Your horoscope for the week ahead: Venus as a morning star lights your way to fulfillment

This week gets off to a good start with the burst of proactive energy from last weekend's Penumbral Lunar Eclipse . An auspicious link from Uranus will spark things up further. Saturn's strong showing will help you keep things under control. The Moon having crossed through her Full Moon phase has now entered her two-week waning phase.

Both Jupiter and Pluto will be positioned in opposition to the Sun on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. It's not often they both reach opposition at the same time. This will get you thinking about the meaning of your life and how to best fulfil your destiny. You were born to accomplish great things.

Venus in Gemini is prominent in the morning sky, rising over two hours ahead of the Sun. Make sure you glance towards the eastern horizon. Behold the inspiring diamond light of Venus, aka Aphrodite.

Mars in Aries will continue to brighten significantly. The symbol of power and force will be rising around midnight. His rusty glow will last through the night. The waning Moon will amplify the power of Mars as she passes nearby on Saturday.

Mercury and Mars will meet up in a square mid-week so make sure you don't let anything get to you. It's the kind of alignment that can set off tempers, but if handled with care it will motivate your spirits and fill you with courage. You'll get your chores down with alacrity.

This is Mercury's last week in retrograde motion. You might want to breathe in a sigh of relief. Mercury, aka Hermes, goes direct on Sunday 12 July. You'll notice a distinct change in the flavour of life as we reach that date. The change in Mercury's direction will allow you to get rolling with your plans. Do remember, though, that retrogrades don't suddenly end. Imagine a train pulling out of a station. The straining engine needs time to get up to speed.

Be prepared for glitches and delays to happen — that's normal, but with a sense of humour and optimistic outlook, any disruptions of that sort will bring you good luck.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, July 6, 2020.

Aries

Don't start wondering whether someone else is better qualified to solve a problem or attain an objective. You have all it takes plus more. Your quest to achieve a special dream has been a long struggle, but you do now have home port in sight. There have been times when you lost hope of ever getting there. The good news is that you have succeeded in shifting what seemed like an immovable block. You've done remarkably well. Your challenges have forced you to think outside of the box. Mercury's return to direct motion will lead the way to success.

Taurus

It is strange how often in life we go from the sublime to the ridiculous. Everything easily swings from one extreme to the other. You may feel that you are already giving it all you've got, but there's just a little more that you can find from somewhere. You are about to be connected with all the horsepower you need to get through a raft of issues. Success depends on being fully aware of all the pitfalls before embarking on any major undertaking. Mercury's return to direct motion will deliver the full picture and a foolproof strategy that will vault you forward toward where you want to be.

Gemini

So often our problems appear to be more severe than they actually are. Try not to worry. You have the potential to achieve wonderful things as long as you don't allow self-inflicted cynicism to knock your confidence and derail your hopes. You can count on your myriad creative talents and abilities to transcend the mundane complications of this material world. Mercury's return to direct motion will work on your behalf. The more calmly you proceed, the quicker you will realize just how many of your fears are unfounded. And then you will really start to cover some ground. Good times are coming.

Cancer

There are many comments you can make concerning your observations and opinions but it does not mean you ought to articulate them, at least not quite yet. Some things are best left unsaid. Certain people are not ready to hear what you have to say. If you press your opinion upon them, they may misunderstand you. Mercury's return to direct motion will change the balance of power to your advantage. If you have the temerity to believe in yourself, others will be inspired by your example. More sensitivity will be shown to your cause.

Leo

Things go wrong from time to time. Mistakes happen in order that we may learn important lessons. Your special talent is your ability to bounce back from setbacks. You know how to create something out of nothing. So many positive factors in the sky are influencing you right now, so try not to wind yourself up into a mood of anxiety over small issues. Mercury's return to direct motion will make you understand how proficient you are at bringing sunshine into the world. You are in the midst of a great adventure that will lead to a very inspiring encounter. And remember, adventures are supposed to be enjoyable.

Virgo

When one door closes another door opens. Mercury's return to direct motion will do just that. You'll burst with joy when you finally succeed at putting a particular matter behind you. Brush away whatever stress and anxiety you feel. Focus instead on imagining a successful outcome to your situation. You'll be amazed how adopting a positive vision magically creates a new and fulfilling reality. You are in a position to bring about a most amazing transformation. Don't be too cynical or negative since that will thwart your willpower. You can be of great help to others through your sensitivity.

Libra

You feel compelled to scrutinize the direction of your life and your objectives. If you feel rather boxed in that will not last a long time. Mercury's return to direct motion will show you how to overcome this by pumping you up to a mental state of focussed determination. You will realize that you are bigger than your challenges. There is nothing to be gained by worrying. There is every point in learning an important lesson and making a wise choice. You now have a perfect chance to do both. Your superb problem-solving abilities will work their magic. There will be no holding you back.

Scorpio

There are times when we wonder if we've been selected for punishment by a vindictive sky. But for you right now, the coast is clear. There are no dark shadows in your pursuit. You are in line to encounter some highly auspicious developments, so feel free to raise your expectations. With Mercury returning to direct motion, you'll discover a new way of looking at a problematic situation. Be ready to take advantage of all the good things that are coming your way.

Sagittarius

What is truth? Is there such a thing? There most certainly is. It's important for you now to know certain facts. You need to see beyond pretence and illusion. Without it, you can't be in harmony with the world. Despite the lack of communication in some areas, you will get clarity. Mercury's return to direct motion will greatly assist you in this regard. You'll be able to see which way the wind is blowing, even though everyone else's weathervane seems broken. Feelings are taking you in one direction while thoughts are leading you somewhere entirely different. Everything will start to make sense. A positive thread is weaving into the fabric of your life.

Capricorn

If you're feeling frustrated about not having a big enough say in a certain process, don't let it worry you. Yes, it's been something of a roller coaster, but you can now expect some relief and respite. Getting past last weekend's Lunar Eclipse will certainly help. Try not to take any of the ups and downs you've had too seriously. Mercury's return to direct motion at the end of the week will introduce a surprisingly mellow and comforting phase. An initiative you are pondering will benefit you at every level. Inspiring ideas will put a certain problem in proper perspective and help you find a timely solution.

Aquarius

We are told that laughter keeps us young in spirit. Extrapolating on that thought, you're only as old as you feel. If you are happy, you should ultimately feel young. It's also a well-established fact by some that an optimistic mood gives you the power to control your fate. So, choose your mood. Say no to fear. Say yes to happiness and confidence. That will give you the power to conquer any problem, even the one you are dealing with now. Mercury's return to direct motion will guide you toward ways of controlling mood. And that is why your astrological outlook is now so good.

Pisces

Becoming aware of a problem is the first step to putting it right. Don't assume that something is too difficult or daunting. Do your best to not let anything get you down. Everything comes for a good reason and at the right moment. Whatever you are dealing with now is no exception. Your growing awareness of this issue will allow you to fix it and secure your freedom. You're in control of your destiny far more than you realize. Everything is going to work out just great. Mercury's return to direct motion will free you of your doubts. Have faith in yourself. Prepare to make stunning progress.