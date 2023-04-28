Your horoscope for the week ahead: Pluto's retrograde will shift how you see the world

At the beginning of the week, power-obsessed Pluto stations retrograde in idealistic Aquarius, altering how we see the world. As the planet of transformation moves in reverse through this fixed air sign, he helps shed light on any power imbalances that exist within our lives. The next five months will be an ideal time to reassess our relationship to authority figures, reflect on our personal goals and consider how we can use our talents to contribute to the greater good.

Also on Monday, the ego-ruling sun conjuncts expressive Mercury in determined Taurus, encouraging us to pick up the pace. During this transit, we may find that we're able to multitask with ease and make quick progress toward our financial goals. Still, remind yourself not to rush. It's important to take the time you need to get jobs done correctly — especially with Mercury in retrograde.

On Friday, a lunar eclipse in strategic Scorpio arrives, helping to usher away things that no longer hold importance to us. It's essential that we work to embrace change during this lunation, giving ourselves a bit of grace when we need it. Once we truly let go, we'll be able to focus on new opportunities and challenges. As the old saying goes, "When one door closes, another opens."

Then, when love-and-beauty-ruling Venus enters considerate Cancer on Saturday, we could start to become more sensitive to the emotions of others. During this transit, we also tend to show our affection through our actions and are often eager to prove our loyalty to the people we care about most. The shadow side of Venus in Cancer can leave us feeling overprotective and defensive of loved ones. You'll be wise to balance these two sides of the coin over the coming weeks.

Here is your horoscope for the week of Monday, May 1, 2023.

Aries

The possibilities are infinite this week, Aries. If you can keep an open mind and stay on top of all the details in your creative world, you just might discover new ways to make money or fund your passion projects. Be sure to spend time with people who build you up and encourage your wildest ideas during this time. Near the end of the week, you could find a buildup of stuff in your home is beginning to block your thinking. To free up some space and help clear your mind, you may want to consider placing furniture in storage, giving items away to family members or selling things you no longer need.

Taurus

Don't be afraid to ask for what you want, Taurus. At the beginning of the week, you'll be blessed with the ability to make your needs and desires crystal clear to others. So if you've been eager to make changes to your home or expand your financial knowledge, this is an ideal time to make your intentions known. Meanwhile, when it comes to your relationships, you may start to notice a few issues that need tending to. Perhaps you're even ready to let go of some bad habits of your own. Focus on opening up and letting your guard down so you can clear the air and start fresh.

Gemini

Are you good at keeping secrets, Gemini? You could be trusted with some private information at the start of this week. Be ready to pick up the phone and respond to text messages, as your gentle ear may prove crucial for a loved one. As the weekend approaches, if you're feeling a bit burnt out by work, it could be a sign that you need to take a step back for your mental health. Remember that you don't have to carry all the weight on your own in order to get your needs met. Challenge yourself to take breaks and figure out where you can carve out some space to breathe in your schedule.

Cancer

Embrace your vulnerability, Cancer. Learning how to voice your innermost feelings among friends can help you find new avenues for joy and satisfaction. At the beginning of the week, catching up with your favourite people may even inspire you to open up about your desire for social and financial stability. Midweek, you may also find it easier to connect with your coworkers and allow them to see your softer side. People are sure to be drawn in by your charisma, too, opening doors for new friendships to blossom. Just watch that you don't overschedule yourself or fall into any people-pleasing traps.

Leo

Are you taking full advantage of your network, Leo? This week, you could get a beautiful opportunity to show off your skills to your professional community — and cash in. Be prepared to follow this up by jumping on the phone, firing off emails and scheduling some face-time with people who can help you to make key strides in your career. While you're focused on building momentum at work, you may find that an old imbalance between your professional and personal lives begins to restore itself unexpectedly. Do your best to stay flexible and be ready to change gears at a moment's notice.

Virgo

Do you want to sharpen your competitive edge, Virgo? At the start of the week, invest some time in improving your skills, educating yourself on topics of interest and striking up intellectual conversations with others. Soaking up new information could even inspire you to open a new chapter in your career. Midweek, conversations about financial matters could leave you feeling confused. If a loved one reaches out for assistance, you may even be tempted to be overly generous with your money. Be sure to get a clear sense of the bigger picture before engaging in any transactions during this time.

Libra

You're ready to get your ducks in a row, Libra. And by trusting your intuition at the beginning of this week, you'll have the chance to simplify some of the most challenging tasks on your list. Working swiftly and efficiently to tackle these larger responsibilities will then leave more room for you to relax with the people you love most. Midweek, you may have to work a bit harder to avoid overextending yourself. Try to stay realistic about what you can accomplish. People may be demanding, but only you know your true capacity. Help manage expectations by presenting them with a more reasonable timeline.

Scorpio

It's time to strategize, Scorpio. At the start of the week, you could find your professional world buzzing with activity. Harness this energy to get on the same page as your team members. Building more trust and accountability in your relationships could even help you improve your shared projects. Meanwhile, intellectual stimulation will be important to you now and into the coming weeks, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. If you're single, you may be poised to make some surprising connections. Attached Scorpios can enjoy exploring new places or topics of discussion with their partners.

Sagittarius

You're ready to get down to brass tacks, Sagittarius. At the beginning of the week, your routines and responsibilities will be top of mind, and if you're working with others, you could find yourself focusing on whether everyone is contributing equally. Just remember to soften your edges when dealing with lovers, friends and colleagues so you don't come across as domineering. You may need to take a step back to allow everyone a chance to breathe. Once you've taken some time to decompress, you could find yourself embarking on a creative project with a cheerful new attitude — possibly with a friend or colleague in tow.

Capricorn

Remember to leave space in your day for joy, Capricorn. At the beginning of the week, if you allow yourself to stop and smell the roses, you could stumble upon some unexpected pleasures or chances to connect with people. Midweek, you may find yourself in an intimidating situation at work. Don't let others bully you out of what you deserve — but don't overstate your abilities to prove your worth either. Instead, make an effort to link up with people who can help you reach your goals. Starting now, and throughout the next few weeks, you'll be able to spot them easily.

Aquarius

Your ability to think objectively is impressive, Aquarius. However, if you aren't careful, you could still find yourself being pulled into a time-and-money-wasting home improvement project toward the middle of the week. Stay strong and remember to carefully weigh your options before breaking out your wallet. As the weekend approaches, you may notice an imbalance forming between the time you dedicate to your responsibilities at work and your needs at home. Taking just one task off your plate could help create more room for you to unwind in peace with the people you love most.

Pisces

When you open up about what's on your mind, you can get a lot more done, Pisces. So at the beginning of the week, don't hesitate to connect with your loved ones to seek advice or blow off a little steam. Near the end of the week, you'll be challenged to refocus your attention and eliminate busywork from your day-to-day routines. While you've been getting better at managing your time, there's always room for improvement. Accepting that true progress requires constant effort will help you meet your goals and come to see the world through rose-coloured glasses again.