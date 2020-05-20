12 of our baking recipes that have caught your eye on Pinterest

Many of us have been staying home as much as possible for two months now. And, for many of us, baking has been a welcome, delicious distraction in that time! Intricate bakes have relieved some boredom, low-flour (and no-flour) recipes have come to the rescue when pantries were a little low on AP, and homemade bread has become a bit of a breakout superstar. Just as the interest in sourdough has been on the rise, so has the attention to our baking boards on Pinterest. Here's a list of some of the sweets that seem to be catching your eye lately. Below, 12 recipes to inspire your next baking undertakings.



Pull-Apart Garlic Bread

'Oh She Glows' PB&J Thumbprint Breakfast Cookies

Royal Icing Sugar Cookies

Nadiya's Carrot Cake Pakoras with Cream Cheese Dip

Homemade Puff Pastry

Rye Sourdough Starter From Scratch

Belinda's Flourless Coconut and Chocolate Cake

Nadiya's Apple Rocky Road

Gougères

Ricotta Olive Oil Cake