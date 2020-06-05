Your horoscope for the week ahead: Neptune helps you tap into your intuition

The impetus of last Friday's Full Moon in Sagittarius will get this week off to a flying start. Focus on tying up loose ends and completing jobs that are overdue. This is because Mercury is slowing down and preparing to turn retrograde next Wednesday. Mercury's once-in-four-month retrograde cycle will give you a chance to fine tune your plans and strategies.

Neptune, aka Poseidon, will be exceptionally powerful this week as the ancient god of the sea meets up in a caustic angle to the Sun on Thursday. On Saturday he moves on to merge with Mars. It will be an opportune time to seek out quiet time so you can pick up messages from your inner source of wisdom.

Your connection to the benevolent source of this Universe will be amplified. Wishes made this week will have a very high chance of coming true. So, choose judiciously. The planets promise a series of positive developments.

The Moon is waning. On Saturday our Celestial Mother will reach the Last Quarter phase when she shrinks down to a left-sided illuminated semicircle. She'll be rising after midnight, so if you're up late night ponderer, our Fate-Spinner will keep you company.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, June 8, 2020.

Aries

Much of the tension in your life is linked to your desire for greater freedom from restraints that are holding you back. You've shown great modesty and perseverance. You may feel you have failed in your attempt to cope with your challenges. If that is true, you do yourself a great injustice. The passion of your spirit and the warmth of your heart are the two things that drive you on. Neptune's influence will help you hone your impeccable sense of judgment. An upswing to your fortunes is in process.

Taurus

You are being given a real chance to make life less challenging. It's what you've always wanted. Neptune's influence is guiding you toward creating a new and inspired world. You have an unanswered need for more space and greater independence. You are ready to make a brave and wise move and go beyond your usual limits. The more imaginative you can be, the more success you will experience. Follow your own calling. Strive for what has always been dear to your heart. Your choices and responses really need to be based on your own highest aspirations. A way will be found to expedite the outcome you seek.

Gemini

The compassionate energy of Neptune will beam a beneficial influence on you. Something has helped galvanize your instincts to succeed and gotten your creative hormones flowing. A sense of uncertainty surrounding a certain stressful situation is coming to an end. You will develop a clear idea of what you can do to make everything work in your favour so you can get the change you want.

Cancer

You might be struggling with information overload. It's an ailment that afflicts even the greatest minds from time to time. Clarity is returning. What made perfect sense only recently now needs to be reconsidered in the light of a new and potentially far better option. Neptune's influence this week will convince you that you mustn't hang onto ideas and notions just because they were once the best you could have. Now, you can have something even better. It will become clear that a new arrangement is going to work. You can have more of what you need and less of what you don't need.

Leo

More time needs to pass before making a final evaluation of a situation. New information will soon bring reassurance and a greater sense of certainty. Neptune's influence this week will bring insights that will help you make a break with a tired old situation and forge a clear path toward a better future. What you fear is nothing compared to what you can look forward to. Despite your misgivings, events are going to bump you along into territory that will bring you joy. You are in great demand for a particular ability you possess. Put your heart and soul into whatever it is you decide to do.

Virgo

The current astrological picture is extremely auspicious. Neptune's influence is increasing your capacity to love and be loved in return, to create wealth and to explore your imagination in a constructive and even profitable manner. You will clearly see what needs accepting and what must be safely rejected. There is someone in your world that possesses a highly positive approach. Their upbeat and confident attitude will influence you and underpin your confidence. This refreshing approach to life is not only good for you; it is highly contagious. The celestial picture in your own personal world looks astonishingly positive.

Libra

It's good to be practically minded, but it can impede the creative process if carried too far. Giving full rein to our impulses is not the answer either. There exists a middle road that will allow spontaneity to do its magic within the structure of a good plan. You are emerging out of a difficult situation that caused you a great deal of problems. Neptune is helping you rise above and make gains. Some spiritual insights will come this week that will steer your life toward a brighter future. Trust this is true and resist seeing your problems as permanent.

Scorpio

Achieving success does not always involve some hugely complex process. The essence often rests quite simply on determination. The key is to never give up. Sooner or later a golden opportunity will appear and stick around long enough for you to recognize it. If something doesn't seem to be working as well as it should, don't give up on it. Neptune will help you overcome your hesitation to deal with a certain complicated issue. Where you now feel you are losing, you will find yourself winning in grand style. A positive attitude makes difficult things much easier to master.

Sagittarius

You have a generous nature. Your enthusiasm is infectious. You can lift people out of the doldrums with just a glance. You have expended a lot of energy in your desire to pull someone out of a quagmire and now the time has come for this kind universe to reward you with some good luck. Pause long enough to think about your own needs and goals. Neptune's positive influence this week will ooze into your consciousness and bring a sense of peace and tranquillity. Your dreams are full of hope. You're in with a good chance of getting something you're after.

Capricorn

The sky is full of auspicious alignments and a great deal of positive potential exists for you to recognize and explore. You may be making unnecessary allowances and deferring to factors that may not even exist. Just because you perceive a lack of success in a key area, it doesn't mean that things won't go well for you. Neptune's influence this week will help you identify developments that are working in your favour. This week should bring proof to soothe your worries.

Aquarius

Your effort at improving your performance in an area of your life that concerns personal ambitions is going well. It's easy to get obsessive about it, but you have a good grip on how to keep it positive. Know that you are doing well. And above all maintain your sense of humour. Neptune's powerful influence this week will nurture a light-hearted approach. Worrying and complaining are counterproductive. Laughter, on the other hand, will surround you with a protective shield and expedite the outcome you desire. You've come a long way. Embrace a most encouraging future.

Pisces

If you're not sure what's for the best this week, take the time to do as little as possible. Make time for quiet moments because at some point, Neptune will whisper intuitive ideas into your ear. A series of powerful epiphanies will give you goosebumps. Once this happens, you'll have certainty of what needs to be done. People are willing to use their connections and help you out. Know that others have faith in you.