Your horoscope for the week ahead: We're entering a season of transition

The week gets off to an energetic start thanks to a big push from last Saturday's Full Moon. The Moon in vibrant Sagittarius on Monday will conjunct Jupiter, the Opener of the Way. This will provide plenty of dynamic energy to get things rocking and rolling in your life.

There are plenty of good astrological news in store for you this week. A big shift comes on Tuesday when the Sun and Mercury enter the mutable sign of Gemini. Zodiac signs fall into three main categories: Cardinal, fixed and mutable.

The Sun for the past month has been in the fixed sign of Taurus – the Heart of the Spring. With the Sun's shift into mutable Gemini on Tuesday, we're entering the annual seasonal transition from spring to summer in the Northern Hemisphere. The shift into Gemini will highlight communications and technology.

Another good development on Tuesday comes as Mercury reaches the far side of the Sun where he will line up in a straight line with the Sun and Earth. The Sun is in the middle. This is called a superior conjunction.

This is a crucial point in his cycle when we have a chance to get a glimpse into the future. It's good for networking, brainstorming and initiating your plans. Clever ideas and a winning strategy will filter into your conscious mind from an unconscious source. You won't need to find the object of your desire. It will find you.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, May 20, 2019.

Aries

Your search for a way to nullify what was ostensibly a setback will succeed. Your challenges have endowed you with a sturdy character and focussed determination. The Sun/Mercury conjunction will provide a glimpse into the coming months and what you must do. You have a unique way of looking at things that sets you apart from the crowd. Life is presenting you with what feels like a thousand possible options for the future. One thing for sure – you're well on your way to getting what you so passionately desire.

Taurus

Challenges come for a good reason. Enjoy the process. They are points along your path in life where character and determination are developed. The Sun/Mercury union will encourage you to think through a certain process carefully. If it does need modification, you're advised to introduce it in a gradual and unobtrusive manner. You have the ability to right all that is currently wrong. If anyone can do it, it certainly is you! Optimism and confidence will bring success.

Gemini

We all relish ranting about our problems and challenges when we really ought to be celebrating them. They are our first line of defence against stagnancy and complacency. Your life is vibrant and full of vim and vigour. The Sun/Mercury conjunction is indicating that there is every good reason to feel confident. Your frustrations are quite understandable, but you have the means and ways to get to where you want to be. Great opportunities lie in store for you.

Cancer

You normally have a reliable idea of what's good for you. Exceptions do happen, but you always find a way to put things right. You'll be quite pleased with the effect of the Sun/Mercury union. There's no need to worry when so much is destined to change for the better. The key is be patient but not complacent. Focus on your dream and give your plan the time it needs to unfold naturally and successfully. Everything will flow naturally. You'll be pleased with how things turn out.

Leo

A vast majority of the thousands of thoughts that flow through your mind all day and every day are tinged with fear and doubt. Round and round with the same old thought patterns. You deserve a break from it. The Sun/Mercury union will help you scrutinize and manage your stream of thoughts. You'll discover the ability to generate magic and wonder in your life. Expect the best and you're likely to end up with something far better that you ever thought possible.

Virgo

Some people believe that nothing will ever change for the better. Don't be one of those people. Underestimating your own potential will only allow fear to get the upper hand in your life. Prepare to outstrip your expectations by trusting and believing in your innate ability to overcome any challenge. The Sun/Mercury union promises progress of the most magnificent kind. The news is good. Your outlook is more encouraging. The progress, prosperity and comfort you seek is coming.

Libra

Light-heartedness allows life to unfold in a natural and harmonious manner, so do your best to manage your thoughts and emotions rather than allowing circumstances dictate them. The Sun/Mercury union indicates that you are right on course to achieve the happiness you so richly desire. Keep things simple and you'll get what you want. This week marks a turning point when you will finally discover a behavioural pattern that has been dimming your spirits. From now on, you'll start seeing life sunny side up.

Scorpio

It's as if you've been trekking through deep enclosed woods veiled in mist. The Mercury/Sun conjunction this week will move you up to a higher vantage point where you can view the big picture and see what's up ahead. You've been mulling a big plan for a long time, but just haven't been able get it exactly right. This week a win-win strategy will crystallize. Get ready to put your skills of persuasion to work and start manifesting that life-changing dream.

Sagittarius

You've got a packed agenda with very little free time to fulfill your urgent emotional needs. The Sun conjunct Mercury this week will guide you towards using your time efficiently and effectively. Do your best to slow things down. Pause as often as you can and listen to the sound of your breath. Observe the beauty of the world around you. Your yearning for stability and certainty will be fulfilled as you realize you need not be afraid of very much at all. All those daunting challenges will rapidly ebb away.

Capricorn

A certain wearisome dilemma you are grappling with is not as insidious or malicious as you fear. You've been unduly pessimistic about your prospects. The Sun conjunct Mercury will allay your fears and impress upon you the positive potential that your future holds. You are turning the page into a powerful new chapter in the wonderful saga of your life. You have nothing to worry about. You can afford to be more confident and less anxious. Your imagination and intelligence will conjure up a magical future.

Aquarius

You're labouring under the misapprehension that a certain drama has evolved in a detrimental way. That simply isn't true. The Sun/Mercury union will guide you towards viewing it and other perceived problems in a more positive light. A major breakthrough in your self-awareness will lift your spirits and fire up your creativity. Because you are eager to learn new things and share ideas, you will notice an exciting upbeat shift in the tenor of your life. You can look safely ahead to some wonderful developments.

Pisces

You have an opportunity to overcome what hitherto presented itself as insurmountable barrier. Progress was blocked in a sensitive situation. The Sun conjunct Mercury this week will make you aware of an unmistakable change for the better. Some arrangements will have to alter, but you'll be very happy about them. The change that's coming is overdue and wonderful. You'll make some clever choices that will stand you in good stead for many years to come.