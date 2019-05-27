It's a good time for tapping into the ineffable forces of the Universe.

The celestial forecast for this week sets the stage for solid progress. It begins on a mystical note with the Last Quarter Moon in spiritual Pisces. The Lunar Month is divided into four phases – New, First Quarter, Full and Last Quarter – and then back to the New Moon again.

We've entered the final 7 days of this Lunar Month, so get your ducks in a row in preparation for next week's surge in energy with the New Moon. The Last Quarter will appear as left-sided half Moon. She will meet with Neptune, the ruler of Pisces on Monday. This is good for meditating and tapping into the ineffable forces of the Universe. It's conducive for careful reflection.

Tuesday brings a kick-start with the Moon entering the action-sign of Aries. This will wake you up and help you sort out issues in the world of matter. Aries is ruled by the go-getter Mars. Think of Hercules and his band of strongmen coming along to help you do the heavy work.

Mercury bumps into some dynamic alignments mid-week with Neptune, Saturn and Jupiter. This is the recipe for a few delays and problems with communications, so think carefully before you speak and don't overreact if you hear something you don't like. Take it nice and easy. It's going to be good for you.

The emphasis these days is on the mutable sign of Gemini. We are transitioning from Spring to Summer in the Northern Hemisphere. Breathe in that springtime air. Listen to the wind blowing through the trees. Smell the flowers. The birds are calling you with their lovely songs.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, May 27, 2019.

Aries

You've begun a process of instituting change where change needs to happen. What seemed inadequate and insufficient is in the process of being remedied. Sometimes changes incur the disapproval of people who don't understand. The Last Quarter Moon will stress the importance of introducing these modifications delicately and with care. Dialogue is essential, so that whoever is affected fully understands the process. Your heart is following the right path. It will continue to do until its task is done.

Taurus

Some people live with the misapprehension that they know all there is to know about life. They usually are people that don't think anything exists beyond the narrow parameters of their existence. Of course, they don't see your potential. The Last Quarter Moon will awaken you to the fact that your world is much larger than you currently imagine or what some people give you credit for. Certain influential people who recognize your talents are due to appear. They will swing open the doors and usher you into a world full of adventure.

Gemini

There is no harm with feeling anger as long as it doesn't become rage. Anger can be transmuted into positive action. It must always be tempered with patience and wise insights. The Last Quarter Moon will guide you well, so that you can avoid flash points. Always pause for a split second before opening your mouth and saying things you might later regret. You have the leverage in a certain scenario to influence the outcome. A boost of energy will propel you forward to success.

Cancer

Unexpected developments have a way of sneaking up on us and catching us off guard. But what ostensibly appears as a problem is so often an opportunity in disguise. Keep your mental outlook as positive as possible. A window of opportunity will emerge out of the blue. The Last Quarter Moon will show you the way to pull off a miracle. You're far more influential that you know. Your charm and charisma can turn around any situation to your benefit. You're ready to make that brave move you've been dreaming of.

Leo

Just think of it as theatre of the absurd. Ah, such is life. Shakespeare was right about us strutting and fretting our time across the stage. Old ways end, so that new beginnings can come. Act I gives way to Act II. The lack of progress in a certain process made you wonder if you were losing your sanity. Maybe you did, but you're okay now, or nearly okay. A sense of humour does wonders. You have it within your power to beat the odds, pull off a miracle and reclaim your sanity.

Virgo

Everything will turn out fine, despite an unforeseen development. You have a choice between fretting about this whole affair or trusting that it's happening for a good reason. You have the ingenuity and imagination (the latter is an absolute essential) to create your own reality. You've always been ahead of your time. People can't see as far as you can see. This week's Last Quarter Moon will lift you up above the dense wood, so that you can see what lies ahead. You're on the right track. Of that, there is no doubt.

Libra

Someone's obdurate attitude has created a mountain of trouble. Pettiness is so detrimental when it creeps into human behaviour. You could just steam ahead with an idea or plan you have laid out but taking drastic action will only lead to more problems. Allow your thoughts to dwell on a very promising and inspiring vision you hold dear to your heart. You've waited a long time to reach this point. You 're no longer a hapless victim. You're a great leader on his or her way to victory.

Scorpio

Life seems full of tasks, obligations and commitments. When overload happens, the world becomes a bleak and oppressive stage. The Last Quarter Moon this week heralds a period when you'll have your spirits lifted and your mood much lightened. A shift is happening that will cause you to put your foot down. You needn't comply with the demands placed on you at the drop of a hat. Your sense of responsibility to help others, even if their demands are unreasonable, will abate. The time has come to live life for yourself.

Sagittarius

Wouldn't it be nice to simply drop out of the race and escape the rush of chasing after urgent goals? It's essential to replenish your physical and emotional batteries, but time is in short supply. You can only go on so long burning the candle at both ends. Major changes must occur. The Last Quarter Moon will galvanize your ability to say 'no' to what you normally feel obliged to accept. It will bring a wonderful emotional release. Life will seem so much better after you do.

Capricorn

Mistakes and failures are how the Universe teaches us valuable lessons. If it was all easy sailing, we wouldn't get anywhere. Say thank you for your setbacks. They have jolted you into discovering new pathways. "No pain, no gain," as they say. You've become stronger and wiser. The Last Quarter Moon is getting out of an old rut of going round and round in the same old circles. You don't need to do the same old thing over and over again. Your newly acquired wisdom will guide you for the rest of your life.

Aquarius

The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces is introducing you to your inner voice. Think of it as a gap in the time-space continuum. You're meditating when you don't even know your doing it. Walking your dog, petting your cat or listening to the sound of the wind blowing through the trees – these simple indulgences are getting you in touch with your life's mission. What you once dismissed as far-fetched dreams are now becoming a part of your day-to-day reality. You don't have to fly to the moon, you have all within reach in the here and now.

Pisces

We all love comfort, but when comfort becomes excessive, the Universe intervenes and imposes a challenge or two. A cat can't curl up in a warm sunbeam forever. Eventually, a cloud will come along and blot out the Sun. The Last Quarter Moon will begin a process of appreciating how resourceful you are. With you, everything quite magically falls into place just at the right time. The secret is to see the lighter side of every problematic situation. Whatever has to happen will happen, and it will happen in the best possible way.