Your horoscope for the week ahead: Mars and Jupiter will team up to help you achieve your heartfelt goals

Last Sunday's New Moon in the action-sign of Aries is giving this week a blast of vim and vigour. Mars, ruler of Aries, and Jupiter, ruler of Sagittarius, are providing an abundance of fire power.

Both planets will reach a high energy trine alignment on Saturday. On the way they will sextile the Sun on Tuesday and Thursday. Mars is known as the god of war, but in your personal world, he is like the mighty Hercules, known as Heracles by the ancient Greeks. He proved his mettle by accomplishing the famous Twelve Labours. He is endowed with a superlative degree of valour, hardiness, endurance, good humour, pity for the weak, generosity, and an adventurous spirit. He is the kind of guy you want as your best friend. Call on him to do the heavy work for you. He will be loyal and devoted to your cause.

Mars will give you the grit, drive and determination to get through whatever obstacles are impeding you. You might have the impression that you're hacking your way through dense undergrowth. This alignment will furnish you with the strength you need to accomplish your tasks. Whether you're building houses — or nests, in the case of birds — you will find the energy to do the job.

Jupiter, known as Zeus in ancient Greece, will magnify the power and energy of Mars, plus he will provide the mental brilliance to engineer a wonderful plan and strategy that will lead to the fulfilment of your dreams.

Tune into the fighting spirit that exists within you. Maintain a winning frame of mind. Sure, it's not always easy, but it must be done. You will be inspired with clever stratagems, solutions and innovative ideas!

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, April 12, 2021.

Aries

What are you supposed to do when, having tried every trick in the book of success, you realize that you can see no way of getting what you're after? Things are better than you think. Even if the sky were hailing diamonds the size of golf balls, you might run the risk of not noticing. Your talkative brain is interfering with your connection to your intuition. Think less and your intuitive source will come through loud and clear. Mars and Jupiter are releasing a ton of powerful energy that is available to you now. Your challenge is to ensure you use it effectively and constructively. So, get yourself a basket and start catching those diamonds.

Taurus

Powerful celestial currents are putting you under strain. The good news is that everything that is happening is happening for a good reason. You are being shown how to break free of a restriction that has held you back. The Mars-Jupiter connection will furnish you with a good idea. That doesn't mean, though, that your idea is bound to work. It needs to be thought through and modified in the light of practical reality and then pursued for a considerable time. If you are prepared to give that much commitment to the notion, you will be fine. The Universe has begun presenting you with a large range of opportunities.

Gemini

There's an unpredictable quality to life these days which is making it difficult to make well-informed decisions. Be prepared to happen upon a lucky opportunity, if you haven't already. It involves a calculated and well-studied risk. Despite your worries, the Mars-Jupiter link this week is smiling upon you and offering a chance to break for freedom. Smart, well-educated people do better in some ways than the rest of us, but they lose this advantage whenever they start to assume that logic is the key to every door. The instinct to recognize opportunities is a big part of it. Stay in touch with your intuitive source and you'll soon be celebrating.

Cancer

As you deal with something right now that you find utterly unappealing, try looking at it, hard as that might be, from a positive viewpoint. It's a technique that works wonders in easing angst and displeasure. The Mars-Jupiter alignment this week will facilitate enormous growth in your personal power. A certain unpleasant situation will be shaped quite cleverly — like clay in the hands of a potter — into something quite beautiful. You're getting a small insight into the shape of things to come. A vague sense of direction is offering you all the guidance that is needed. All will soon become clear.

Leo

The stakes are high in an important arrangement you are forging. For your part at least, it's important to be reasonably watchful against making a hasty decision. Limit your potential losses by not acting impulsively. Reflect carefully over your options and then see what chance has to offer. The Mars-Jupiter alignment will encourage your adventurous spirit. What counts now is that you are alive. Your life is a precious gift. Appreciate it. And then you'll see how trivial your fears are. At which point, you'll find, regardless of what's going on, that you have every reason to be genuinely happy.

Virgo

It is not just writers, poets and painters who are blessed with amazing imagination. We all have the capacity to conjure up fascinating worlds. If reality is disappointing or dull, we compensate by finding a different, more exciting way to look at life. So, whenever Mars and Jupiter engage in a highly propitious alignment, as they are this week, serendipitous developments abound. You've entered a highly auspicious period, when your wishes and desires are highly likely to be fulfilled. Fortuitous coincidences will help you on your way to success. There will soon be much to be happy about.

Libra

If you are to attain a big dream, it is crucial to not doubt a certain bold vision you have before you. Indulging in negative thinking will deflect all the celestial magic that is being showered on you at this most auspicious time. The change you are seeking is without doubt working its way into your life. It's the kind of change that will bring an enormous level of empowerment. The Mars-Jupiter connection is offering you full unmitigated support to your cause. You are only now beginning to find out what you are truly capable of. So now, you can do exactly what needs to be done.

Scorpio

A certain challenge has in an odd way made you less fearful and more courageous. Don't be angry about a situation that you cannot alter. It's giving you energy and an intense desire to win. It's inspiring you to succeed. Over time, all kinds of change may prove possible. You'll find a way forward through determination and willpower. Complaining is not conducive to progressive. The Mars-Jupiter alignment will convince you that the need to work consistently toward the day when circumstances will be different. This time is close at hand. You are on the verge of taking a huge step toward a much happier future.

Sagittarius

You are worried that a subject of keen interest is becoming a wild obsession. You're wondering if you are slipping over that dangerous edge. If you look at something with objectivity, you are safe to continue moving toward it. You need objectivity to be your guide through a minefield of emotional issues. Your whole outlook will stabilize the moment you recognize your irresistible appeal and your ability to inspire others to follow your lead. The Mars-Jupiter connection will convince you of your ability to make change happen. Once you make that realization, a new world of unimaginable joy will magically whisk you away.

Capricorn

A self-deprecating attitude lies at the root of a stubborn problem. There is no place for doubt and scepticism concerning your future. The Mars-Jupiter connection will urge you to trust your own judgment. No one else could possibly know as much as you do. The resolution of a certain dilemma requires more than the application of your formidable intellectual faculties. It necessitates the voice of intuition, which is calling out to you right now. All you will need is a modicum of patience and a scintilla of determination. A successful outcome will come as a result of your devotion, hard work and creative thinking.

Aquarius

Your highly intuitive nature can feel a pea at the bottom of 20 mattresses, which explains why you often feel an unexplainable sense of apprehension and insecurity. A dark cloud is dispersing and allowing the Sun to shine in. Step forward courageously. Your future success depends on your unwavering and consistent determination. The Mars-Jupiter connection is providing you with all the power you need to attain a goal that is so important to you. The change you seek is on a previously unparalleled scale. You want to set off on the great unknown and take your chances with fate.

Pisces

No sooner do we restore order where it's needed than two more sources of chaos appear instead. It's just the Universe's way of keeping you on your toes. As you face a certain problem now, make sure you understand that it is essentially urging you to be strong and determined in your quest to achieve an important goal. Lofty objectives take time, effort and hard work. The Mars-Jupiter connection assures that you're on track to achieve a dream. Everything is falling into place one by one. Soon you can enjoy the status quo and not just put up with it. A happy outcome awaits you.