Your horoscope for the week ahead: It's time to lay out a blueprint for success

Where would you like to direct your energy for the rest of this year? We'll be encouraged to consider this question closely when intelligent Mercury trines abundant Jupiter on Monday. During this transit, we may feel more optimistic and ready to tap into our hidden potential. Use this time to lay out a blueprint for success.

We'll be feeling especially bold on Friday, when the instinct-ruling moon waxes full in fiery Aries. This harvest moon can help us to restore more balance in our lives, and channel our energy into projects and routines that support our physical well-being. Take a moment to consider areas where you may be able to make improvements — and be ready to leave what's no longer working in the past.

It could be tempting to let loose as the weekend rolls in, but you'll be wise to watch out for impulsive behaviour — in yourself and in others — when love-and-money-ruling Venus squares rebellious Uranus, also on Friday. When these heavenly bodies clash, it can sometimes cause us to overindulge or overstep. Do your best to analyze your true intentions before you commit to a big purchase or say something you might regret to someone that you love.

Then, your world could start to feel richer and fuller as communication-ruling Mercury trines innovative Uranus on Saturday. We often find ourselves craving intellectual stimulation when these planets work together and seek to connect with like-minded people. Take advantage of this aspect by engaging with others online and honing your public presence. While you may not forge any long-lasting friendships, you'll be glad you invited new people into your orbit.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, September 25, 2023.

Aries

You can be quite practical when you put your mind to it, Aries. And at the start of this week, you'll have an opportunity to harness your quick wit to create a responsible budget for the coming season. But before you set your plan in stone, don't hesitate to reach out to others for advice and support. Making a couple of key adjustments now will surely pay off in the long run. Then, toward the end of the week, you may find yourself feeling especially confident and comfortable in your own skin. Be bold and take up space. This is a brilliant moment to stand up for your beliefs and ideas.

Taurus

It's time to get in touch with your softer side, Taurus. This week, you're challenged to really explore how your emotions have influenced your past behaviour. Examining old patterns can help you to break out of any destructive cycles that may be limiting your potential. Choose to evolve and move forward. Then, near the end of the week, you could come up against some friction at work, especially if you've been struggling to find balance between your personal and professional lives of late. If you need to let out your frustrations, be sure to find a trusted person to vent to.

Gemini

Could your space use a little decluttering, Gemini? This week, getting organized will feel like a breeze, making it an ideal time to sort through your belongings and clear out the things you no longer have space for. As you do, enjoy this opportunity to revisit old memories with your loved ones. Then, toward the end of the week, you could find yourself thinking about how you can better nurture your friendships. You may even come to an important realization about how you interact with your favourite people. It's essential that you invest your time into those who support and uplift you. When you're feeling secure, you're more likely to thrive.

Cancer

Have you been itching to try out a new activity lately, Cancer? Consider inviting your most adventurous friends to join you at the start of the week. Opening up about your ideas can help you to shed your shyness, so do your best not to clam up. Meanwhile, if you find that self-doubt is getting in the way of you achieving your professional goals, you may want to spend some time meditating on your true purpose. Once you've done so, voice your desires and begin confidently moving toward that objective. Don't let anyone hold you back from chasing your dreams.

Leo

You've got your sights set on your future, Leo. So while it may feel like the world is currently your oyster, you still need to be conservative about spending and investing your cash. It's important that you use your critical thinking skills to really evaluate all your financial options. Then, near the end of the week, being flexible at work could help you to guard your professional reputation. While it may be tempting to fly off the handle when you're thrown a wildcard, know that how you react under pressure is the thing that people will ultimately remember.

Virgo

Are you ready to open a new chapter of your career, Virgo? Remember that knowledge is power, so if you've been thinking about ways to get a professional leg up, you may want to consider expanding your education and skill set. The start of this week will be an opportune time to investigate classes or workshops that might tickle your brain and help to diversify your income. Toward the end of the week, you'll want to ensure you have a handle on your finances before you accept any invitations. Do your best to practice moderation as too much of a good thing could drain your wallet.

Libra

You don't have to dance around delicate subjects this week, Libra. In fact, opening up about your deepest insecurities and anxieties could actually help you find a hopeful path forward. You'll be able to conquer any conundrum in your path if you really apply your problem-solving skills. At the end of the week, take a second to celebrate your connections to your colleagues, friends and family. Bouncing ideas off the people you trust most may even help you identify new possibilities for your career. Just remember to prioritize the opportunities that will let you and your talents truly shine.

Scorpio

Consider all the possibilities before you sign on the dotted line, Scorpio. This week, your friends could pitch you an intriguing new financial venture, but it's important that you really do your research before getting in too deep. Then, if you feel tempted to stir the pot near the end of the week, try to find a more positive way to satisfy your need for excitement. Perhaps planning an outing to a fall fair or a hike through the woods will do the trick. Consider activities that encourage you to be present and live in the moment while also giving you a chance to appreciate your relationships with family and loved ones.

Sagittarius

When it comes to your career, nothing is beyond your reach, Sagittarius. At the beginning of this week, use your foresight to figure out the best steps to take in order to achieve your professional goals. This is an ideal time to tap into your unrealized potential. Meanwhile, if you find yourself feeling a bit uninspired in your day-to-day life, try to avoid going against the grain just to shake things up. Practicing gratitude could be a great way to shift your perspective. Once you get out of your own way, you can find a more positive outlet for your nervous energy.

Capricorn

Does it feel like you're being pulled in too many different directions right now, Capricorn? This week, it's essential that you work to reset the balance between your personal and professional lives. Perhaps your desire for comfort is also brushing up against your go-getter attitude; it's time for you to consider your true priorities so that you can truly find peace. Meanwhile, if you find yourself feeling inspired to shake things up at work, you'll be wise to remember that doing so could leave your colleagues feeling a bit unsettled. Ensure that everyone is on board with your plans — especially before getting any money involved.

Aquarius

There's always something new that you're eager to learn, Aquarius. And this week, your hungry mind will be ready to absorb fresh ideas for optimizing your day-to-day schedule and improving your overall well-being. If it feels like you've outgrown some of your current practices, it's a wonderful time to pick up a positive new habit or two. Just know that you could experience a little pushback from your loved ones as you pursue this next stage of your life. You'll want to take their opinions with a grain of salt, but still try your best to go slow. You could end up straining yourself if you try to do too much at once.

Pisces

We all need a helping hand sometimes, Pisces. And at the start of this week, conversations with loved ones could offer fresh insights into your career, making it clear just how much you stand to benefit from collaboration. Consider how you may be able to link up with others in order to realize your vision at work. Then, at the end of the week, you'll have the chance to review your relationship with your money and belongings. While you're not known for being particularly materialistic, consider how you may be able to strike a better balance that allows you to thrive without overindulging.