Your horoscope for the week ahead: A new Mercury retrograde cycle, Summer Solstice and a Solar Eclipse

It's a busy week coming up, filled with opportunity, as the stars dance a merry dance. Much goodness is in store, like the start of a Mercury retrograde, a magical Summer Solstice day and a powerful Solar Eclipse.

Mercury over the past four months has journeyed around the far side of the Sun and is now heading back between Earth and the Sun. The three-week Mercury retrograde kicks off late Wednesday/early Thursday depending on your time zone. Mercury, of course, doesn't really move backward. Its apparent backward motion is due to the relative motion between it and Earth.

Each Mercury retrograde has a different mood and effect. This one will take place in the nurturing sign of Cancer. It will drop an anchor and help you build material and emotional security. It's an ideal time to re-evaluate and reassess where your life is heading. With a positive frame of mind, it will reward you with opportunities.

Venus is also still in the midst of its approximately 40-day retrograde cycle centred in Gemini, the Sign of the Twins. Love relationships and your relationship to the world at large is gaining clarity. Venus has left its position as an Evening Star and has taken its place as a Morning Star. If you're up very early Friday morning make sure you look east as the morning darkness gives way to dawn. A beautiful inspirational sight will greet you in the form of a thin waning crescent Moon passing by sparkling light of beautiful Venus.

Saturday June 20 brings the Midsummer's Day, or Summer Solstice, for the Northern Hemisphere. It's the longest day of the year when Earth's north pole is tilted toward the Sun. Make a list of all your hopes and dreams. Give them to the Sun and watch them start to manifest.

This is the last week of the current 29.5-day Lunar Month. We've crossed through the Last Quarter Moon and are headed to the New Moon of Sunday June 21. A New Moon occurs when our Night Luminary's orbit takes her between Earth and the Sun. This time the Moon will pass directly in front of the Sun and form a powerful Annular Solar Eclipse that will begin in East Africa and end, after crossing China, in the Pacific. This kind of Solar Eclipse is colloquially called a Ring of Fire due the outer edge of the Sun's circumference flaming around the edge of the Moon.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, June 15, 2020.

Aries

You have become empowered with the ability to clearly and simply resolve points which previously seemed hopelessly complicated. A concern that once left you feeling drained and exhausted is now defunct. Mercury's change of direction will help you move toward a wonderful future that is ready and waiting for you. All you have to do is relax and trust your ability to turn negatives into positives. Aim for the best and that is exactly what you will get.

Taurus

A certain plan of action you are considering is good. Mercury's change of direction will help you convince others of its efficacy. If you are subtly persuasive enough, there is no telling how much support you can garner. Take your time and approach it with a relaxed and confident demeanour. Work on the basis that you're in the right place at the right time and that your ideas are pointing in the right direction. All that is necessary is a gentle, steady determination. You've done your research and fixed the weak points. If anyone can pull it off, it's you.

Gemini

When you are deeply involved in a situation, it is very hard to take an objective overview. What you are trying to accomplish demands a lot of time and effort, but it means you can rid your life of something that is outmoded. The start of this week's Mercury retrograde will set you on course to find a solution. Ask the right questions and you'll find the right answers. A clever revelation will magically shift your life into a higher and faster orbit. Perspective now is more precious and useful than any amount of intense concentration. You are due to have a surprisingly pleasing week.

Cancer

A long period of blithe naivety is coming to an end. The Mercury retrograde will introduce you to some illuminating information that will provide a deeper understanding concerning an important issue. No matter what seems so important, new priorities are fast becoming clear. A marvellous change is taking place. Your growing awareness of people's motives is creating a bolder spirit and stronger sense of self. If your heart is in the right place, your dreams will come true. Even if you think you're going nowhere special, you are actually in the midst of accomplishing something wonderful. Keep at it.

Leo

We all know that it is inadvisable to count chicks before they've hatched. That goes without saying but neither should we allow cynicism to limit the possibility of a good outcome. As you slip into the Mercury retrograde cycle, positive developments will start taking place one by one. An undercurrent of optimism will make you feel hopeful. An auspicious new chapter in your life is beginning to open. Prepare to undergo an uplifting process with a pleasing outcome without having to compromise your integrity. Your ingenuity and determination are your greatest assets. You have every reason to be proud.

Virgo

You have a tendency to chastise yourself when problems arise. The Mercury retrograde will demonstrate that everything is moving in the right direction. A process of wonderful change is taking place. You have a lot of energy and enthusiasm for an exciting idea. Keep your nose to the grindstone. And pay less attention to any negative thoughts that undermine your confidence. The stars are unequivocally guiding you to a joyful destination.

Libra

Mercury's shift into retrograde motion will show you how to slow down the pace of your life by standing back and viewing your situation calmly from a detached and objective perspective. This will help alleviate some uncertainty. Stop for a moment and look at what you've got. Count the myriad reasons you have to be grateful. Know that the sky above is encouraging and supportive for you right now.

Scorpio

You've been secretly dreaming up an amazing plan on how to get what you keenly want. Perhaps, it's not that secret, but the germ of an idea is silently incubating in a quiet place in your mind. Not many people know about it. The Mercury retrograde will keep you focused. It concerns something that is undeniably essential and pressing. Some imminent exciting developments are going to take you into territory that you will be happy to reach. Focus on what inspires and re-assures you. You are closer to a big breakthrough than you think.

Sagittarius

Sometimes, out of fear, we feel pressured to acquiesce to the will of others. Mercury's change of direction this week will enlighten you on how you've been holding yourself back. It's been happening unconsciously up to this point but now you can change that. You'll clearly see how to wrest control of your life from external interference and fearlessly assume full control of your decisions. Some things you can alter, some you can't, but what really matters is that you are the one that calls the shots. Hope and plan for success this week, and you'll be amazed at what you can achieve.

Capricorn

You might be reluctant this week to hold a conversation that could prove tense. Ironically, the less anxious you feel, the less you'll actually have to be anxious about. Mercury's change of direction this week will work in your favour. You are well-placed to achieve a heartfelt goal. Your spirits will be boosted by an inspirational event and a piece of long-awaited information. You are laying the foundation of your future happiness and your outlook will help increase your chances of great success.

Aquarius

You are passing through a gateway that is leading to a whole new realm of possibilities. Mercury's change of direction this week will whip up a whirlwind of proactive energy that will help you immensely. Clarity will soon become available where confusion once reigned supreme. You will gain a sense of faith and a feeling of purpose. This will have a direct and delightful impact on your ability to attract admiration from others, as well as to draw more wealth into your world. Establish your most important priority and you will find the equilibrium, perspective and objectivity to steer your way to success.

Pisces

There is a way to clear your emotional worries and concerns by believing in yourself. You might think you already do, but it appears you have secret doubts about your ability to succeed in key areas. The Mercury retrograde will show you how to overcome your shortcomings. In a moment of enlightenment, you will suddenly understand that you are bigger than your problems. Momentum is moving in your favour. There are no more compromises to be made. You have the intelligence and strength to fix everything that is now making you feel insecure.