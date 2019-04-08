Your horoscope for the week ahead: Jupiter's change in direction brings a positive shift for everyone

Jupiter aka Zeus, the Great Benefactor, reaches a crucial point in his annual cycle this week on Wednesday. His 9 month journey in forward motion through the fixed stars which began in March 2018 will come to a full stop on Wednesday at which point he will begin his 4 month retrograde phase until August. We'll keep in close contact with Jupiter right here in this column over the next four months.

Light a candle and make your wishes. This is a powerful point in Zeus' cycle when he will inspire and advise you on how to reach your dreams.

The Sun goes through a couple of dynamic square alignments, first with Saturn on Wednesday and then with Pluto on Saturday. Mercury, the Messenger, and Jupiter do the same on Thursday. All this powerful energy will work in your favour. The First Quarter Moon on Friday will nurture all this positive energy. On Sunday, April 14, the Sun reaches a most harmonious trine alignment with Jupiter. What a fabulous end to the week.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, April 8, 2019.



Aries

When we meet up with obstacles and difficulties, it's easy to think that maybe we're heading in the wrong direction or barking up the wrong tree. Jupiter's change in direction this week will make you aware that you are, without doubt, on the right path. You're not making some dreadful mistake nor are you frittering away your time on something nonsensical. Have no fear. You'll probably actually do better if you stop trying so hard. Nothing needs to be a struggle or a hassle now. Just trust that all will be okay this week – and you'll find it is.

Taurus

Jupiter's shift into retrograde motion will boost your lagging confidence. You have a chance to take lasting steps towards a better way of life. The Opener of the Way is pushing onwards. You may want to stay as you are, but you will soon change your mind when you catch a glimpse of the good things that are in store. A penetrating and piercing insight into yourself is about to set you on fire. Let the world know the score. You are the best person to tell like it is.

Gemini

The holdup involving a critical issue is not your fault. Nonetheless, pressure is mounting on you to do something you'd normally prefer to avoid. Jupiter's shift in direction this week will introduce you to a solution that will allow you to circumvent an obstacle. You'll find yourself taking action with certainty and assurance. Contentious issues are under discussion. There's no need to worry. All will be well if you remain resolute and uphold your sincere intentions.

Cancer

It's become apparent that an unusual obstacle lies between you and the object of your desire. That's okay. You'll find a way to get around it. There's no need for anxiety and angst. If anything is inevitable, it's your success. Jupiter's shift into retrograde motion will teach you an important lesson. Success when it comes will be sweet. Let not your heart be troubled. The tide has already begun turning in your favour. Don't sell yourself short. Anything is possible.

Leo

When you're passionate about your dreams, the universe finds a way to make them come true. Jupiter's shift in direction will do just that. You have to relax and let what you want come to you. Thinking and worrying too much is exhausting and actually futile. Jupiter's power is moving you inexorably towards happiness and, quite possibility, romantic fulfillment too. You can trust those little glimpses of hope that start appearing on your horizon.

Virgo

Jupiter's shift into his retrograde cycle will expedite a positive change exactly when and where you need it most. Don't entertain the notion that what you want is beyond your reach. That's simply not true, banish the thought. You possess the mental discipline to achieve your greatest dreams. Muster your willpower and determination to follow it through. Movement and progress will rapidly ensue where you once spun around in circles. You are about to discover your true potential.

Libra

Negative comments from people, even well-intentioned ones, risk narrowing down the parameters of your dreams. Jupiter's shift into retrograde motion this week will inspire you to adopt an expansive vision that will move you faster towards a heartfelt goal. Jupiter wants to make your world grow into a more stimulating place. Keep your options open. Think out of the box. With courage and determined volition, the universe will hear your call and rally to your side. It will see to it that you achieve success.

Scorpio

Jupiter's shift in direction this week will help you clear a source of aggravation. It's apparent that you have been accepting an unpleasant situation far longer that you should have. You'll be fine. Jupiter's influence will increase your personal power and make the future fit your requirements. That source of aggravation will rapidly turn into a small insignificant issue. A helpful twist in events will convince you that your luck has changed in a most positive way.

Sagittarius

There's pressure on you to move fast. Do your best to slow things down to a manageable pace, especially in making a crucial and potentially irreversible decision. Making a major statement at this time may prove premature. You don't want to endure the inconvenience of having to retract it further down the road. Jupiter's shift in direction will bring an insight to your attention. A moment of enlightenment will remove any doubt that's on your mind as to what your next step should be.

Capricorn

It is often advised to trust your first impulses and thoughts to new situations and people you meet. Some people can do this quite naturally, others have to work at, but, ultimately, we can all achieve this skill. It's just a fleeting moment, but if you catch it before it's gone you can get an intuitive glimpse into what the future holds. Jupiter's shift into retrograde motion will teach how to see clearly. A apparent problem will be remedied with far greater ease that you think. It will prove to be quite easy.

Aquarius

Life's trials and tribulations tend to beat us down and force us to lower our expectations. You deserve more than that – far more! Don't allow yourself to fall into the trap of thinking it's normal to live within restrictions and limited expectations. Are you in a hole? Jupiter will pull you out. His retrograde shift will raise the bar. And you're going to leap over that bar. So, get ready to make it all happen. Materially, emotionally and romantically too, this week will start a cycle of big improvement. There'll be no holding you back.

Pisces

You might not think so, but you're on the right path to achieve something that will raise your status and attract a fairy tale romance. Feel free to relax about a worry or concern that has been preoccupying you lately. It's understandable to have doubts considering all that you've been through. Jupiter's change in direction this week will bring a revelation. A halcyon breeze is wafting you towards a most welcome destination. Trust in the benevolence of the universe and that breeze will grow stronger.



