Your horoscope for the week ahead: As Mercury retrograde ends, it's time to push your passion projects forward

Are you ready to put the work into getting what you want? When love-and-beauty-ruling Venus trines transformative Pluto on Monday, you'll have the chance to feed your deepest romantic desires. You may find yourself feeling more open and ready to let your feelings be known. If you're single, you could take this as a sign to make the first move with someone new.

The ego-ruling sun opposes bountiful Jupiter on this day as well, blessing us with gifts and adoration. These spoils are meant to be shared with others, so try to act with kindness and compassion over greed as you navigate this energy, or things could easily go haywire and result in embarrassment or loss.

If you've been wondering how you might actually go about solving some of your biggest problems, Tuesday could be a key time to search for answers. When chatty Mercury in meticulous Virgo trines renewing Pluto in hard-working Capricorn, you'll be able to dive into just about any area of study with ease.

On Thursday, you'll be ready to leave your analytical side behind, as romantic Venus leaves exacting Virgo and enters charming Libra, where she is dignified and celebrated. This transit allows us to harness the most positive traits of the cardinal air sign to prioritize our relationships and use out-of-the-box thinking to seize what we long for. The shadow side of Venus in Libra, however, can manifest itself in behaviour that comes off as superficial or avoidant. Stay aware of how you're presenting yourself to others so you don't hurt anyone's feelings.

Then, as Venus goes on to oppose abundant Jupiter in impulsive Aries on Saturday, be careful not to overindulge as you kick back and relax. Relationships can also become strained under this energy, as it often accentuates how different we are from our partners, friends and family members. If something is bothering you about someone, take the time to really examine how this person's behaviour affects you and if you need it in your life.

Communication-ruling Mercury will station direct in detail-oriented Virgo on Sunday, ending his retrograde cycle and allowing us to finally push our passion and work projects forward. Keep in mind that Mercury still inhabits his shadow period until Oct. 16, so it's best to hold off on signing important contracts, buying new technology and going spell-check-free until then.

Aries

Share your wisdom with the people you love, Aries. If you receive inspiration or knowledge that could help to strengthen your relationships this week, make an effort to open doors and enlighten your loved ones. Meanwhile, you'll be on fire at work this week, accomplishing your goals at the speed of light as you go about realizing your dreams. You may feel softer when it comes to matters of love and money, however. Lean into being thoughtful and sweet, and you could find yourself attracting the things you desire quickly. If you need a favour, now is the time to ask for it.

Taurus

You have more influence than you know, Taurus. This week, think carefully about how you could wield this superpower in order to grow your wealth. You may be able to persuade others to help you achieve your financial goals and take that money to begin building your future. If you're willing to work for it, a spiritual awakening may also be within reach this week. Embracing beauty in even the most mundane tasks can help to lift your spirits as you work toward healing old emotional wounds. Choose to view your world through rose-coloured glasses, and romance and joy will abound.

Gemini

Get ready to believe in romance again, Gemini. Whether single or attached, you'll approach your relationships with a renewed sense of optimism this week. You may even be able to open new paths for connection by giving your loved ones the freedom to be themselves. This week will also be an ideal time to find the answers you seek, with your ability to uncover secrets reaching unparalleled levels. Just be ready to accept all possible outcomes if you want to avoid feeling disappointed. And keep in mind that the endurance you've been applying to life lately will ultimately pay off. You'll come out the other side with your head held high.

Cancer

Celebrate your little slice of the world, Cancer. At the start of this week, you'll be happy as a clam at home, finding opportunities to revamp your space in ways that will bring joy to your whole household. You may opt to use this time to pursue a DIY project that's been on your to-do list. At work, you'll feel focused, in charge and ready to put your ideas into action. Just remember to be considerate of your colleagues as you blaze your new trail. Meanwhile, if a surprising gift that lights up your spirit falls into your lap while running errands, ask yourself how you might be able to pay it forward and share your delight with others.

