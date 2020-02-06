Gifts for feeling great this Valentine's Day — and by great we mean sexy

February. Perfect for staying in, snuggling and so much more. If you'd like to mark the day devoted to love by giving a gift to someone you're feeling (including yourself), we've got some stay-home suggestions for deepening your physical connection and beyond.

Here are some fun products to explore all the pleasures of the season, whatever that means to you.

Elizabeth Grant Uplift Roller Face and Body Massager

You might do a double take when you first see this massager. Glide the roller all over your body or your partner's, to smooth and relax muscles. The mini disco ball-shaped heads also stimulate blood circulation; an ideal way to set the mood on a special night. Don't forget the face! The roller actually helps to depuff skin and can be used to work in serums. But it does get a bit difficult to hold if you use it along with oils or balms.

Uplift Roller Face and Body Massager , $49.99, Elizabeth Grant

Lush Cosmetics Eggplant Bath Bomb

You might roll your eyes when you see this emoji in your group chat or the gram. But I promise that whether you use this solo or with company, you'll love the relaxing effects of this eggplant-shaped bath bomb. You'll hear a subtle fizz as it slowly dissolves into a dark glittery purple with swirls of blue and yellow. The intoxicating scents of bergamot and ho wood (a part of the cinnamon family) aren't overpowering. Also, fyi, it does also have a hint of fresh eggplant.

Eggplant Bath Bomb , $6.95, Lush Cosmetics

Spacemasks Self-Heating Eye Masks

Spoil yourself, or someone you love, with this set of five interstellar masks that gently warm your eye and help you relax and recharge. Whether the goal is just a cozy night, or to inspire someone to relax and fantasize about you, these masks are worth a try together or alone. It's like putting a warm cloth on your forehead taken to the next level. To add to the calming vibe, the mask also has a very subtle aroma of jasmine.

Spacemasks Self-Heating Eye Masks Box Set, $30, The Detox Market

The Lake Duo B.E.D. kit

The first thing you need to know is that B.E.D stands for body exploration device. This kit includes one of The Lake's newest B.E.D.s, the bullet-like Zee. Use as you wish, this device was designed for maximum versatility! The kit includes two pairs of unisex socks (which apparently can help with climax , according to a 2019 study) and Alu condoms with aloe-based lubricants. It all fits neatly into a cute tie dye pouch, that's easy to take anywhere and very discrete.

Duo B.E.D. Kit, $99, The Lake

Bite beauty Agave + Intensive Vegan Lip Mask

This is the newest addition to the Bite Beauty agave + superfood lip care collection. It's packed with Bite's hero hydrator Agave, along with Mangoseed and Acai for antioxidant richness. The mask feels super cushiony and nourishing. It comes in two shades that you can use at any time and anywhere that's a bit dry… not just for lips, but for kissable lips, elbows and hands. Perfect for showing a vegan you care about what they care about, too.

BITE BEAUTY Agave + Intensive Vegan Lip Mask , $34, Sephora

Maude Burn Massage Candle

Thanks to soybeans this candle has a lower melting temperature, so the wax can be applied, albeit slowly, directly to your skin. With the gentle heat, smooth texture and aromatic notes of amber, cedar leaf and lemongrass, it promises to be a lovely multi-sensory experience. It's also good for your skin, with lots of nourishing jojoba oil, so you can moisturise while adding heat to a special night.

Maude Burn No. 1 Candle, 2 oz , $22.50, J Crew

VicTsing Essential Oil Diffuser

This diffuser produces an ultra-fine mist that quickly fills the room with your fave aromatherapy scent. It can enhance the mood for up to 10 hours, though it does have an automatic shut-off function. Plus, it's reasonably priced. The diffuser isn't real wood, but the wood grain detailing helps it look nice as home decor. Also it's pretty quiet so it won't interrupt… anything.

VicTsing 300 mL Essential Oil Diffuser , $36.99, Amazon

Saje Natural Wellness Tantra Body Oil

If the idea of a massage candle (see above) is a bit daunting, opt for this soothing and easy body oil. With ingredients like patchouli, sandalwood and champa, it instantly creates a sensual mood. The oil alleviates muscle pain and melts away stress. You can use this as a bath oil as well, but if you don't, I find that it absorbs nicely into the skin and isn't too greasy.

Tantra Body Oil , $28, Saje Natural Wellness

Essie Valentine's Day Nail Polish

Once again Essie has launched a special Valentine's day collection. It's got six flirty shades, packaged in the cutest heart-filled bottles. I particularly like Piece, Love & Chocolate colour because it's a universally flattery pink metallic foil that's the perfect topper. It's chip resistant with a mirror-like high shine finish. Consider giving (or asking for) a manicure. It's a nice way to explore physical touch, whether you're just friends or more.

Essie Valentine's Day Nail Polish , $11.96, Ulta