiya's Carrot Cake Pakoras with Cream Cheese Dip
Rye Sourdough Starter From Scratch
Belinda's Flourless Coconut and Chocolate Cake
