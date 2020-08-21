Your horoscope for the week ahead: Virgo season brings positive change

The Lunar Month reaches the First Quarter phase on Tuesday when the waxing crescent Moon grows into a right-sided illuminated semi-circle. The seeds that were sown with last week's New Moon in Leo are sprouting and growing. Welcome to Virgo season. You'll have to be quick to recognize an array of opportunities that start coming to your attention.

A crescendo of power coming from Uranus will fuel the spirit of revolution and innovation. Your head will be spinning with thoughts of new ways to expand your world in your quest for success and fulfilment. You'll find ways of initiating positive change.

Monday starts the week with a Mars square Saturn. This will give you a Herculean burst of energy to get tasks done. It might cause a degree of frustration, but that will clear away by Tuesday with our Celestial Mother, the Moon, entering fiery Sagittarius. An auspicious trine between Mercury and Uranus will inspire you with some great ideas. Your busy mind will be thinking out of the box.

A smooth Venus trine Neptune on Thursday will offer spiritual stimulation. Through meditation, yoga and breathing you will swim in ethereal realms of bliss. And then on Saturday, a magnificent Mercury trine Jupiter will facilitate a positive shift and refreshing new way of viewing your future.

Make sure you look south in the evening to see the scintillating light of Jupiter. The dimmer light of Saturn can be seen to the left. Later on in the early hours of the morning, rusty-coloured Mars in the action-sign of Aries will take his place in the night sky. Make your wishes. The waxing Moon is collecting them.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, August 24, 2020.

Aries

When we desire something too intensely, we risk raising the level of angst. That in turn slows down progress. The apparent delay in achieving a certain dream is causing agitation and a drain on your energy. It's also making it difficult for you to pay proper attention to certain other very worthwhile factors in your life. The Mercury trine Jupiter will speed things up by clearing away obstacles. This will give you a more relaxed, patient and confident attitude. Progress will move along on a much faster timescale. The change you are so arduously working for is on the way. The week ahead is due to have a thoroughly excellent outcome.

Taurus

The more you think about a certain situation, the more you can see it has to change. But what you can't yet see is how this can happen. Don't be too hard on yourself. You feel that something has gone wrong when just the opposite is true. It's important to note that you are very fortunate. The Mercury trine Jupiter this week will help you see what you haven't been able to see up until now. Things are working out very well indeed. You have reached a positive turning point. No matter what once looked hopeless, there's fresh hope now. You will soon start to make the most amazing gains.

Gemini

An intrepid spirit guarantees victory. Choose your moods. Don't let circumstances choose them for you. Boldness attracts self-sufficiency and good luck. The stars answer the call of brave hearts. The Mercury trine Jupiter this week will inspire you with a strategy that will lift you out of a quandary and make you the master of your destiny. This is the dawning of a new era of good fortune. It's a chance to live the life you've always wanted to live. As events around you begin to back up your hunches and confirm your judgments, you will have good reason to feel less anxious and far more optimistic. You are on the fast track to success.

Cancer

You have been struggling with a difficult task. The good news is that the frustration and exasperation you are experiencing is clearly coming to an end. The Mercury trine Jupiter will assist you in making a decision that has to be made. Go where the Universe is taking you. Everything that is happening is happening for a good reason. You are changing, growing and moving on. You are being directed to follow a new direction. You have reached a rather wonderful departure point. You will come to be glad of everything you have been through. There is more magic in the air than you realize.

Leo

You will solve a certain dilemma by employing a fresh new way of looking at it. You hold your destiny in the palm of your hand. The balance of power is swinging to your side. It's a direction that will lead to greater stability and security. You are not quite sure how to interpret some of the signs you are seeing and signals you are receiving, and because you have been wrong in the past, you feel you could make more mistakes. It is crucial now to appreciate just how well off you actually are. The Mercury trine Jupiter will inspire you with a moment of creative enlightenment that will set you on a new course.

Virgo

An exhausting dilemma you're dealing with has left you feeling rather bemused, bewildered and befuddled. Don't let this get you down. The most profound intuitive urges rarely make sense. This week's Mercury trine Jupiter will bring a certain piece of information to your attention that will solve a conundrum and inspire you to take decisive action. The path you must follow will be clear and smooth. Your overall prospects which at one time seemed fragile will now become as solid as the Rock of Gibraltar. Several pieces of good news are working their way towards you. Take full advantage of the opportunities that they represent.

Libra

When you are happy you have a radiant glow that draws people towards you. Resolve to be happy and not allow your mood to be adversely affected by circumstances. Be in control of your thoughts and feelings. Things are never as dire as they seem. The Mercury trine Jupiter this week will convince you that a challenging scenario that you face can be beaten. Don't make the false assumption that a certain encounter is destined to be difficult. The worst of a recent struggle is behind you. An upbeat mood will trigger a run of good luck. Smile and know that you will be victorious.

Scorpio

Harsh events have dealt you some unpleasant outcomes over the course of your life but what is most important is that you always bounced back. And now favourable cosmic configurations are about to awaken the sleeping poet in your soul. You'll be prone to recognize beauty and magic in the seemingly ordinary. Experience has taught you many valuable lessons. As a result, your outlook is unmistakably auspicious. The Mercury trine Jupiter this week is making this an opportune time to get your big dream up to speed. The doors to a new world have already begun to open.

Sagittarius

Difficulties have lately caused you to battle with a sense of unease and apprehension, but an exceptionally auspicious influence of the Mercury trine Jupiter this week will give you a chance to get your mind off some big concerns. Any fear about being vulnerable to problems will be swiftly countered by a clear realization that an open mind is part of the key to power. Think less, worry less and you'll come up with a strategy to achieve a goal that's been eluding you. It's going to be so easy. You'll wonder how you ever missed it. Your ability to see the bigger picture will help you make a brilliant move soon.

Capricorn

You are doing some fast thinking and making some smart manoeuvres. You feel as though you are weaving a delicate gossamer web that will enable you to keep a particular problem at bay. A lack of confidence, however, makes you worry about making one false move that would make everything fall apart. You are concerned that you may inadvertently say or do the wrong thing. The Mercury trine Jupiter this week will help you realize that you are in a much stronger position than you think. You will capitalize on an opportunity that is coming your way. You have reached a crucial turning point along your path in fulfilling a heartfelt dream. Yes, you are indeed weaving a web, but each strand is made of steel.

Aquarius

Some people are just naturally credulous. You can tell them almost anything and they will believe it. You are, of course, far too intelligent to fall for any kind of spin, seductive suggestion, or tall story. This week, the Mercury trine Jupiter will help you see the real truth despite your exposure to some false information. You will make your own wise judgment and stand by it. A serendipitous encounter will facilitate an escape from a counter-productive process. It would be wise to proceed quickly with a new plan. Be ready to recognize and then seize this opportunity, for it will open the door to a new era of happiness.

Pisces

It may come as a surprise but, despite a tumultuous series of events, an important process in your life is getting back to normal. Nothing in this life is permanent, not even your problems. That's something to be thankful for. The Mercury trine Jupiter will free you from a challenge that has been sapping your strength. You have been thinking far too much of how things used to be. You are now on your way out of a dilemma and heading towards a future that will exceed your hopes and expectations. An emotional emancipation is in progress that will open your eyes and give you the ability to seize a brand-new opportunity.