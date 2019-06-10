Your horoscope for the week ahead: The alignment of Jupiter and Neptune brings hope and inspiration

The waxing Moon reaches the First Quarter phase as this week begins. Our Celestial Mother has grown into a right-sided half Moon. She will grow larger as the days unfold. The seeds of last week's New Moon have sprouted. It's a time of blossoms that will bear fruit with next week's Full Moon.

The big astrological development this week is the square alignment between Jupiter and Neptune. Both planets, known as Zeus and Poseidon respectively in Greek mythology, rule spiritual matters. This alignment will inspire your heart and bring hope. There's a risk of overblowing your dreams, but a constructive connection to Saturn, aka Cronos, will keep you in contact with reality.

In order to be long-lasting, dreams must be built on a stable foundation. Saturn will do just that. What once seemed far-fetched will become a day-to-day reality. Your hopes and aspirations will be taken to the heights of Mount Olympus. You'll see far into the distance and know exactly what to do to find long-lasting happiness.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, June 10, 2019.

Aries

You're looking for some positive change. Now is the chance to seize it as an auspicious celestial wind blows over you. The Jupiter-Neptune connection will make you aware that there's something you need to put behind you. Don't hesitate to kiss it goodbye. You'll never miss it. Ring in the new. From this week onward, it will be easier to start doing things differently. Somewhere in your world there's a deceptively simple solution just waiting to be discovered. Everything is going to work out just fine.

Taurus

A lot in your life is getting stirred up, but it's nothing you can't handle. What's coming towards you, even it feels a little unnerving, is part of a process in which you'll turn the tables on certain issues which have been oppressing you. Whatever is ailing you now will quickly diminish in power. The Jupiter-Neptune factor this week will empower your cause and bring supremely rewarding results. You'll be able to claim your own life back and indulge in some much overdue mirth and merriment.

Gemini

Powerful riptides have swept you away from a happy dream that once inspired you. The Jupiter-Neptune connection will guide you back to that dream. The process will be so gentle, you probably won't even know it's happening. You're very close to finding a solution to an intractable problem. You'll discover talents and abilities you forgot you ever had. As you begin to trust the compassionate source that's guiding you, you'll notice your luck increase. Everything is going to play itself out in the best possible way.

Cancer

Practical considerations have held you back from something you've always wanted to do. It's getting to be a bit much now. You seek the freedom to do what you want to do and be the person you've always wanted to be. As you rid yourself of fear, you'll be able to reach further towards the yearnings of your heart. Something deep within is leading you to experience the best possible life you could ever have. The Jupiter-Neptune alignment is taking you there.

Leo

The Jupiter-Neptune alignment is ushering you into an exceptional period of time. Somehow you'll find the ability to achieve whatever it is that you most need. The process of getting there will bring emotional and psychological stability. As long as you believe in what you're doing and give it your passionate commitment, all your needs will be met. Be as sensitive as you can without making yourself vulnerable. Your intuitive source will guide you every step of the way.

Virgo

For all its chaos and confusion, what you're going through is bringing immeasurable benefits. The Jupiter-Neptune connection will reveal the inner workings of a hidden corner of your unconscious mind. Some dark little recess will be exposed to the light. This may not make perfect sense now, but it soon will. Nothing could possibly stop you from getting to where you want to be. As you cross the bridge into a new world, you'll be blessed with tremendous power and strength. Your inner resources are impressive. Nothing can possibly stop you.

Libra

Your desire to make a commitment will set in motion a process that will take less time to complete than you think. An issue is before you that requires a lot of thought and consideration. Tackling it with intellect alone isn't enough. Tune in to your feelings. In times of uncertainty, you need to rely on your intuition. Abandon certain pre-existing assumptions and rely solely on what your heart says. The Jupiter-Neptune alignment is directing you towards a new path that will bring certainty where all has been nebulous.

Scorpio

It's not easy at the best of times to keep our worries and concerns under control. Challenges make us feel so vulnerable. Your Inner Self has your back though. It's that part of you that guides you towards your true destiny. The Jupiter square Neptune connection this week will help you create the future of your dreams. By being decisive and courageous, you'll get there. Okay, that's not easy, but you can do it. You'll achieve what you once dismissed as being too far-fetched. You can have it all.

Sagittarius

The Jupiter-Neptune alignment this week will reveal the potential of an idea that you never took seriously. The passage of time has made you wiser and more innovative. It's truly remarkable how you've changed. You never thought it possible, but you've don't it. With the right frame of mind, you'll wave your magic wand and create a new reality. Practice makes perfect. Some of the things you've been so keen to experience will come to pass. Make sure it's good things. Keep your affirmations supremely positive.

Capricorn

The Jupiter-Neptune alignment is presenting you with a thousand new possibilities. Do your best to select one that is supported by a firm foundation and that can resist the most severe earthquakes. Some issues you're dealing with are frustrating. That's quite understandable, but you'll find sensible solutions to solve your worst fears. A modicum of patience balanced with your fervent desire to create a new reality will produce miracles. Keep smiling and know that a powerful celestial source is with you every step of the way.

Aquarius

Some old bones of contention with certain people are best left buried. Mulling away at old issues won't do you any good. Let them go. It won't be necessary to make a pilgrimage to a remote mountaintop to find peace of mind, although the prospect of going there is quite enticing. For now, do your best to mend fences and a particularly difficult problem will quite naturally resolve itself.

Pisces

The confluence of the energies taking place with the powerful Jupiter-Neptune alignment will lift an oppressive mood. Enlightenment will come by focusing your attention on what is good in your life. The stars will hear your mantra and blow away your troubles. Great opportunities lie in wait for you. Life is full of unanswered questions. Breathe in the auspicious wind that is blowing over you. There are certain things now you cannot know because the time is not yet right, but inch by inch you are working your way to utopia.