Your horoscope for the week ahead: Gemini season brings many new opportunities

This week kicks off with a fresh burst of energy. Hello New Moon in the sign of curiosity - Gemini. Our Celestial Mother has completed one full orbit around Earth and lined up in straight line between the Sun and Earth. Look to the west after Sunset and you'll see a slender crescent Moon hovering over the western horizon like a gondola. Load it up with your hopes, dreams and aspirations.

The Sign of the Twins is all about curiosity. Do your networking. Meet new people. Opportunities come through the people you know. This Gemini Moon will open doors.

Mercury, the ruler of Gemini, moves into Cancer on Tuesday. You've had some good ideas, but a firm plan on how to execute them has evaded you. Not any longer. A way to move ahead with a dream will crystalize. Mercury in Cancer will nurture your plans and give them shape and form.

Venus moves into Gemini on Saturday. If you need eloquence to express your thoughts and dreams in a convincing manner – you've got it. Venus will sweeten your words. You'll be showered with diamonds.

The week ends with the Sun and Neptune forming a square alignment on Sunday. This will give you a chance to slow down and take it easy on the weekend. You'll need a rest. Helpful subliminal thoughts will bubble up into conscious mind. Your inner creative source will speak to you.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, June 3, 2019.

Aries

An old and routine arrangement in your life needs to undergo the rigour of scrutiny. What appears to be at a standstill will quickly get back on the road to progress as this New Moon in Gemini gets underway. Nothing can hold back someone with your talent and determination. This new energy will shore up an area of your life where you feel exposed, vulnerable and uncertain. You have made the right decision concerning a rather crucial matter. You will soon be given reason to feel very encouraged.

Taurus

There appears to be no way out of dealing with the tedium of certain responsibilities and duties. You have little choice in the matter or so it seems. Happily, the New Moon in Gemini will reveal an escape route. The stars don't guarantee anything, but your chance of success couldn't be any better. The key is put your own needs first without feeling guilty. You are a fast thinker and a powerful persuader. Use this talent to your benefit. From this point on, things will get a whole lot better.

Gemini

You have become very proficient at wrestling. Wrestling, that is, with obstacles to progress. You feel like a rented mule or perhaps you're the victim of some Machiavellian plot hatched by some evil alien force. Easy does it. All you need is some quality rest. Purloin it, if you must. A little relaxation will rejuvenate and brighten your mental perspective. You have a special place in the Universe. All is well in a celestial grand plan that is unfolding for you.

Cancer

It requires a gargantuan effort of willpower to overcome fear once it takes hold. Yet, your fear now, concerning an important matter is unfounded. You can afford to be more confident. The New Moon in Gemini is gifting you with a magic wand. One wave of the wand and you can have whatever your heart desires. Your imagination and creativity, of which you have plenty at this time, will produce miracles. You already have the answer to a pressing question. You just haven't recognized it…quite yet.

Leo

To alleviate the stress that a certain issue is causing, it is necessary to change your mental focus. You're worried about getting something wrong. Give your mind a rest from thinking about your worries and concerns. The New Moon will show you how to trust the Universe and allow it to manage your life in its old and wise way. You've accumulated a huge amount of karmic credit – not debt – we're talking about credit as in good stuff. You have some big payments coming. Good things are coming your way.

Virgo

The current cosmic climate is causing problems in the global picture, but it needn't cause any problems for you. None of the aggravation you feel is as serious or as relevant as you are tempted to think. The New Moon will move you into the inside line at the front of the pack. You will get where you are going faster. And you will be much happier when you arrive. Your heart understand that it is time to move on and leave a part of your past behind. Embrace, rather than resist, the new scenario that is presenting itself.

Libra

Problems put us in a negative frame of mind. The influence of this week's New Moon will show you how to snap out of bad moods. It might even turn you into a stand-up comic. There might an element of hyperbole in that prediction, but you are headed that way. You have a sublime talent for humour which hasn't been totally understood – not yet anyways. Inducing a state of happiness will be added to the list of your talents. A good mood will make you a magnet for good luck.

Scorpio

A light-hearted popular song from the 80s advised, "Don't worry, be happy". That's a good message for this week. The New Gemini Moon will unleash a wave of positive energy that will wash away your disillusionment concerning an unfair situation. A new optimistic mood will put your heart at ease. Leave things as they are. There's no rush. You'll have a chance to revisit this arrangement further down the line and make all the changes that need to be made. It will all soon make sense.

Sagittarius

You have a very strong feeling about something. You know it's right and you're working out how to turn it into reality. Improvement in a crucial area of your life must happen without having to compromise your sensitivities. It may be hard for you to believe, but you are a master of negotiating. So, put it to good use. The New Gemini Moon is urging you to break through a wall of hesitation. Move forward with conviction and you will achieve your dream. Trust your talents and use them to your advantage.

Capricorn

What comes first? The question or the answer? The New Gemini Moon is letting you know that the question is what really counts. When you have the right question, the correct answer will emerge easily and spontaneously. Probe into the inner workings of your soul and ask what it is about yourself that has unconsciously created a certain problem. You'll be impressed with how quickly the answer comes. Something deep within is guiding towards liberation, freedom and a heart-warming sense of peace and security.

Aquarius

You want to do your best with all the commitments and obligations that you have taken on. You have a strong sense of duty to do good for people you care about. The New Gemini Moon will lighten your load as you realize that an important matter is evolving in the best possible way. A plan you are following is a fundamentally good one. Everything is working out as it should, so there's no need to worry as much as you are. You will indubitably get to where you want to be.

Pisces

Just the thought of setbacks and failures can cause our blood pressure to rise precipitously. You've had your share, but you have learned that if you allow them to dominate your thoughts and feelings, they will weigh you down for years to come. The more we worry, the more there is to worry about. The New Gemini Moon will wash away all the lingering regrets of your past. The change that is coming your way is overdue and wonderful. Imminent events will rejuvenate your faith in a benevolent Universe.