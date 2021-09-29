Why this matters to me: Indigenous creators share a photo of themselves with an item of meaning, and a message

(Photo credit, right: Bailward Photography)

There are over 600 Indigenous communities that make up Turtle Island. In knowing each other, we see vast differences — and similarities. We learn that our differences should not mean division and that our yearning for connection is what makes us similar. A yearning for a connection to culture; a connection to Creator; a connection to Mother Earth; a connection to our ancestors and roots; and a connection to each other.

Social media is a tool that fosters this connection, so I reached out to 10 Indigenous creatives across Turtle Island who are actively sharing their truth, their resilience, their pride and their words of wisdom across various online platforms.

I asked each person to submit a photo of themselves with an item that represents who they are and what they stand for. Some chose to submit a photo with an item specifically connecting them to the history of residential schools, honouring the victims and/or celebrating the survivors.

Below, James Jones — widely known online as @notoriouscree — tells Indigenous readers: "Be a good relative and ally."

I read that and thought, to be a good relative is also to be a good ally. As Indigenous people, we carry a responsibility to be allies to one another, too. We can choose to see the strength that lies within the unification and solidarity of Indigenous peoples, and instead of tearing each other down, we can lift each other up.

Allyship takes many forms, and these Indigenous creatives help me see how we, as Indigenous peoples, can be better allies to one another by embracing our identity, reclaiming our culture in today's modern society, harnessing the strength and power passed down by our ancestors, and not being afraid to share our light with the world. These are just some of the messages being shared below.

Adrienne Huard - Winnipeg

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

After years of pining over mîkisikahtak creations ' fur earrings, I finally bought a pair of blue fox ceremony tails.

Why are they important to you and what do they represent?

They represent a dedication to continuing ancestral cosmologies, including teachings in reciprocity, gift-giving and honouring every aspect of our animal kin. Most importantly, I am supporting a queer nēhiyaw-iskwēw mother named Paige Cardinal who is incredibly talented and generous. Many of the items that I've saved up to purchase are from Two-Spirit, trans and queer Indigenous creatives because it's important to uplift our community members. It makes me feel more grounded in my Two-Spirit identity when I'm connected to other Two-Spirit makers and thinkers, who not only validate our existence but celebrate our moments of joy and self-determination.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

The Residential School system robbed us of our understandings of sexuality and gender, and imposed Christian ideologies of the gender binary and heteropatriarchy. Within my very core, it feels counterintuitive because I know our knowledge around relationships, love and community extended so much further than that. Advocating for Two-Spirit, trans and queer Indigenous solidarity means pushing against the detrimental effects of the Residential School system and opening up possibilities to commit to our values, such as the Seven Grandfather Teachings.

Nikita Kahpeaysewat - Moosomin First Nation, Treaty 6

(Photo credit: Irene Rudnyk)

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

I have chosen to showcase my regalia because it is a very special part of me.

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

Due to residential schools, my family's ability to learn our culture has been disrupted, denied and silenced. My regalia represents that connection back into the circle. It represents a new age of reclaiming who we are and what we have been through.

Every single piece I wear today on my regalia tells a story of the places I have been, the people I have met and the things I have gone through. An important lesson I was taught when I first started dancing was that our regalia has a spirit. Just like you or I, it needs to be taken care of.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

Find what it is in this life that drives you, that feeds your soul, and become extremely good at it.

Quanah Style - Vancouver

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

I chose to showcase pride in my culture through my regalia.

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

I always dreamed of dancing jingle as a little 2spirit boy, so getting to live that dream was a monumental moment in my life.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

We as First Nations people have a rich and beautiful culture; be proud of who you are and where you come from. We all have an inherent value as human beings and are all worth the same. It's about shining your light on yourself so you can share it with the world.

Scott Wabano - Toronto

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

The Hampton x Wabano jacket, a jacket made in collaboration with myself and Anishnaabe designer Lesley Hampton.

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

It was designed to represent the balance of walking in both worlds as an Indigenous Youth. Learning from and adapting to Western societal views while remaining rooted in our identities, culture, traditional teachings and values as an Indigenous person — a journey a lot of Indigenous Youth face living in so-called Canada. This piece was created to allow other Youth to feel like they have a place in this world. A place to be heard and seen for who they truly are, without having to sacrifice any parts of them.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

I am and always will be proud to be Indigenous.

I am and always will be a proud Ayahkwêw.

I am and always will be proud to be Eeyou.

I am and always will be proud to be 2Spirit.

As should you.

You are sacred.

You are medicine.

You deserve to be here.

You deserve to take up space.

You deserve to be loud and proud.

