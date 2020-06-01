Your horoscope for the week ahead: A Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will help you achieve your goals

The Moon this week will magnify all the dynamic celestial energy that's taking place as she reaches her Full Moon phase in Sagittarius on Friday. Four Lunar Eclipses will grace the Earth's skies in 2020. They will all be penumbral eclipses that will turn the Moon into a darker silver colour for a few hours instead of the copper-coloured "Blood Moons" of Total Eclipses. This Lunar Eclipse on Friday, June 5, will be visible to areas of the Southern Hemisphere in Africa, Australia and Central and Southern Australia.

The Full Moon will fire up your willpower. If you feel a burst of enthusiasm and optimism, hang on to that feeling. The Moon is the cosmic womb that nurtures your dreams so that they grow and manifest. The Full Moon in the sign of Sagittarius will provide the chance to plant the acorn that will turn into a mighty oak. Think with confidence. Be bold. Believe in yourself and you can achieve the miraculous.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, June 1, 2020.

Aries

You are striving to your utmost ability to create a better future, but life, it seems, never takes you to the point when you can feel fully secure that you have done it. Problems come and go. They are never far away. They boomerang back. They keep you on our toes. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will fire up your resolve to make a decisive move. Also remember to appreciate the magic and joy in the journey that is your life. You are entitled to success. Believe in that and you'll get what you want.

Taurus

The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius is making you keenly aware of the need to escape a situation that has entrapped you. There are things you hate doing. They are a pain. The hurdles you face have brought a certain plan to a standstill. You'd be quite willing to kiss them all goodbye and never look back. A way will be found to let them bother you less. You may resolve some of these issues, in part, with a shift in your mental attitude. That said, events this week are due to help you remove some of what you can't stand.

Gemini

Right at the moment, you are re-evaluating your relationship to a certain someone, a group or a plan. You are no longer so sure how you fit in, what your role is, or what it should be. That sounds like bad news but think about it — only by going through this process can you truly come to a deeper understanding of your situation. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will lead to greater self-awareness which will, in turn, lead to the resolution of an emotional entanglement. You'll be surprised how things turn around in the best possible way.

Cancer

You are no longer so sure how well you know a person to whom you used to be very close. Unbeknownst to you something truly promising is taking place at a deep unconscious level. Some essential insights will come this week. Trust your intuition and do not hesitate to opine when necessary. You'll be surprised with the positive response you receive. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will get you in touch with your innermost feelings and offer the opportunity to deepen the bond between you.

Leo

When music is playing quietly in the background, you don't often notice how much it is disturbing your concentration until it gets turned off. Mild discomfort, it seems, often creates more stress than you realize. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will sensitize you to what is disturbing your concentration. There is so much causing you to lose your focus. A calm and soothing source of celestial energy will calm your nerves and allow you to discover something that fires up your imagination and promises much fulfilment and happiness.

Virgo

You seem to be ensnared by a complex emotional conundrum. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will help you recognize what is impeding your progress and preventing you from reaching a heartfelt goal. Positive energy is beaming on you from a friendly area of the sky. A shift in your attitude is going to open a door to new opportunities that will radically change your way of life in a wonderful way. Take your time this week and trust that what you need will slowly make its way to you. If there's something you haven't got and can't seem to get, this can only be because the Universe is planning to give you something even better.

Libra

Fear has the power to rob you of the most precious gift of all, that is, of living your life without restraints. Freedom comes when you have no fear. You have the power to influence an important matter. Take your time. Mull over your options. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will restore your energy a bit and you may experience the happy realization your great inspiring hope is not an empty dream. It's an accurate insight into the potential that the future holds for you.

Scorpio

Despite the fact that you are going through a series of intense dramas, all is going to work out well in the end. It's all simply a question of time. You have enough personal power at your disposal to carve out the future in a most beautiful and fulfilling way. There is no need to yield submissively to someone's point of view. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will endow you with the power of sound reasoning to express your thoughts.

Sagittarius

That bug called creativity is seeking expression. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius wants to turn negatives into positives. Stress is constructive when it stimulates the quest for improvement. Time is precious and so is energy, so use yours wisely now and you can achieve a great deal. There is much magic in store. Anyone who is not now being fair will act a lot more reasonably in the future. You would be wise to believe this. Be patient, yes, but be focused like an impeccable warrior. Be alert to what's happening around you.

Capricorn

Things may not be ideal but when it comes down to it, they never are. It's a good thing you are so skilled at dealing with practical matters. You have a proven track record of success which is why you are so highly respected for your expertise. You are on the right path with a certain plan or strategy you are working on. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will show you how to constructively use your intelligence to score a big victory. You will fly above the world like an eagle. You will get the assistance you require plus and an incisive insight that will lead to a Eureka moment. Your potential is as limitless as the sky above.

Aquarius

A crucial astrological shift will remove a blindfold from your eyes that has been preventing you from seeing the truth. You will be able to see clearly what you have been too preoccupied to see before. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius will show you what's wrong and how to fix it. You'll learn more by quiet observation than by being confrontational. Although, you're not yet aware of it, you do possess the wisdom to put everything right. Things don't have to carry on as they are. Any resistance you are encountering will pass. Persevere with your vision and the universe will reward you with good news.

Pisces

Happiness can and will be achieved if you pursue a course of action that is based on being true to your principles, while also being sensitive to those of a certain person you care about. The Lunar Eclipse in Sagittarius is connecting you with a deep source of celestial inspiration. Focus on your brightest opportunity and throw yourself into it with energy and enthusiasm. Give an important heartfelt dream all you've got. If something irritating is becoming intolerable, it may be pushing you into making a long overdue and highly positive decision.