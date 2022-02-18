Your horoscope for the week ahead: The new information you need will come to light with the last quarter moon

The good vibes of last Wednesday's Venus-Mars conjunction extend into this week, as the two planets continue their lovely romantic tryst. Bask in this rare event while you can. Take a relaxing walk in nature or a city park. Your intuitive faculties will be greatly enhanced. It's a good time for meditation and gentle exercise that will help you connect to peace and serenity.

As Mars and Venus form sextiles with spiritual and idealistic Neptune on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, all this will be magnified. It reminds us that, soon, the sounds of birds and the exquisite scent of flowers, trees and thawed earth will revitalize our souls after a long winter. It's been a hard slog — you need all these relaxing moments the sky can send.

Also on Wednesday, the last quarter moon in lively Sagittarius will encourage a review of everything that's happened since the new moon of Jan. 31/Feb. 1 (depending on your time zone). This will help you see things from a more objective viewpoint. It's very possible that the new information you need will come to light as the moon continues to shrink into its crescent phase.

The dreamy reverie of all the above will be jolted by Mercury moving into a caustic square alignment with Uranus on Thursday. It will echo the recent Mercury retrograde, triggering glitches to communication, technology and travel, while keeping us sharp and alert.

But then, on Sunday, the waning crescent moon will sail past Mars and Venus, bringing back the sweetness and feel-good factor. Make your wishes and beam them up.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, February 21, 2022.

Aries

You can't always get exactly what you want or be too specific with your demands from the cosmos. While you are in a rather tense and problematic situation right now, things aren't quite as bad as you might imagine. This ordeal is draining a lot of energy from you, though, which is a shame. The more it worries you, the harder it is to make constructive progress. This week, try to ignore what has you so concerned and focus instead on what inspires you. Then, you'll find yourself moving into a position of greater optimism.

Taurus

If you were to write a novel, you could decide all the plot details ahead of time. But trying to plan out your whole life this way would be a fruitless endeavour — life is not a work of fiction. So, try to be more accepting of what happens. Work with what the universe gives you and try not to worry so much about developments. Trust that things will ultimately work out in the best way possible.

Gemini

There is an urgent need for clarity this week. But it can be difficult to be clear with ourselves about what we really want. Be wary of your own hidden motives. Sometimes there's another person driving the car, and they're not heading for the destination you have your heart set on. This inner conflict must be acknowledged so you can unify the command that is directing your life. Flush out thoughts that are counterproductive, and you'll soon notice your life taking a very successful turn.

Cancer

You have to make a difficult choice between several paths. What's essential now is to objectively lay out the facts and identify your most urgent need. Focus on understanding exactly what you want and how to get there. That's what seems to be eluding you. This week will offer you a chance at a wonderful conclusion. Trust that all you need to know is deep within your own soul. Whatever is keeping you up at night will get miraculously resolved.

Leo

You're probably wondering why you keep running into obstacles. You're constantly being pressured to behave yourself and conform to the rules. It seems as if the authority figures in your life have always been telling you what to do, urging you not to make demands or ask questions that could rock the boat. But you are an independent and sometimes rebellious sort of person. You have the right to resist what you're being told to do, particularly this week. Doing so might make you briefly unpopular, but better that than end up forever compromised.

Virgo

Don't doubt your importance — what you think and have to say is necessary. There is no need to relinquish your influence or power. People expect you to be bold and forthright. Something will be revealed to you this week that could be described as a revelation. When it comes, you'll get a better appreciation of your true standing with the people you're involved with. Rather than teetering on the edge of disaster, you are actually in a very stable position. Use what you learn to make your own future more secure.

Libra

You don't like being forced to change your opinion or the way you do things. It's simply not negotiable. For those with free spirits, compromise can be synonymous with failure and selling out to the system. But sometimes compromise is good. It can give you the best of two worlds, so you can still be who you are without giving up your freedom. Bear that in mind this week. It will help you ease the pressure and make a decision.

Scorpio

A whole new chapter in your life is about to kick off. The excitement and anticipation are palpable. Soon, the pace of life will speed up and your sense of adventure will intensify. You will feel a real boost of energy and motivation. But the beginning of any new life stage brings its share of challenges. This week will reveal what you truly need to know going forward. There's a cornucopia of complications to deal with, but you'll rise to the occasion.

Sagittarius

Life is rarely straightforward. Agendas can be obscured, essential information is often missing and plans of action can be hard to get rolling. These are perplexing times we find ourselves in. We look skyward for answers to our dilemmas and wait impatiently. Be assured, those answers will arrive and everything will fall into place. Trust the universe. What you truly need to know will come to light spontaneously.

Capricorn

You might be asking how you ended up in your current situation. A jumble of events and rapidly changing circumstances seem to have put you in a pickle. It's just temporary, though. There's no need to panic. It wasn't that long ago that you complained about life being boring. You wanted something unexpected and exciting to happen. The universe heard you. You can stop worrying now. Get ready to seize a big opportunity.

Aquarius

You've been multitasking in a valiant attempt to achieve the miraculous. Try to relax a little more. Don't allow yourself to be rushed. Instead of bumbling and stumbling along, which is inevitably the case for most of us, try to let the past go and allow the future to remain a mystery. Maintain this simple philosophy, and the week ahead holds promise of being not only productive but enjoyable too. Success will surely come for a prolonged visit.

Pisces

In theory, life should be without complications, but in reality, it's not so straightforward. Right now, you're wondering if some whimsical idea is leading you down the garden path. There's a tough choice to be made this week, which has the potential to lead to something pragmatic and real. The happy solution to your dilemma is closer than you imagine. The future is eager to arrive — but don't rush it. Instead, savour the journey. You're on the right road.