Do not allow society, or the standards that colonization set in place, to allow you to feel like you are less than. You are more and beyond. Your power is infinite and because of you, our people will continue to be heard, be seen, be honoured and RISE.

James Jones - Tallcree First Nation, Treaty 8

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

I showcased my bear claw medallion. It's beadwork and it's part of my regalia.

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

It's important to me because of the colours and the meaning. The orange is to honour all of those who never made it home from residential schools, and those who did and are healing. It also represents courage.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

My message is to acknowledge the traditional lands you reside on. Learn about the land and the people who have occupied that territory for thousands of years. Show support and educate yourself. Be a good relative and ally.

Casey Desjarlais - Fishing Lake First Nation, Treaty 4

(Photo credit: Bailward Photography)

What did you choose to showcase?

I chose to upload a photo of myself dancing proudly in my regalia, reclaiming spaces as an Iskwew.

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

This photo is so important to me as I continue to dance and practice my culture because I think back to when my Kokum was my age, when it was illegal to put on regalia and dance powwow. I dance for my ancestors, for my children and for myself. This photo represents the strength and resiliency that I have inherited from my family lineage.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

My message to Indigenous readers is a gentle reminder of how strong we are as a people; reconnecting with our cultural identity brings us so much power, and nothing can ever take that away from you.

Miali Coley-Sudlovenick - Iqaluit

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

I chose this photo because it captures a side of me that exemplifies joy. Laughing with my cousins, after a great meal and tending to my qulliq (oil lamp).

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

The qulliq is the traditional source of heat and light for Inuit. My Inuk mother inspires me to use my qulliq. I collect the plants for the wick, render the oil and properly store my supplies to use my soapstone qulliq anytime.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

Find the time to reconnect to the things that bring you joy. Take moments to learn anything from your culture. Be patient with yourself as you learn. Be kind to others as we reclaim our culture, a little bit more each day.

Aly Bear - Whitecap Dakota First Nation, Treaty 6

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

I chose this picture because it represents who I am. My most proud accomplishment in my life is being their mother. I have pushed forward, found sobriety in my life, went to post-secondary and became a lawyer all because of the love I have from and for my children.

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

This photo represents Indigenous motherhood and the reclamation of our identity. We must walk in two worlds, but we must protect and show the future generations a good path forward.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

We are the prayers of our ancestors. We are here today because our families have sacrificed, fought and survived against Genocide for us to be here. Now is the time to heal and reclaim who we are to pass it on to the future generations.

Shayla Oulette Stonechild - Muscowpetung First Nation, Treaty 4

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

An orange kookum scarf.

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

The orange represents Orange Shirt Day, a tribute to residential school survivor Phyllis Webstad who wore her new orange shirt gifted by her grandmother on her first day of residential school. The shirt was removed and never returned. The colour orange has always reminded her of residential school, so wearing orange is a tribute to Phyllis, my father, Kevin Stonechild, and all the Indigenous children and residential school survivors that attended residential school.

Their legacies live through Indigenous peoples now. We are the walking embodiment of their stories, their joy, their spirit, their resilience.

The kookum scarf represents ties to my matrilineal lineage. To my mother, my grandmother and specifically my great x 4 grandmother, Margerette, who was scalped and left for dead in a battle. However, she survived and wore a kookum scarf on her head until she was 90! It's because of her, and the matriarchs before me, that I am here today and given the opportunities that they never had a chance to have. They have and continue to guide me throughout this lifetime.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

Do you know how strong we are? We come from lineages that never gave up despite the country trying to kill us. Remember that you can call upon the strength of your ancestors. We are the legacy before us and we are the vision of what has yet to come. We are our ancestors' dreams and prayers manifested within the physical reality.

Ingrid Brooks - Indian Island First Nation, N.B.

(Photo credit: Studio Umlah)

What did you choose to showcase in your photo?

I wanted to showcase my Mi'kmaq traditional regalia. When I was young, I used to always admire the old photos of Mi'kmaq women. The outfit I chose to replicate was from the 1800s.

Why is it important to you and what does it represent?

It is important to me because my mother was in the residential school in Shubenacadie, N.S. She had lost her language and culture. As a result, I also lost my culture. I made it my mission in life to get back what was taken from us. I learned from elders and took any class I could get my hands on. I attended the college of art and design to learn more about designing. I wanted to express myself through fashion.

What is your message for Indigenous readers?

The government tried to erase Indigenous culture using the Indian Act and the residential school system. They were trying to remove the "Indian" from the child. We are coming back and stronger than ever. Our ancestors will guide us!

Michaella Shannon, a member of Frog Lake First Nation, is a television host and personality, actress, model, writer and facilitator. You can find her on Instagram at @michaella.shannon.