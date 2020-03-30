Your horoscope for the week ahead: Expect to employ new strategies and to feel boundless energy

This week is off to a good start with the burgeoning energy of the waxing crescent Moon. On Monday, Mars moves into innovative Aquarius for the next six weeks. New ideas, new strategies and boundless energy will bring a refreshing change in mood. You'll innovate and discover clever shortcuts that will save you time and energy. Time will still be moving fast, but you'll have a great sense of living in the moment.

Mars meets up with orderly Saturn on Tuesday and will provide the discipline and the ability to plan effective strategies and create healthy and constructive routines. The crescent Moon will turn into a right-sided half Moon with the First Quarter phase on Wednesday. This will give you the drive to do all those things you'd rather avoid. A Moon in Leo on Thursday is just the tonic you need to be creative and vibrant. It's all systems go.

Venus makes a major shift by moving into Gemini on Friday. The planet of sexuality, relationships and finance will remain in the sign of the twins for an extra long sojourn due to the six-week Venus retrograde that will start in May. Venus in Gemini will enhance communications and help you negotiate and find solutions.

The big alignment this week, laden with meaning, is the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction on the weekend. This is part of an epic confluence of planetary energies peaking this year. Jupiter seeks wisdom and truth. Pluto adds intensity and gravitas. Truth will prevail.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, March 30, 2020.

Aries

Progress in a crucial situation, albeit slow, is nonetheless moving forward. The biggest problem stems from worrying needlessly about things that are actually going well. There is no reason to persist with this dubious train of thought. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction will prove to be a most fortuitous astrological configuration for you. It is setting you up for victory. Whether it's mere coincidence or design, the stars are nicely aligned. Despite your doubts, the future has much magic in store for you. Many people who are not now being fair will act a lot more reasonably in the future.

Taurus

If you intend to trust in a benevolent Universe as well as being patient, you would be wise. But you must still keep your eyes open as you watch what comes your way. Opportunities are easy to handle. The hard part is recognizing them when they come. Problems, on the other hand, are like hot potatoes. Life seems to toss a lot of those around. Yet with the right attitude, even problems can turn out to be gifts in disguise. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction will help you with a challenge you're dealing with now.

Gemini

It's certainly true that inspiration is a pool that anyone can go fishing in. It's a kind of universal consciousness offering wisdom. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction is offering a chance of accessing it. You will see clearly through the chaos of recent developments. Current astrological indicators infer that you may be overly concerned about problems and not giving enough credence to opportunities that are presenting themselves. You will soon understand where it's all taking you. If there are any doubts that something good is coming your way, they will soon be dashed. Open your mind and your heart and this will be a great week.

Cancer

You could run workshops on how to side-step challenges. But, with the way things are going lately, even you may feel yourself sinking into a mood of gloom and despondency. Take some deep replenishing breaths. Focus your attention on subjects that make you feel good. Before you know it, you'll replace those dark moments with sparkling inspiration. No matter what's bothering you this week, there's a way to make matters much lighter and easier. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction will encourage you with a strategy that will put everything on a good footing. Years of experience have honed the ability to overcome every test.

Leo

The passion of your spirit and the warmth of your heart are the two things that drive you on. That's why you are so well-loved. But can you afford to be as generous as you are? Yes, you can. Your heart has lots of room within it for sympathy, kindness and love. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction will lead you to a happy conclusion in your efforts to achieve something dear to you. Continue to act with your impeccable sense of judgment and all will be well. A glorious upswing in your fortunes is occurring as you read these words. Continue to be big hearted and everything will be fine.

Virgo

A lot of buried anxiety that's been tucked away in a safe place in your unconscious is coming to your attention. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction is causing you to face powerful impulses and strange moods. It's an emotional process that is stressful, but ultimately very positive. Something is knocking on the cellar door. It wants out. A positive cathartic process is purging negative emotions out of your system. A hugely positive shift is taking place in your psychological makeup. You can count on your inner source of wisdom to keep you safe. Your great inspiring hope is not an empty dream. It's an accurate insight into the future.

Libra

Each morning we wake up ready to do what must be done. By nightfall we feel weary and exhausted. A certain situation is now demanding all you've got. Yet your celestial outlook is rather dazzling. It doesn't, of course, mean that you will get everything your heart desires, but it does infer that you will achieve some of your most dearly cherished objectives. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction will maximize your chances of success. It will help you be as clear as you can about what your heart of heart wants. Do not lose hope or abandon your quest. You will reach your dream with the sheer force of your willpower.

Scorpio

Many delicate points need to be carefully weighed and debated. It is easy to make the mistake of overly emphasizing certain thorny issues and downplaying other essentially rosy ones. A way to harmonize the imbalance is about to come as the Jupiter-Pluto conjunction works its magic and guides you toward a healthier emotional attitude. Regardless of how beleaguered or exhausted you feel, you'll soon be a whole lot happier. A series of intense dramas are going to work out well in the end. Nourish the thoughts that inspire you and a joyous breeze of mirth and merriment will sweep into a troubled situation.

Sagittarius

You want to think the best of everyone around you. You want to assume that they are working with your best interests at heart and can be trusted to respect your needs and wishes. You might be rather naïve at times, but it's better to be as you are rather than a nasty cynic. You've worked hard to achieve what you have and to be where you are. If you find yourself in the line of critical comments, do your best to not let it get to you. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction is kick starting a shift in your perception that will bring a huge boost to your personal power. Keep your head above the fray and you'll turn something that's okay into something wonderful.

Capricorn

Cross your fingers, and for a little added luck, cross your toes too. Draw all the benefits you can of the good fortune that's beaming down on you from high celestial places. It'll help you get over a hurdle in your journey to a heartfelt goal. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction is an auspicious configuration that is opening a spectacular new chapter in your life. All the pieces are in place for finding a long sought-after resolution to a stubborn old problem. Time is precious and so is energy. Use yours wisely now and you will achieve a great deal. Keep working hard to achieve your dream and you'll be rewarded.

Aquarius

Some problems are perennial. They keep coming back to haunt you. Remind yourself of all that is good in your life. Dwelling on the positive will chase away your hassles. Try to see what's currently firing your imagination. The Jupiter union with Pluto this week is calling on you to focus on what is going well. This will lighten your mood and attract wish-granting faeries and elves. Mull over your options. It's better to take your time and get it right than to hurry, only to realize later you've got it wrong. A positive change in your fortunes is unfolding. New and exciting opportunities have begun knocking on your door.

Pisces

This is a special week for it brings with it a chance to fix an important relationship or friendship that hasn't been right for a long time. When mistakes have been made, it is wise to put pride to the side. The Jupiter-Pluto conjunction is working on putting this relationship issue back on a happy track. Rome wasn't built in a day, so do your best to be patient. As your ability to see the lyrical side of life grows, your world will fill with endless joy. Things will work out rather perfectly.