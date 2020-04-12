Your horoscope for the week ahead: The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Pluto heralds a positive shift

Last week's Full Moon Supermoon made a powerful impact. The sky has never been so dynamic in our lifetime. The relatively rare Jupiter-Pluto union last week was the first of three this year. Its impact can't be underestimated. The Sun will meet up with them both in a square alignment on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. That will prove to be a positive development. Pluto brings the end of the old and birth of the new. The expansive energy of Jupiter will introduce new possibilities and opportunities.

This is a tricky time, but it's one that will help you to hone your ability to maintain a positive vision of what you wish to attain. Don't underestimate your connection to your inner source of wisdom.

Sparkling Venus in Gemini continues to reign over the western sky after sunset. Look for her on clear nights. Her light will guide you to the fulfilment of your life's mission.

On Sunday, April 19, the Sun enters the fixed sign of Taurus. In the Northern Hemisphere we're entering the heart of the spring. This is a time of beauty that will put the focus on the burgeoning power of nature. It's a time of delving into your own creative impulses and the appreciation of all that is beautiful. Nature is revealing the mysteries of life.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, April 13, 2020.

Aries

Focus on what inspires and reassures you. You'll see a way to take on something that may seem a little sour at first but will turn into something truly satisfying. You'll smooth out all the rough edges. It's true that there's a lot of ground to be covered if you're to reach an important goal, but you're moving fast. The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Pluto this week will prove most fortunate in the long-term. Even if you achieve just a small portion of what you've set out for yourself, you'll end up being exceedingly pleased.

Taurus

You're keenly conscious of something you want but can't yet see a way of getting it. Don't let pessimism diminish your hopes. You're nearer than you think to a big breakthrough. What you seek to achieve is not only realistic, it is viable. It would be a mistake to imagine you're in full control of your destiny. It's equally, of course, an error to assume you have no choice at all. The true picture is somewhere in between. The Sun's encounter with Jupiter and Pluto this week will impress upon you the surprising extent of your own ability to attract what you want. The less you worry, the less you'll actually have to worry about.

Gemini

You're reluctant to hold a conversation that could prove controversial. You may well find, though, that it's not as bad as you fear. The way to solve it is to be less anxious about it. The Sun's encounter with Jupiter and Pluto will help you diagnose and heal the rift by focusing your thoughts on your own positive vision of what you want. Tighten up the control of what passes through your mind and you'll take a more powerful role in determining the outcome. You'll find a shortcut for getting from A to B. It won't take as long as you think. The more you talk, the quicker you'll find out that this problem is easy to fix.

Cancer

Sometimes you feel like an objective observer of all the people and situations in your life, and other times like you're drowning in confusion with no control over the outcome. Recent experiences have eroded your confidence somewhat. You're more conscious of your faults than your assets. You need now to step outside the part you're playing in order to play it more effectively. The Sun's encounter with Jupiter and Pluto will show you how to take it all less seriously. You'll regain a sense of faith and a feeling of purpose which will immediately increase your chances of great success.

Leo

Circumstances have forced you to shift an important dream to the backburner. The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Pluto will motivate you to move it back onto the front burner. Any self-doubt or diffidence you still harbour will be quashed as you tap into your latent power. Concentrate on finding equilibrium, perspective and objectivity. You have all the talent and ingenuity needed to pull off a miracle. There's nothing to lose and plenty to gain by being proud of what your heart so deeply desires. This will have a direct and delightful impact on your ability to attract admiration from others and draw more wealth into your world.

Virgo

You've got to do what you've got to do. It's not exactly what you had planned but it's undeniably essential, important and pressing. There's enough drama and intensity in your life to produce a Hollywood Blockbuster. There's an Oscar with your name on it waiting for you. You've faced all your challenges with exemplary courage and a sense of humour. The Sun's encounter with Jupiter and Pluto this week will cast golden rays along your path to happiness and fulfilment. There's no alternative but to gracefully get on with what you must do. Despite your misgivings, events are going to take you into new and exciting territory.

Libra

The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Pluto is going to move you into a new and totally transformed world. Don't worry. You'll like the change. You'll have more of what you need and less of what you don't need. Your apprehension will evaporate. A break with a tired old situation will allow you to forge a clear path toward a better future. Your fears will be nothing compared to what you ought to be looking forward to. You're gaining the ability to create your own custom-made future of perfection. The Universe is facilitating the growth of your ambitious objectives.

Scorpio

It's a well-established fact that complaining never does any good. Grizzling only makes life worse and serves only to attract more problems. A positive and proactive attitude is rapidly becoming your forte. This will help you make a brave and wise move that will take you beyond your usual limits. Your ability to meet the exigencies of life head-on will make the difference. The more imaginative you can be, the more success you'll experience. The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Saturn this week will combine optimism with determination and bring you rich rewards.

Sagittarius

Recent events have made you feel like you're stuck up a creek without a paddle. Be careful to not take a pessimistic view of things. As some nebulous matter clears up, you'll gain the clarity to understand that you're much better off. The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Pluto will clear up any unwarranted levels of anxiety. You'll come up with a clever stratagem to resolve what's been, up to now, an unsolvable conundrum. You'll soon understand that even if you've been backed into a corner there's no restraint on your freedom. You'll reach a place that makes you glad of all that you have been through.

Capricorn

You've given generously to those you love by fulfilling your responsibilities. There's been a great sense of uncertainty surrounding a stressful situation lately, but the vicissitudes of life have made you smart and resilient. It's time now for you to receive back some of the good that you've given. The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Pluto this week will open up a whole range of adventures to choose from. It's been a long time coming but now you'll have a clear idea of how long it's likely to take before you can bring about the change you want. You're free to steer your way toward the life you've always wanted to live.

Aquarius

There's a long list of exquisite changes lining up to greet you. A huge positive shift is in the works. Your arduous efforts at overcoming a challenging and often demoralizing dilemma will succeed. Your willpower and determination will surge as you sense the tide moving in your favour. What you thought made perfect sense is now up for review. A fresh new outlook will lift your spirits. The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Pluto will introduce you to a new and potentially better option. Don't hang on to anything just because it was once the best you could have. Now, you can have something even better.

Pisces

You've turned a corner and found a way to get around an obstruction on the road to happiness. An old problem has been vanquished. You've so far not had a chance to put it to the test, but soon it will become delightfully clear that a new arrangement is going to work. It all comes down to you believing in your entitlement to success and your ability to achieve it. The Sun's meeting with Jupiter and Pluto this week will bring a huge boost in your personal power. Problems that once taxed your emotional and psychological resources to the limit will be handled with far greater ease.