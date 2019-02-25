Your horoscope for the week ahead: Things are shifting towards a joyous period of well being

Last week brought a spectacular healing Supermoon that kicked off a time of resolving toxic relationships and situations. A catharsis has been set in motion that is releasing pent up emotions and feelings. It's good to talk and let it all out. This week's Last Quarter Moon on Tuesday will help you comprehend the intensity of what you've been through. Clarity will come as you separate the wheat from the chaff.

The Moon and Jupiter union on Wednesday in the action-sign of Sagittarius marks a moment of enlightenment that will have a long-lasting effect. Watch your sleep-time dreams and the thoughts that stream through your mind at quiet moments. Jupiter brings enlightenment, lucidity and wisdom.

The weekend will bring a crescendo of understanding of recent events and why you had to experience what you did. Venus and Uranus meet up in a square (90 degree angle) that has the potential to bring unexpected good news. There's an emphasis on Aquarius even though the Sun is in Pisces. It will be a good time for networking, socializing and cultivating innovative ideas. If you need a good plan or strategy, you'll find it.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, February 25, 2018.

Aries

Striving for perfection is a laudable objective. It takes courage, so it's important to not fear failure. It is through our errors of judgement that we learn how to improve ourselves. The Moon-Jupiter conjunction will supply you with ample energy in your pursuit of a cherished dream. You can rely on your indomitable sense of humour and light-hearted approach to deal with the vagaries of life with wisdom. You're in the process of building a magnificent future that you will be proud of.

Taurus

Dreary circumstances are dampening your vitality. Have no fear – an expensive one-way ticket to a Pacific paradise will not be necessary to escape what you're going through, although you wouldn't want to refuse an offer. The Moon-Jupiter match will fire up your cause and blast you into a higher orbit. Humility is good, but right now you need to standout from the crowd and assert your individuality. Follow that sentiment and you'll find your freedom.

Gemini

Your bold effort towards finding a way out of a confusing situation will triumph. You've been going through a long period of inner deliberation. Are you any the wiser? Of course, you are, but it's taking a little while for clarity to sink in. The Moon-Jupiter union will introduce your mind and heart to a world of peace and tranquility. You'll look back to this time now and realize that a compassionate celestial source has been protecting you all along. Coming events will warm your heart and even introduce romance into your world.

Cancer

False suppositions and misleading assumptions are rampant in the modern era of false news. There is so much misinformation to contend with not only in the global picture but in your personal world too. Just remember that negative thoughts beget more negativity. The Moon-Jupiter union is spearheading a special process of positive change. A difficult scenario is heading for a blissful conclusion. The universe is watching over you. You have every reason to assume the best.

Leo

You are fully cognizant of the fact that plans must be based on a realistic, common sense foundation. You've learned through firsthand experience how dreams can collapse like a house of cards. The Moon-Jupiter conjunction will launch a creative impulse that has the potential to grow into a something quite spectacular. It is developing organically according to a natural rhythm. Let it grow naturally without haste. The goodness of what is happening will stand you in good stead for many years to come.

Virgo

Companionship gives comfort and brings endless joy, but it's a tricky balance between maintaining our freedom and combining our energy with a special someone. Still, there is a way of doing it, if the feelings are strong enough. The Moon-Jupiter union will enhance your romantic interests. A long and most auspicious interlude in your life is just starting to kick off. This may seem a long way from where you are now, but you are already starting to feel the shift. When Jupiter comes into play, the joy of romance sweeps into life.

Libra

No one has the right to doubt your integrity. You've shown great character with your hard work. You've executed your responsibilities and duties in impeccable fashion. No longer will you have to waste any more of your valuable time in enduring critical scrutiny. The Moon's meeting with Jupiter this week heralds a huge success after a long and gruelling period of toil. More people than you know have a very high regard for you and all that you stand for. Support for you is strong and growing.

Scorpio

It's important to keep a sharp eye on streams of thought that incline us to indulge in our fears and worries. You've got a reliable inner compass, but you might have momentarily misplaced it. Where is it? Well, this week as the Moon meets up with the wisdom of Jupiter, you'll find it. You'll get an intuitive sense on how to deal with an important date that's coming up. It's probably not obvious to you, but you are doing swimmingly well. Inspiring developments are approaching that will reassure and embolden your heart. You are on a winning path.

Sagittarius

A nice lottery win would give you the freedom you yearn for. Although, we mustn't preclude that possibility, there are other more reliable routes that will come to the rescue concerning a malaise you are dealing with. A benevolent star is watching over you. You will win even if you fear that the odds are stacked up against you. The Moon meeting up with Jupiter this week will make you wiser, stronger and fortunate. A benevolent cosmic force will hear your call and give you the power to make life bend to your will. Before you know it, you'll be living the dream.

Capricorn

You're doing really well, but there's still a voice within that causes you to doubt this. Great inroads are being made in stabilizing a precarious situation. Victory hinges on mind control. Where there is a will, a way will be found to achieve your heart's dream. The Moon's meeting with Jupiter will show you how to do it. Explore certain ideas you are entertaining since they are most likely coming from an inspired source. Some of them will put you on the path to utopia. Control your thoughts and you control your future.

Aquarius

A most fortunate shift in your thought pattern will show you how to escape a jaded old scenario that is taking the sparkle out of life. The Moon-Jupiter conjunction this week will deliver an idea of a new adventure. If you feel compelled to back a crazy idea or execute a bold new plan, you will find a way of honing it into a workable strategy. Explore certain ideas you are entertaining with confidence and positive expectancy. Your incisive mind will separate the wheat from the chaff and the valuable from the worthless. A loving spiritual source will help you in every way possible.

Pisces

Your vision, if you believe in it passionately enough, will turn it into reality in the blink of an eye. You're tired of playing second fiddle in a certain scenario, but even there, you are underestimating your talent and input. Unbeknownst to you, your wisdom is highly regarded in certain circles. The Moon's close encounter with Jupiter this week will help you see the real picture and better understand your potential and status. Do what's right for you. Your future happiness depends on making your needs a priority.