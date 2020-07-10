Your horoscope for the week ahead: Projects move forward as Mercury retrograde comes to an end

We are emerging out of the three-week retrograde phase that just ended on the weekend. It'll take a week or two for Mercury to gather some speed in forward motion. Progress will come.

The entire retrograde cycle took place in the caring and nurturing sign of Cancer. You may have found yourself engaged in protecting and caring for someone's needs or nurturing a new opportunity. Mercury retrograde periods are work-in-progress times that fix problems that were hidden away. They are very positive chapters in the long run. You may not think so at the time, but you will soon change your mind.

This is the final week of the current Lunar Month, so it's time to put a wrap on all the plans and strategies you've been working on. Next week's New Moon will provide a burst of proactive energy to get them all off and running.

The highlight this week will be the opposition of the Sun and Jupiter on Tuesday.Jupiter will rise in the east as the Sun sets in the west. It marks the midpoint of the four-month Jupiter retrograde. Look for the scintillating glow of Jupiter rising in the east in the late evening. The Sun will amplify the benevolent influence of the Opener of the Way. A window of opportunity is opening for you that will kick into action by mid-September.

A day later, on Wednesday, Pluto, ruler of intensity and passion, will also be in opposition to the Sun. This will also magnify the power of Jupiter. It is rare to have the energies of these two planets merge as they are now. They will help you focus on your precious dreams with unprecedented passion and intent. This is a time of great opportunity. Count your blessings and keep your face to the Sun.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, July 13, 2020.



Aries

You have a great hope. You're wondering how far you will get with it and how fast. The pace of progress hit a glitch due to a wobble in your self-confidence. There's no need to be so worried about offending someone or appearing arrogant – far from it. Caution and discretion are valuable attributes providing they are not carried to an extreme. Being overly shy or reticent only holds things back. The Sun opposite Jupiter will encourage you to take a more audacious approach in expediting your plan. Don't worry about what your future holds. There's no need to have doubts about anything.

Taurus

Just as you think you've cracked the code to a certain drama, it mutates and takes another crazy twist. This can lead to tattered nerves, but you've learned how to role with the punches and adapt to the changes. As a result, a troubled situation is showing definite signs of improvement. Just because something has failed in the past, it would be wrong to assume it is going to be unsuccessful in the future. The Sun opposite Jupiter is bringing a new philosophy, a new awareness and the start of a new adventure. You won't have to wait much longer to discover your new pathway. Your outlook could hardly be brighter.

Gemini

As you work on ways of materializing a heartfelt dream, you will find yourself rethinking a situation that is clearly outmoded. Times change. Needs change. So, do attitudes and opinions. The Sun opposite Jupiter will reveal that dreams which once seemed very remote are now excitingly attainable. You want to succeed. There's nothing wrong with that. Fulfilment, inspiration and contentment are the elusive precious substances you seek, but they can be conjured easily out of nothing, if you know how. You have all the necessary ingredients to get what you want. You are destined to see huge improvements.

Cancer

To eradicate all the angst in your life, it is imperative to successfully acquire an objective viewpoint. Despite all that seems wrong and all that appears likely to go wrong, a problematic situation in your life will get resolved. The Sun opposite Jupiter is introducing you to a most auspicious interlude that will bring happiness and contentment. You are on course to the fulfilment of one of your most cherished dreams. The Universe is helping you to feel more secure in every way and on every level. Soon, you will start to make sense of matters that have perplexed you for quite a long time.

Leo

You've put out fires, climbed the tallest mountains and swum across the Bosporus more than once in your quest to successfully reach a cherished goal. You've come a long way, but there is still a little further to go. Rest-assured, the strength will come to complete your task. Focus your intention on the outcome you desire and the stars will continue to empower your cause. Experience has taught you to steel yourself for a struggle in most areas of your life, but the future now looks much easier. The Sun opposite Jupiter is leading you directly to what you seek. A far deeper degree of happiness will be attained.

Virgo

You share similar goals with a certain someone or a group but there are some fundamental variations concerning the process that must be followed to get there. All that's needed is a willingness to look and find the common points that are pretty much in front of you all. Your own personal values must not be allowed to suffer. Don't let haste and a perceived sense of urgency force you into making a decision that requires more reflection. Always go where your heart is leading you, not where outside pressures are compelling you to go. The Sun opposite Jupiter is bringing an unexpected chance to move much further, much quicker.

Libra

Nothing lasts forever except our love for all that we treasure. Problems, on the other hand, can come and go as long as we let them go, and don't keep reminding ourselves of them. Think back to issues that caused you so much concern in the past. They may have vanished the passage of time. The Sun opposite Jupiter will help you clear away your fears and foreboding sentiments. A golden pathway is being outlined for you to follow. You have every reason to feel blissful and secure about what the future will bring.

Scorpio

Despite what you might be thinking, you haven't yet come anywhere close to the peak of your potential. That will come in due course. You have crossed the threshold into an important new chapter in your life. The Sun opposite Jupiter will direct you towards what you were really meant to accomplish in this lifetime. You will discover a creative notion that is well worth pursuing. Your most wonderful adventures are about to begin. The more calmly you proceed, the quicker you will realize just how many of your fears have been unfounded. And then you really will start to cover some ground.

Sagittarius

Nothing warps perspective like fear. It works insidiously to undermine our strength. You have shown great courage. You deserve a reward for your diligent and unrelenting determination in the face of adversity. A shift in your psychological awareness is taking place that will turn the tide of events firmly in your favour. Some reassuring news will warm your heart and boost your hope, courage and resolve. The Sun opposite Jupiter will instil you with the wisdom to make the right choices. Life is about to bring you something sublimely special. Your future is limitless and infinite.

Capricorn

The impulse of the heart is not particularly logical. It doesn't just disagree with the head by taking the opposite point of view, it creates a great deal of confusion. The Sun opposite Jupiter will offer a helping hand concerning a choice you are struggling with, but it is waiting for you to take some overdue action. Your conscious mind is not clear on exactly what that is, but on a deeper unconscious level you do know. Make room for some quiet time. Some illuminating insights will slip into your awareness concerning what steps that need to be taken. You are proceeding in the right direction to get to where you want to be.

Aquarius

Negative thoughts insidiously undermine our ability to achieve success. They deflate our fervor to achieve greatness and make us frown. Although, a certain situation is far from perfect, fretting and working yourself into a state will only make it worse. So often, what we think is a problem is actually an opportunity. It could even be safely argued that every problem is the gateway to an exciting new world. The Sun opposite Jupiter is leading you to the threshold of a great achievement. Worry less. Count your blessings. And success will seek you out! An incredible opportunity is in the offing.

Pisces

You are dealing with the ramifications of a decision that is not of your doing. Your irritation concerning this is undoubtedly justified. Dwelling on it, however, will not do you any good. The Sun opposition Jupiter will direct your energy towards a source of inspiration rather than a dispiriting indulgence. By channelling that power into a constructive course of action, it will free you from any sense of entrapment that is plaguing you. You will become more relaxed as you develop a trust in a spiritual source that is guiding you. You are engaged in a process that will bring you a lot more joy.