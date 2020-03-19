12 intricate recipes to try if the kitchen is your comfort zone

If you find comfort in the process of preparing an intricate recipe, or learning a new culinary technique in the kitchen, this roundup may just be what you need right now. Below you'll find a dozen ideas, some of which you might have had on your "maybe I'll master this someday" list.

Although these from-scratch selects put basic ingredients first (mostly), we promise they're not so basic when it comes to flavour! With that in mind, be sure to also check out these immersive baking recos that we're pretty confident would make for a delicious dessert alongside any of these mains you decide to get lost in.

Sfoglia Verde Agli Spinaci

A spinach dough that you can turn into all your fave pasta shapes, or use to make the epic lasagna below...

(All photography by Eric Wolfinger)

Lasagne Verde Alla Bolognese

An Italian pasta maestra's secret weapon recipe.

(Photography by Eric Wolfinger)

Pork and Chive Dumplings

A big batch Chinese dumplings recipe from Canadian chef Jackie Kai Ellis' family vault. Plus, you can freeze any extras.

(Credit: Jackie Kai Ellis)

Wayne Gretzky's Grandma's Perogy Recipe

This cheesy, potato-packed recipe for the Ukrainian staple that has been in the Gretzky family for generations.

Sabzi Polow — Fragrant Herbed Rice

The real prize in this dish is the tahdig — that crunchy, crackly saffron-tinged rice at the bottom of the pot.

(Photography by Betty Binon)

Lidia Bastianich's Tagliatelle with Porcini Mushroom Sauce with Homemade Pasta Dough

Learn how to make a fresh dough that's low on eggs — no pasta machine required!

Spaghetti and Meatballs From Scratch

If spaghetti is your family's go-to meal, but you're intimidated by making a sauce from scratch, this recipe may lure you in.

(Photo: David Bagosy, Styling: Melissa Direnzo)

Jamie Oliver's Steaming Ramen

This noodle soup from Jamie Oliver is the ultimate labour of love.

(Credit: David Loftus)

Beef Bourguignon

The joy of this French Classic comes from slow cooking a tough cut of meat in liquid and mingling it with a collection of earthy flavours until the liquid transforms from soupy, to saucy, to nearly syrup.

Classic Chicken Parmesan

It's a homey dish that feels special to serve, and any leftovers make a pretty epic sandwich.

(Credit: Allison Day)

Anjum Anand's Kutch Chicken Biryani

Not only is it packed with spices that'll fill your home with a rich aroma as soon as they hit the pan, this chicken and rice-based meal is hearty enough that you won't need to serve it with any sides.

(Photo credit: Martin Poole)

Dosas with Potato Masala

This recipe from Joe Thottungal's cookbook Coconut Lagoon doesn't cut corners, so while it may seem extensive, it will be worth it to get the crispy, crepe-like shell, warm potato masala filling and fresh chutneys just right. But, don't hesitate to serve with any jarred chutney you have on hand.