Leo

Are you meeting your own needs, Leo? Thanks to your keen mind's ability to create solutions, you're often capable of manifesting abundance for others. This week, use this problem-solving skill to take your own home base to the next level. Improving your foundations will only help you to thrive further. Near the end of the week, you may start to notice a shift in your approach to tackling certain tasks at work. People will be easily charmed by you and ready to help you reach your shared goals. Now is the time to really grease the wheels — focus on teamwork to elevate your position.

Virgo

Money can be a vehicle for both your needs and desires, Virgo. With Venus in your sign over the last four weeks, you've been focused on expanding your wealth and not "wasting" any of it. This week, you may finally be able to create more balance between what you need and what you want. Now is a time to make room for fun and pleasure, and enjoy your hard-earned cash. Meanwhile, if life has felt a bit bumpy of late, you'll be happy to hear that the road ahead appears much smoother. Just be sure to remember the lessons that your mistakes taught you — ultimately, these hurdles have helped you grow.

Libra

Be direct, Libra. It's time to stop beating around the bush when it comes to your financial goals. Giving a voice to your desires by thinking out loud could lead you to some important realizations about how you can increase your wealth this week. When it comes to romance, you may feel ready to show your devotion and lay it all out on the table when conversations around commitment start to crop up. Single Libras may find themselves expressing their desire for a partner who can stand the test of time, while those in relationships may want to talk about strengthening their connection and taking steps toward a more intertwined future.

Scorpio

Your mysterious side will draw others in this week, Scorpio. If you're single, you could win the affections of several potential partners. Just be careful not to live in a fantasy world if you find yourself juggling multiple suitors — and their emotions. Attached Scorpios may feel a new spark of intensity and find joy in reigniting their romance with their loved one. Meanwhile, a sudden windfall at work could bring you some extra attention or accolades. Remember to redistribute this good fortune where you can — giving back to your community and loved ones can help keep your luck in balance and your ego in check.

Sagittarius

If we ignore our wounds, it's impossible to heal, Sagittarius. This week, focus on finding a wellness practice that allows you to connect to the sides of yourself that you normally keep hidden. Investing time in nurturing your mind, body and spirit will help bring a sense of harmony to your overall being. Meanwhile, if you find yourself in the spotlight, being presented with an award or celebrated for your achievements, make an effort to share the credit and glory with those who supported you in reaching this pinnacle. That way, you'll be able to foster the kinds of relationships that can help pave the way for future projects.

Capricorn

You've got a real vision for your dream home, Capricorn. Now it's time to start plucking ideas from your imagination and putting plans into action. Take the opportunity this week to charge forward on creating your ideal space — making sure that your loved ones are on board before you start breaking ground. At work, you'll be feeling ready to win favours and build partnerships, charming your colleagues with ease. If you become aware of an imbalance of effort between yourself and your coworkers, do your best to keep your cool and approach the situation delicately. Use your negotiation skills to find your way to a solution.

Aquarius

Time management is a learned skill, Aquarius. If you've been having trouble balancing your personal and professional responsibilities of late, you may want to focus on evening things out at the start of this week. It will be an opportune time to focus your attention on your end goals in order to reprioritize, become more efficient and secure more free time. Consider how you might be able to delegate some responsibilities as well, so you don't have to carry all of the burden. Meanwhile, you may find that bringing beauty into your space relaxes you. Take notice of how small changes to your home can shift your mindset.

Pisces

Your big heart helps you succeed, Pisces. So if a coworker calls in a favour from you this week, be sure to lend them a hand without holding it over their head. It will also be important to remain humble when receiving praise for your work during this time — especially if you collaborated with others. On the weekend, be careful not to shirk any responsibilities at your job, as important communication could come through regarding a problem that requires your talents to solve. Finally, if growing your money is on your mind, you may be able to use your wits to secure more wealth this week. Being savvy will pay off.

Bryanna Collier is an astrology and fashion writer. Her work focuses on astrology, personal style, and how the two intersect. Follow her work at The Star Crossed.