Your horoscope for the week ahead: A Venus - Jupiter link brings a joyful turning point

As this week begins, we find ourselves emerging from an enormously powerful Total Lunar Eclipse and Supermoon. The explosive energy of Uranus played a central role with this event. The sky god of ancient mythology added an element of unpredictability and disruption.

Uranus brings epiphanies and moments of enlightenment. Flashes of lightening illuminate the darkness and reveal hidden secrets. It's important to harness extreme emotional reactions. Do your best to be objective. Take a deep breath and pause before responding to irritating opinions and viewpoints,

This coming week will have a few surprises as Mercury and Uranus culminate in a square (90-degree angle). Yes, it does cause delays and disruptions to schedules, communications, technology and travel, but it will all work out for the good. Mercury the planet of thought, will help you think outside of the box. Do you need a miracle? A magic solution to solve a dilemma. Well, you're in luck. Chances are that you'll get it.

Venus links up with Jupiter on Tuesday in a lovely trine (120-degree angle). This is a superb astrological influence that brings people together. Misunderstandings can be resolved. Hurtful words will be repented.

Good fortune will also come with a Mars/Jupiter trine. The positive effect of this alignment will have a far-reaching effect in your quest for fulfilment. It will bring wise insights and a huge lift to your spirits. If you've been feeling down, this is just what the doctor ordered.

It's imperative to stay out of the anxiety zone. Control your thoughts and you'll control your mood. Listen to music you like. Watch your favourite movie. Spend time looking at pleasing images like your favourite artwork or communing with nature. Indulge yourself in the flavours of your favourite food.

Conversations will be electric. Interaction with people will kick up some great ideas. It is through our friends and acquaintances that opportunities pop into our lives out of nowhere.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, January 21, 2018.

Aries

Stay focused on positive thoughts and outcomes. The Venus/Jupiter connection only comes about once a year, so this a great opportunity for advancement. You are being set up nicely for success. That may be hard to believe when pressures are upon you, yet this is exactly the time you must believe it. The universe supports you totally and completely. Has there ever been a time when you have not been up against resistance? Don't answer that question. You'll be surprised to see how all your hard work starts paying off.

Taurus

It is necessary to make a deliberate effort, regardless of the demands you face or the relentless stress that is confronting you, to slow the pace down to a less exhausting level. The Venus/Jupiter connection is setting you up nicely to achieve your most important goals. Don't let anyone push you into doing what you don't feel comfortable with. There's no need to rush, especially as you have it within your power to set the tempo and slow things down. Make the world move at your pace. You'll soon be much happier about how everything is evolving.

Gemini

It is hard to understand to understand the motivations of people. A point of discord that has arisen with someone has stirred up deep feelings. Powerful emotions are swelling up out of the oceanic depths of your inner self. Do not despair. The Venus/Jupiter connection is guiding you along towards a resolution. Bit by bit you are learning what you need to know. What you desire is rapidly approaching. Things will all fall perfectly into place when the time is right – and that time is nearly here.

Cancer

At a time when you would expect to find help and encouragement, you are meeting up with opposition. It seems that some people derive pleasure from being obstructive, critical and negative. The wonderful Venus/Jupiter alignment will clear these people out of your life and guide you out of a toxic emotional scenario. As you question your involvement in key situations, you'll find a way of escaping and breaking free. All the dark clouds that loom over you will reveal their silver lining.

Leo

The wonderful Venus/Jupiter connecting will help you get your mind off your worries. You'll notice an immediate positive trend taking hold in a certain angst-filled situation. All is due to work out fine, providing you don't inadvertently sabotage your coming success by trying to force things. Don't let up your efforts, but neither should you push excessively hard. Shut down the chatter emanating from your rational mind and good luck will come sweeping into your life. Give it all you've got. You are entering one of the more rewarding and fulfilling chapters in your life.

Virgo

The lovely Venus/Jupiter connection this week will do wonders for your self-confidence by helping you recognize and appreciate your own talents and your potential to accomplish what your heart desires. Your emotional resources have been stretched thin of late, but you are nonetheless on a path to happiness and success. You have made more progress than you realize. A point in the future will come when you acknowledge this. For now, all that's required of you is to have faith in yourself. After all, you will have to admit that you are quite amazing.

Libra

The Venus/Jupiter alignment is activating old and forgotten creative forces buried deep within your soul. You will somehow be able to summon strength and clarity. No matter how hemmed-in you may now feel, you will escape all your restrictions and limitations. Miracles will happen and mysteries will be solved. And where your heart has been ailing, you will find joy. Your life is gaining unstoppable momentum. Adversity will turn into opportunity. New ways will be found to increase your level of material and emotional comfort.

Scorpio

You don't like living by someone's else's rules. The details surrounding a pressing issue are making you feel restricted. You need some breathing space – but is it possible for you to change things as they stand? This week's auspicious Venus/Jupiter connection says it most certain is. There is plenty you can do to create a better reality. Some hitherto unknown facts are due to come to your attention A complete story will be revealed. As it come to light, it will become apparent that you are free to pursue more options and possibilities that you have now.

Sagittarius

Life is not proceeding in a rational manner. There is a lot of craziness going on in the news, in your personal world and just about everywhere. Finding your way through the bedlam demands that you follow what your heart says as opposed to the babble of voices in your head. No matter how hemmed in you may feel, the Venus/Jupiter connection will give you the ability to sidestep your problems. Do what you want to do, rather than doing what you think you ought to do. If something feels right, it's a sure thing that it is right.

Capricorn

Someone who lacks the psychological and spiritual ability of self-reflection has been harping on a sensitive issue. Your patience is admirable, but you feel the need to make a stand and force an end to a stream of unjust criticism. The Venus/Jupiter connection will show you how you can be free from factors that take a lot from you yet give little back. You need to set your own expectations and steer your life towards your own heartfelt goals. Now is the time to change the balance of power. Go ahead and assert your own strength and individuality.

Aquarius

You have proven your skill in dealing with whatever life throws at you. And what's more, you've done it in exemplary fashion. Life's learning experiences are teaching you well. You are your own person now – emotionally independent and free of your past. The Venus/Jupiter connection is taking through the gateway into a new world. You can now be the person you've always wanted to be. Something quite spectacular is starting to happen in the story of your life.

Pisces

When our desire to achieve a goal or dream becomes too intense, it can easily turn into an unsettling state of anxiety. This has the effect of pushing our dream away and making it elusive. Be passionate about what you want, but don't let it turn into angst. Venus and Jupiter indicate that you are on the right track. You are making more progress that you realize. Everything is chugging along well. Trust what your instincts are telling you. Your future looks more exciting and meaningful than you ever believed possible.