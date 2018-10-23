A Halloween treat: Watch these classic Canadian Halloween spoofs and sketches

The creepy and the spooky are only a few degrees away from being hilariously ridiculous, so it's not hard to see why comedy shows and sketches often dip into the horror realm. True to our quirky nature, Canadian comedies and comedians have perfected this genre, turning quality horror into comedic gold. This Halloween, if you need a little break from all the suspense, gore and jump scares, use this playlist as a comedic aperitif to blend some laughter in with the screams.

3D House Of Beef - SCTV

SCTV is undoubtedly one of the greatest sketch shows of all time and it's not hard to see why. Their all-star cast, surrealistic makeup and commitment to characters is second to none. One enduring example of this is Monster Chiller Horror Theatre, a parody of localized midnight movie TV shows and the B-horror flicks they would show. Hosted by Count Floyd (played by Joe Flaherty), the sketches would usually show a barely-scary film starring Dr. Tongue (John Candy channeling Vincent Price) and Eugene Levy as his henchman Bruno, while making sure you had your "3D glasses" ready, so they could randomly push props towards camera to create a horrible illusion. This sketch finds the three characters at the opening of their new restaurant, the 3D House Of Beef, managing to simultaneously parody the horror genre and gimmicky, celebrity-owned restaurants. Scary!

Schitt's Creek: the horror film

Speaking of Eugene Levy, many currently know him as Johnny Rose, the patriarch of the forever-doomed Rose family on Schitt's Creek. The family suffers bad luck, breakdowns and a slew of bizarre townsfolk, so, if it was played a little more seriously, it wouldn't be hard to turn this into a truly scary scenario. This is why this recut of Schitt's Creek as a horror film trailer works so well - Chris Elliott is way creepier than we've ever realized.

Are You Afraid Of The Dark?

We may not have realized it when we were kids, but AYAOTD always danced the line between classic horror tropes and outrageous parody, expertly coupled with some adorably bad '90s special effects. This Halloween compilation plays all the hits from the Midnight Society - Dr. Vink (that's "Vink", with a "vuh, vuh, vuh"), the lonely ghost girl trapped in the house and Zeebo The Clown and it's likely more funny than you remember. But be warned, these episodes can still scare you just as much as they make you laugh. Has there ever been a creepier opening to a TV show?

Who Can Stay in a Haunted House the Longest - Kenny vs. Spenny

Every episode of Kenny vs. Spenny can feel like a horror movie in itself. The cult hit pits Kenny Hotz against Spencer Rice in various competitions, ending in humiliating dares, that pushes both contestants almost past the point of comedic antics into situations that can be torturous, grotesque and always cringe-worthy. In this episode, the pair sees who can stay in a haunted house the longest, so it manages to bring in elements of black magic, paranormal activity and classic fright tactics in this ultimately idiotic game of scare-or-be-scared.

Halloween as a kid vs. as adults - iiSuperwomanii

Perhaps not classic by time standards, Lilly Singh is the ultra-viral Canadian who's been putting out short sketches on social media that are being viewed worldwide by the millions. It's hard not to relate to her latest take on the Halloween candy we used to love as kids, that we can no longer handle as adults.

Loonette on Creepy Clowns - 22 Minutes

It's always nice when a beloved children's character grows up alongside us and reveals themselves to have a dark sense of humor. Here, Loonette the Clown (from The Big Comfy Couch) stops by 22 Minutes to ponder why clowns get such a terrifying rap (and the answer is because they are legitimately creepy).

Moms Say Hello - Baroness von Sketch Show

All comedians have a sinister side and there's no better proof of that then lulling you into a sweet premise (the adorability of moms), before turning the lights out and leaving you in the dark.

The Legend Of Beaver Dam

If you've never heard of The Legend Of Beaver Dam, that's all the more reason to seek it out, as this short film will have you chuckling and teeth-chattering at the same time. Sean Cullen is a scout leader camping in the woods with his troupe, as he regails them with the campfire legend of Stumpy Sam. What follows is a musical/horror/comedy that packs a whole world of twists and turns into only 11 minutes.

The Hilarious House of Frightenstein

You cannot talk about Canadian horror comedies without mentioning this gem. The show was 130 episodes of quintessential '70s weirdness, with intros, outros and interstitials by the great Vincent Price and comedian Billy Van playing nine unique characters, each with their own segments; Count Frightenstein, Grizelda the Ghastly Gourmet, the ancient Librarian and the DJ Wolfman, just to name a few. What makes this show stand out is the incredibly makeup (it's hard not to believe these monstrous characters are real) along with the fact that most of Billy Van's scenes are largely improvised, so you can clearly see how much fun he's having in this world. It's the ultimate psychedelic blend of horror and comedy that has left a lasting cult legacy, making it perfect for a Halloween watch.

Todd & the Book of Pure Evil

In the spirit of reincarnation, this concept was originally a short film, which begat two season of TV, before finally concluding in an animated movie. A parody in the vein of Buffy The Vampire Slayer, the show is set at a secretly-Satanist high school, where students encounter the Book of Pure Evil, which makes their wishes come true in the most sinister of ways (usually resulting in Todd and his friends fending off a supernatural monster). As raunchy as it is gory, the show puts smart spins on classic horror lore and typical high school life.