Your horoscope for the week ahead: A new moon in Scorpio unleashes penetrating insights

A Last Quarter Moon on Monday kicks off the last week of the current Lunar Month, which will end on Sunday with a New Moon in Scorpio. The emphasis on Scorpio will be highlighted mid-week, on Wednesday, as the Sun leaves Libra and enters the introspective sign. In astrology, Scorpio is known as a fixed water sign. It marks the heart of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere when the dark nights grow longer and the summer leaves flutter to the ground. In a month, the trees will be bare.

Death, rebirth and regeneration are Scorpio themes, so it's no accident that Halloween falls in October. This is a time of purging and cleaning. It brings a deep look into our unconscious elements and what the psychologist Carl Jung termed " the shadow ". It's a time of clearing out the dead wood, of revelations concerning our faults and of discovering ways of improving our lives. There's a lot of work to be done in this regard as Mars meets up in a square to Saturn just before the New Moon.

The power of this New Moon will be further amplified by an opposition from Uranus. This will bring some incisive insights into yourself and others. Uranus is a sparky energy that often brings unexpected opportunities. To get the most of the Uranus influence, keep your spirits elevated and maintain an optimistic outlook. The inner flame of your heart will keep you warm.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, October 21, 2019.

Aries

The threat of unwelcome change looming over you will prove short-lived. You'll find a way of diffusing this potential problem. The Scorpio New Moon will help you look at this situation and see it for exactly what it is. Things will work out fine, because even if you don't like what you're looking at, you'll clearly see what's been holding you back. Now you can remove it and end a repetitious cycle of entrapment. A process will be put in motion that will take you faster and further towards a big dream. Something that seemed impossible and unthinkable will enter the realm of possibility.

Taurus

A past full of regret will only lead to a future of dissatisfaction. If you want to change the future, you'll need to change your view of the past. You can't alter what's happened, but you can change how you look at it. Come to think of it, there's a philosophical tradition that goes as far as rewriting the past. And why not? Don't lament the past. Replace the disappointments with happy events and your failures with successes. Give yourself everything you've ever desired. The Scorpio New Moon is giving you the chance to work a minor miracle and create a future of your dreams.

Gemini

You're where you are because it's the right place to be. If you don't like it, dream about where you'd rather be. If it feels as though everything is heading in the wrong direction, see if you can find something good about that direction. Change your luck by emphasizing what's positive. Whatever's wrong now can be put right. Your quest for a recovery from a harsh turn of events will be achieved. Your prayers will be answered. Feelings of disappointment will melt away. This Scorpio New Moon marks a rebirth and new beginning. You're breaking wonderful new ground.

Cancer

You're not wrong about the factor that's making you feel uncomfortable, but you're wrong to think that your situation is depressingly impossible or frustratingly hopeless. If you feel compelled to speak your mind and express your real feelings – do it. You'll find the right words and manner to avert controversy. Your skill in communicating subtle ideas will serve you well. Well, most of the time. Sometimes, it takes a special effort, but you can do it. The Scorpio New Moon is about bringing truth out of its hiding place. Your honesty will be met with sympathy and candour.

Leo

You've done your best to avoid a morass of entanglements and imbroglios, yet your words and actions have somehow managed to be misconstrued. The Scorpio New Moon will bring a deeper understanding of a complex situation and how to heal it. You'll benefit, this week, from finding the courage to admit to an uncertainty. The last thing you need now is to hear a strong opinion or an arrogant intervention. In the same way, you must be careful with your own words and attitude. Pause before you speak. Avoid responding on impulse. You can safely rely on your excellent sense of humour to pull of a miracle.

Virgo

Dwelling on a source of irritation, even if it's justified, is not advisable. That would only aggravate the problem and make it worse. Much better to direct that energy towards a source of inspiration rather than a dispiriting indulgence. By channelling your energy into a constructive course of action, you'll free yourself from any sense of entrapment. Mistakes and failures are part of life. They're essential if we're to evolve. What's exciting now is how the Scorpio New Moon will open the door to finding a solution. There's something that you can help to clear up.

Libra

Your wisdom is growing rapidly and as it does a big drama in your life is showing unmistakable signs of improvement. Recent difficulties have caused you much anxiety, but it's thanks to them that you have acquired a new understanding of your life and where you want to take it. The Scorpio New Moon will reveal how you have been unconsciously limiting your potential. Now you have a chance to break free and sprint towards your ambitions and objectives. When push comes to shove, you can be counted on to stand up for yourself. The stars will provide all the support you need to get over a hurdle that is obstructing progress.

Scorpio

There are so many people who always think they're right. They'll discuss any range of topics with you from politics to gardening with the assumption that they know best. It's surprising how they get away with it, but what's even more surprising is the gullibility of listeners. The Scorpio New Moon will start a process of awakening that will expose people's true motives. It will give you a kind of x-ray vision into their souls. This shift in your perception might cause irritation at first, but the accompanying rise in your personal power will place you in a position of strength.

Sagittarius

Problems and inconsistencies with a plan have come to your attention. The Scorpio New Moon will point you towards finding the positive side of what's transpiring. Despite appearances, the outlook is essentially very hopeful. You're aspiring to achieve something wonderful. There's something to learn and discover in this endeavour. You're in the process of becoming someone who can accomplish what they never thought possible. Keep following your heart's path. As you reach out to touch your dreams, they'll draw closer and touch you with joy.

Capricorn

You're being led through a process of transformation that will lead to great success. Your growing awareness and acknowledgement of a contentious issue means you can start fixing it once and for all. The Scorpio New Moon will blow away a cloud of obfuscation and reveal how you have unconsciously been undermining yourself. Be sure to make room for some quiet time which will allow illuminating insights to slip into your awareness. A valuable discovery will be made that will allow you to take hold of the steering wheel of your life and direct your life towards a destination of joy.

Aquarius

There are all sorts of little demon thoughts that insidiously undermine our ability to reach our goals. A certain situation you're dealing with leaves a lot to be desired but fretting and working yourself into a state will only aggravate it still further. The Scorpio New Moon will help you counter the downside, by pointing out all that is positive. Appreciating those things will attract good luck. As for what's wrong, your inner source of wisdom will find ways of squaring the circle. You're on the threshold of making a major achievement. Count your blessings and success will find you.

Pisces

We all love comfort, but too much of it sooner or later leads to complacency. Breaking old habits and routines isn't an easy process but at times like this the Universe tends to intervene and impose change on us. The Scorpio New Moon has an unpredictable quality to it that will improve the status quo. You need to take some overdue action. Your conscious mind is not clear on exactly what that is, but on a deeper unconscious level you do know. Fortunately, you're skilled at adapting to changing circumstances. When everything settles down, you'll realize how much more exciting and fulfilling your life has become.