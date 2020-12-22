Your special 2021 horoscope: Prepare for a new age of truth and compassion

Another year comes to a close and the overall consensus of people is they are glad to put it behind them. Bring on 2021. As we peer ahead into the new year, can we expect better? Yes, we can.

It does look promising, albeit stimulating and unpredictable. The Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction in Aquarius on the Winter Solstice is the dividing line between the past and future. For the past two hundred years, the Jupiter-Saturn conjunctions which occur every 20 years, took place in the earth signs of Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo. That put the emphasis on the material, finance and comforts. The good part is we attained physical comforts not ever seen before.

But now, for the next 200 years, the Jupiter-Saturn conjunctions will take place in the air signs of Aquarius, Gemini and Libra. Now we can look forward to an age when ideas, philosophy and thought will prevail. Technology, ruled by Aquarius, will play a big part in this. Zoom, Skype and all the other platforms are unifying people around the world in cyberspace. Unifying people is a very Aquarian thing.

So, the picture is looking good, but to get there will require a transition. This next year will start that transition. Saturn, the Time-Keeper, and Uranus, the Planet of Change, will bring that change throughout 2021. There will be three critical points in their relationship on February 17, June 14 and December 24. We are entering a new epoque.

Watch for the Mercury retrograde cycle. These are crucial times when you will go through important check points. They come once every four months, so there are three to watch out for:

Mercury retrogrades of 2021

January 30 to February 20

May 29 to June 22

September 26 to October 18

Mark these in your calendar. They're important crucial astrological periods. Do not make final decisions if possible during these periods of time since everything is in flux.

The calendar month is good for making appointments and organizing your life, the lunar cycle is linked to a natural cosmic rhythm. Keep track of the New Moons. They are points of new beginnings that bring a burst of energy and growth similar to the spring. These are points when you plant the seed of what you want to achieve.

New Moons of 2021

January 13 in Capricorn

February 11 in Aquarius

March 13 in Pisces

April 11 in Aries

May 11 in Taurus

June 10 in Gemini

July 9 in Cancer

August 8 in Leo

September 6 in Virgo

October 6 in Libra

November 4 in Scorpio

December 4 in Sagittarius

Make sure you make your wishes on these days. Light a candle and set out to achieve your goals.

The next thing to watch are the eclipse dates. Here they are:

Total Lunar Eclipse on May 26

Annular Solar Eclipse on June 10

Partial Lunar Eclipse on November 19

Total Solar Eclipse on December 4

Lunar eclipses take place on Full Moons. Solar eclipses occur on New Moons. They put a special emphasis on those days. It's a cosmic punctuation point.

Follow the natural cycles and you will find our own individual way of connecting to the Universe and making the most of planetary cycles. Take time out every day to concentrate on the sound of your breath. Do it often. Even a minute or two will work wonders. Breathing shuts down the mind chatter, that infernal internal dialogue, and connects you to the creative and compassionate source that guides us all. The spark of the divine is within you.

May 2021 be the best year ever for you. May you achieve the fulfilment of your hopes, dreams and aspirations.

Your horoscope for the Year Ahead 2021:

Aries

Your intellect is a precious asset. The Saturn-Uranus alignment this year will spark it up and enhance your mental acuity. You have been balancing a stream of details in a difficult arrangement. It's a good thing you have logical reasoning capabilities. All that is required is a new understanding. Of course, a little serendipity wouldn't go amiss. Looks like you have some coming your way and it's going to stick around long enough for you to extricate yourself from a situation that is restricting your freedom. You are on course to gain the power to live your life according to your own rules and beliefs.

Taurus

It's taking a long time to reach a special heartfelt dream. It's left you wondering if you'll ever get there. Do you have the confidence to keep your resolve? Yes, because you have shown in the past that it is a chief gem of your character. With the Saturn-Uranus alignment taking a prominent place in the year ahead, you will gain great confidence in your resolve to attain your goals. As long as you stay on the path with heart, a way will be found to make your dreams happen. If it's meant to be, then it will happen. And it most certainly is meant to be. The less you worry, the faster you'll reach your goal.

Gemini

Old sources of angst no longer torment you. Life has moved you to a higher level of understanding. It's time to survey your future with your newly found emotional and spiritual strength. With the Saturn-Uranus link up, it will soon begin to dawn on you that you are free to move on from an old and protracted drama. Factors that were once so worrisome will soon become rather insignificant. Don't give way to cynicism. The answer to a dilemma you are struggling with has been staring you in the face for ages. Be proud of who you are and what you have to offer. A big move you are planning will prove highly worthwhile.

