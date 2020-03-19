12 intricate recipes to try if the kitchen is your comfort zone
Technique and time matter when it comes to these meals, and the rewards may be multifold
If you find comfort in the process of preparing an intricate recipe, or learning a new culinary technique in the kitchen, this roundup may just be what you need right now. Below you'll find a dozen ideas, some of which you might have had on your "maybe I'll master this someday" list.
Although these from-scratch selects put basic ingredients first (mostly), we promise they're not so basic when it comes to flavour! With that in mind, be sure to also check out these immersive baking recos that we're pretty confident would make for a delicious dessert alongside any of these mains you decide to get lost in.
A spinach dough that you can turn into all your fave pasta shapes, or use to make the epic lasagna below...
An Italian pasta maestra's secret weapon recipe.
A big batch Chinese dumplings recipe from Canadian chef Jackie Kai Ellis' family vault. Plus, you can freeze any extras.
Wayne Gretzky's Grandma's Perogy Recipe
This cheesy, potato-packed recipe for the Ukrainian staple that has been in the Gretzky family for generations.
Sabzi Polow — Fragrant Herbed Rice
The real prize in this dish is the tahdig — that crunchy, crackly saffron-tinged rice at the bottom of the pot.
Lidia Bastianich's Tagliatelle with Porcini Mushroom Sauce with Homemade Pasta Dough
Learn how to make a fresh dough that's low on eggs — no pasta machine required!
Spaghetti and Meatballs From Scratch
If spaghetti is your family's go-to meal, but you're intimidated by making a sauce from scratch, this recipe may lure you in.
This noodle soup from Jamie Oliver is the ultimate labour of love.
The joy of this French Classic comes from slow cooking a tough cut of meat in liquid and mingling it with a collection of earthy flavours until the liquid transforms from soupy, to saucy, to nearly syrup.
It's a homey dish that feels special to serve, and any leftovers make a pretty epic sandwich.
Anjum Anand's Kutch Chicken Biryani
Not only is it packed with spices that'll fill your home with a rich aroma as soon as they hit the pan, this chicken and rice-based meal is hearty enough that you won't need to serve it with any sides.
This recipe from Joe Thottungal's cookbook Coconut Lagoon doesn't cut corners, so while it may seem extensive, it will be worth it to get the crispy, crepe-like shell, warm potato masala filling and fresh chutneys just right. But, don't hesitate to serve with any jarred chutney you have on hand.
