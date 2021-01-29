Your horoscope for the week ahead: An active sky will fuel your sense of independence

The once-in-four-month Mercury retrograde kicked in on Saturday and will last until February 20. So, as this week gets underway, there could be glitches and hold-ups affecting travel, transportation, and communications. Mercury aka Hermes is well known for his pesky antics. He likes to test your sense of humour. As Mercury picks up speed in retrograde motion the instability will calm down.

Venus moves into sociable Aquarius on Monday where she will remain for several weeks. This will be a busy time for virtual meetings. This is perfect for negotiating, exchanging ideas and making progress with your plans and strategies. Social interaction will thrive.

The sky remains quite turbulent and active. This will keep you bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. As Venus heads into a square to Uranus by Saturday you may be filled with the spirit of independence. You may even feel revolutionary.

Saturn's influence on Venus should help you keep your feet on the ground. Common sense will prevail. The Last Quarter Moon on Thursday heralds the last week of this Lunar Month. Time to do a wrap on important plans and get ready for next week's New Moon.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, February 1, 2021.

Aries

Certain problems and obstacles have appeared as a direct result of your own self-doubt which has insidiously undermined your personal power. An attitude of self-deprecation is stopping you from achieving your full potential. By identifying and eliminating a few negative thought patterns, you can turn your life around overnight. Ease the pressure by thinking about problems less, and you'll get to relax. Then you will realize that you have reached a positive turning point. Get ready for a powerful revelation in the coming week during this Mercury retrograde cycle. Success is coming for a visit.

Taurus

No two people ever view the world from precisely the same perspective. We all have unique built-in perspectives and, though we may try to see things from someone else's angle, we don't always find it easy. Our opinions are formed by our experiences and our vested interests. Thus, we may end up finding issues over which we disagree. What's amazing, at the moment, is not the bone of contention that you face — it's the fact that despite this, there's so much common ground. The Mercury retrograde will make it clear that you have won an important battle. There is still a way to go, but you are clearly on the path to victory.

Gemini

Recent events have made you fear the intrusion of some glaring anomaly to your plans. Keep your eyes firmly focused on the goal you wish to achieve. You shouldn't settle for anything less. At least one, if not more, of your most heartfelt dreams will begin to manifest. It's time to begin a process of reviewing your initiatives and strategies. Instead of feeling blocked by regret, you will be empowered by hope, enthusiasm and the certainty that you can carve out the future of your dreams. A rare and most fortuitous celestial canopy is showering you with dazzling blessings.

Cancer

Your search for inspiration in an old, tired and jaded scenario is about to be achieved. A new adventure is ready to unfold. If you feel compelled to back a crazy idea or execute a bold new plan, you will find that the Mercury retrograde provides help. You will gain some perspicacious insights into the next big step that must be taken. If you embrace a positive proposition with open arms, you will automatically put yourself at a distance from whatever seems daunting or depressing. Promises may sound like a lot of hot air, but there is a common sense quality to events at this time. The Universe will help you in every way possible.

Leo

It takes more than just belief to make magic happen. It takes effort, intelligence, ingenuity, passion, determination and a good sense of timing. Those who have been truly lucky in life invariably speak of how they once made a phenomenal effort, gave up temporarily in despair then later, almost by chance, their opportunity arose. But there is a crucial bit of information to add. You need to keep hope and optimism alive. This is the crucible from which you can make the impossible happen. Your buoyant spirit is steering you toward a most auspicious development. Something remarkably good is due to happen.

Virgo

A frustrating and exasperating situation must not be allowed to continue. The longer you stay in it, the more angst it will create in your life. A decision has to be made. You need to make something happen, change something unacceptable and right a wrong that's long been ignored. It has to be done subtly and gently without creating a conflict. The Mercury retrograde will deliver a plan that will lead to a much-needed miracle that only you can do without anyone else noticing. So, go where the Universe is taking you. Everything that is happening is happening for a very good reason.

Libra

Mercury has begun his once in four-month retrograde cycle. It's a development that holds the promise of a revelation or two that will lead to a new understanding in a personal matter of great import. So many things now seem to be serious. So many factors are pressing and intense. Any insights that lift the ambiguity concerning a certain entanglement would be most appreciated. Tricky, though it all may seem, you will soon be feeling much more at ease about it. Despite any awkwardness at this time, your ability to be adaptable will save the day. Consider yourself allowed now, not just to dream; but to have your dream come true.

Scorpio

An unpredictable quality to events surrounding you is due to Mercury slipping into the crucial retrograde phase. This is good news for you, because it is precisely this high dynamic energy that makes this a good time to work on retooling strategies and reorganizing yourself. A calculated well-studied plan will soon present itself. With your determination and strong willpower, you will make it work. You can use this to acquire strength, stability and prosperity. Where there is now a gap, void or absence in your emotional well-being, there will soon be the presence of something or someone warm and reassuring.

Sagittarius

In your life, you have witnessed several miracles. You know that amazing things can happen, against all odds and expectations. Mercury's return to retrograde motion will shed valuable light on a difficult predicament you are grappling with at this moment. This will lead to a new ground-breaking interpretation of your relationship to the world and your destiny. You are not just a passive victim of circumstance. You are a strong and powerful individual with the ability to steer your life down a road of your choosing. This week, you may achieve the impossible, but you can accomplish something that is pretty wonderful.

Capricorn

When we have a good idea of all facets of a problem we are dealing with, we have a better chance of solving it. A situation that you are starting to think is destined for failure is in much better shape than you know. With Mercury having kicked into his retrograde cycle, you are ready to attain a better understanding of someone's or some people's real intentions. You can tell what they really think and feel. Even if you can't read their minds, you can tell what's in their hearts. Your instincts are now exceptionally accurate. It will soon become clear what you need to do to achieve the result you need.

Aquarius

Some people can live for years with decor they don't like or furniture that's uncomfortable. They can put up with noisy neighbours or irritating behaviour on the part of colleagues, close friends or spouses. Somehow, they find an inner mechanism for coping with it. They filter it out. They become inured to it. They stop noticing. If we can manage that, no wonder we can also manage to live with hardship, deprivation and difficulty. But you are wondering now if you are putting up with more than you should. The Mercury retrograde is telling you to draw back the curtain and let some sunshine into your life.

Pisces

The Mercury retrograde is having the effect of exaggerating a certain problem beyond an acceptable point. It is not necessary to take someone or a certain situation as seriously as you are. Our sensitive side can sometimes get us into a lot of trouble. When our defences are down, we can reveal secrets that are better kept to ourselves. This issue must not be allowed to upset you, especially now when your astrological outlook is so favourable. Your determination to succeed is steering you toward a most auspicious development. Listen to your breath and you'll be inspired by an idea that comes to your attention.