Cancer

You are getting into training. You are preparing for the big events and dramatic challenges that await you down the line. You are building up your strength and developing your stamina. Don't get bogged down in detail. Just be aware that, if you can rise above a particular problem, you can gain a high level of perspective which will stand you in good stead emotionally and financially. Progress regarding an important goal will pick up at last. Whatever has been holding things up was simply a natural pause. The Saturn-Uranus alignment is a refresh button that will offer a break from the past and rekindle your passion for your life's mission.

Leo

You can forget the trouble of the past and embrace a more inspiring future. Your current challenges are preventing you from seeing the positively stellar outlook that lies ahead. Despite your challenges, there is a way to successfully weave your way through your difficulties. A problem that has weighed heavily on you will begin to dissolve and diminish in power. You have a brighter future than you suspect. The solution to an old and problematic personal issue will be solved with the direction of the Saturn-Uranus cycle. There's a precious diamond glinting in the sunlight along your path. Go ahead and pick it up. It's yours.

Virgo

Resist any tendency to dip into a mood of gloom. Well, you won't have to try hard judging by what the stars have in store in this year ahead. Remain patient and amiable in face of less than perfect circumstances when they come up. Certain obdurate people in your world who cannot comprehend the wisdom of your words have a lot less influence than you think. Don't allow them to negatively affect you. Don't feel bad, mad or sad. Just be tolerant and as wise as you know how to be. The Saturn-Uranus alignment will assure you that all is well and getting better. You are shifting into the fast lane toward an outcome you have been longing for.

Libra

A lack of choice can often be preferable to a surplus. We don't always want to make decisions. Too many choices can lead to negative fear-filled expectations. And this would only push you into an oppressive mood of apprehension and anxiety. The Saturn-Uranus alignment this year will help make you more decisive. You'll come up with the right choices when you most need them. You will receive an abundance of enlightened inspiration to power through all your challenges. You are moving onto bigger and better things. Messages will come in mysterious and obscure ways.

Scorpio

People who believe they can find solutions to your problems sometimes get rather adamant about it. No matter how vociferously you try to explain your case, they remain incapable of respecting your ideas. Ranting and raving won't make a scintilla of difference — not even a modicum. You can turn a blind eye to their condescension but that won't help. The best way to get your point across is to be firm. The Saturn-Uranus alignment this year is a wake up call. You'll find that you won't be able to suffer fools gladly any longer. If a revolution is called for, then you're the one to lead it.

Sagittarius

You are due to receive much needed support. Go ahead and allow yourself to feel confident. Envisage a future in which you have overcome your temporary difficulty. When we are brave enough to face the unknown and take a chance on following the calling of our heart, we inevitably place ourselves in a precarious position. Your feelings of vulnerability are quite natural due to celestial circumstances. The Saturn-Uranus alignment this year will teach you to trust your entitlement to success. Do remind yourself of how you managed to achieve miracles in the past. There is no reason to think you won't do it again.

Capricorn

Trouble comes in many shapes and sizes. Just as you finish conquering a major challenge one day, another problem emerges to take its place the next. There is a chance to fix a certain problem once and for all. A particularly irritating dilemma you are dealing with can and will get resolved faster than you think. Experience has made you wiser, more innovative and highly resilient. You will find, if you really give your intuition a chance to guide you now, that it will come through with the goods. The Saturn-Uranus alignment this year will lead you down the path to get where you want to be.

Aquarius

You must be prepared in life to experience the light with the dark, the difficult with the easy, the stressful with the wonderful. Stand back and look at it all from an objective point of view. Life may be intense, but that's what makes it worth living. That's what fuels you with the passion to carry on. The Saturn-Uranus alignment this year will encourage you to hang in there and prove your mettle. Your dilemma has been tough and challenging, but your difficulties look set to diminish. Trust the emergence of a bolder and more self-assured side in your character. The sky is setting you on a path you had long abandoned all hope of pursuing.

Pisces

There is a pressing need to re-evaluate your connection to your social network of friends, work associates and close contacts. How do they affect your aspirations? There is enough evidence to indicate that there is unfair and unjust criticism from certain circles. The Saturn-Uranus alignment this year will start to change everything along positive lines. This will prove much easier to attain than you expect. You are about to get help and cooperation in an area where, up until now, much has been difficult. It will nourish your soul and vault you forward into a sensational new chapter in your life.