Your horoscope for the week ahead: Venus and Mars highlight romance

The week begins with the waxing Moon crossing through the First Quarter phase when she appears as a right-sided half Moon in feisty Aries. The First Quarter is a launch point when you can really get moving with your plans and projects. The Moon will be speaking to us through the bold and energetic quality of Aries.

This week is special because we're building up to the Total Lunar Supermoon Eclipse in Leo late Sunday and early Monday. Lunar Eclipses happen on Full Moons and since it's a Total Eclipse, she will take on a rusty hue. This is normal, but it's become popular these days to call them Blood Moons. That sounds kind of ominous. Let's not get worried about it.

If the sky is clear, Canada and the Americas plus western Europe will have a spectacular show to tune into. The sky is always speaking to us, so do your best to stop the mental chatter and the message of the Eclipse will be heard by your inner self.

There's a lovely trine connection between Venus and Mars coming up on Friday. Mercury and Pluto join up as a conjunction on that day too. This has tremendous romantic potential. A trine is a very auspicious 120-degree angle. And the Mercury/Pluto conjunction will help communication. If important issues need to be discussed, it promises good results.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, January 14, 2019

Aries

Someone insists that they are being fair and reasonable, when it is patently obvious that their behaviour is most unreasonable. Their deeds and actions contradict their words. No matter what you do or say, you can't get a truthful, honest response. Mercury and Pluto are helping you make penetrating insights. You are in the process of making a wonderful discovery about the power of your own intuition. You are realizing that the time of talking is over. You are free to act in accordance with your conscience.

Taurus

A complex scenario needs to be sorted out and set right. Ignoring it or hoping that it will go way won't work. You are coping single-handedly with a challenge that a whole team of angels would find difficult to manage. Mind you, you do have a deep reserve of personal power just waiting to be unleashed. Mercury and Pluto make it clear that failure is not an option for someone of your stature and standing. This week is leading up to a revealing insight that will make sense of everything.

Gemini

The effort you have put into a plan or project deserves respect. The Mercury/Pluto influence is telling you that you deserve to be treated better. If you have a sense that someone is being ungrateful, you are probably right. And if you are reconsidering your role in a certain process, you are fully within your rights to do so. A new possibility is being put on the table for your perusal. You deserve the best deal possible. Everything will fall into place just as it should and just in time.

Cancer

The Universe has been watching and listening. You would like to live happily-ever-after in a sugar-coated life filled with serendipity. Okay, that's asking for a lot, but a friendly sky is willing to help you out. The Mercury/Pluto link is making you focused and determined. Help is coming to an area of your life where it is sorely needed. A special dream that is close to your heart is ready to blossom. This week is a launch point for great things to come.

Leo

Someone appears to be oblivious to your generous contribution in a key situation. If you don't do something about it no one else will. There is way to get around a certain commitment that will be agreeable to all parties concerned. The Mercury/Pluto link will assist you in finding it. You no longer need to put yourself in difficult scenarios. Leave behind some bad memories and you'll be free to move into a phase of your future that is more meaningful than you ever believed possible.

Virgo

One moment there is a positive sense that you are firmly on track to accomplishing an important objective. Then, in the next moment, the mood turns less promising. Despite all that seems so unpredictable, you are being led, slowly but surely, to success. What appears to be impossible now will soon become surprisingly feasible. Mercury and Pluto are prying open a window of opportunity. Encourage your mind to dwell on the upside of things and you will attract good fortune and the goal you so ardently seek.

Libra

There is pressure to make a quick decision. Demands are being placed on you by people who have inappropriate power over you. This is making you feel uneasy and on edge. You do not have to passively accept scenarios you'd rather reject. The Mercury/Pluto union is urging you to keep your hand firmly on to the tiller of your life and steer your boat away from the rocky shore. All you need to do is trust your intuitive faculties and you'll find the freedom you so urgently seek.

Scorpio

What you make of life is rooted in your daily thoughts. That message can be found in ancient writings. It's nothing new. Your future can be changed as easily as a tap on a drum. The Mercury/Pluto conjunct is focusing your attention on adopting a positive frame of mind in face of all the insecurity that is out there in the world. Your own personal planetary configurations do paint a hugely optimistic picture. Certain pressures will ease, anxieties will abate, and you will successfully redefine your goals to something with which you are supremely happy.

Sagittarius

An important plan you are following is straightforward, feasible and essentially attainable. Turning it, however, into reality is taking a complex and convoluted route. That need not be the case. The process can be expedited by casting off any feelings of trepidation. Once that mood slips in, fear rules the day. The Mercury/Pluto conjunction is calling on you to move boldly ahead with fearless determination and a mighty sense of purpose. Once you adopt that mood and hang on to it, a path to success will reveal itself. You are about to gain a greater degree of control on the direction your life is taking.

Capricorn

The Mercury/Pluto conjunction is calling for a frank exchange of opinions with someone. It's time to cut to the chase. You have a common goal, so there's no reason you can't see eye to eye. Once the first step is taken to enter into a discussion, light will begin to shine through the clouds. You have a special ability to offer up ideas not only with conviction, but with charm too. The latter is your key to success. So, say what you feel so reluctant to say. Peace of mind will be your reward. The impossible will be made possible in just moments.

Aquarius

Thanks to your arduous efforts, progress is being made in reaching a crucial goal. The Mercury/Pluto conjunction is wisely guiding you. It's been a grueling ordeal, but you've got the chops to do it. Progress may not be moving fast enough for you, but it's doing fine. Don't worry yourself by fussing over the minutiae and minor nuances. Proof of success is on the way. It's in the pudding. And it's going to taste good. Keep your hands firmly on the steering wheel and follow the signposts for the path of least resistance.

Pisces

You're running as fast as you can. Is it worth it to keep racing along at this pace? Granted, bills need to be paid and responsibilities have to be honoured. The Mercury/Pluto link is guiding you along to an epiphany and a sense of release and liberation. Think carefully, but don't think too much. Switch off that high voltage cerebral chatter, ease up on the emotional intensity and tune into the positive celestial forces that are guiding you. Remember, it's your life. Do what's right for you.



