9 pop culture Halloween costume ideas for 2019

Your favourite bite sized candy bars are flying off the shelves, Halloween party plans are quickly taking shape and you haven't started to plan your costume yet (happens every year, doesn't it). Before recycling last year's generic drug store number, let's look to 2019's biggest pop culture moments so far for clever costume ideas that'll have everyone talking.

Billy Porter at the Oscars

Pose star Billy Porter didn't just steal the Oscars this year — he snatched that red carpet so hard I don't know why anyone else even bothered trying. If you don't have a Project Runway winner at your disposal to create you something similar to the velvet tuxedo gown by Christian Siriano, simply find these key elements:

A borrowed or thrifted black tuxedo jacket. A plain black dinner jacket will also work.

A big bow tie

A black ball gown skirt, whether existing or fashioned out of black velvet fabric (high) or black garbage bags (low)

Ashley O

The fictional Black Mirror character "Ashley O", played by Miley Cyrus, became a real life phenomenon outside of the series, due to the surprise hit song, On a Roll. It's basically the tween version of the Rocky soundtrack. All you'll need to pull this off is:

Ashley O's signature pink wig that you can find at any drug store or party supply chain

A white outfit with a futuristic vibe. Think big shoulders and sparkles, but you don't have to get too picky.

A rebellious attitude and a choreographed dance number

Cliff Booth from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

In one of the biggest Hollywood films of the year, based on the making of Hollywood films, director Quentin Tarantino called upon Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio to play BFF's Cliff Booth and Rick Dalton. The only other thing you really need to know is that Pitt has a shirtless scene, and he hasn't aged a day. So let's celebrate him with the highest form of flattery: imitation. You'll need:

A yellow Hawaiian shirt

Any white vintage tee

Blue jeans and a country/western leather belt

Aviator sunglasses

California-surfer hair

VSCO Girl

If you don't know, you're about to know... The "VSCO Girl" (pronounced "vis-co") is the hottest new social media trend that's translated into a real-life aesthetic that young girls can't seem to get enough of. "VSCO" is, of course, that social media app that lets you edit and post photos, similar to Instagram but without the likes and comments, but you knew that. The "VSCO Girl" style is sort of an early-2000's, California beach girl vibe, and let's just say it will make you want to go back and binge-watch Laguna Beach season one on DVD. We could write an entire piece on what exactly a VSCO Girl is, but luckily someone already did, so we'll skip to what it is you need to pull this costume off. Like all social media trends, you don't ask why — you just do it:

A big, baggy T-shirt (think vintage, tye-dye or sporty) — bonus points if it covers the bottom of your shorts

Crocs or Birkenstocks

A shell necklace

Any sort of handmade friendship bracelets

Scrunchies and lots of them

Air Pods

Mario Badescu Facial Spray

A Hydro Flask water bottle covered in stickers

The "Tethered" from Us

If you're in search of a costume idea that gets the whole family involved, try being the murder-hungry doppelgänger family from the movie Us. Adorable, right?! To step it up a notch, have your family show up in regular, daytime clothes, then halfway through the party, sneak away to transform into the doppelgänger family and really play the part! Even though the film came out in early 2019, it's still sure to be one of the most popular costumes out there this Halloween based on how easy it is to pull off:

A red jumpsuit

Any brown leather gloves

A big pair of scissors

Look like you've been living underground for 30 years

A stuffed rabbit

Taylor Swift from the You Need To Calm Down video

Don't calm down, get really excited about this next costume. Taylor Swift's video for You Need To Calm Down displayed a bright, vibrant aesthetic that will warm up the coldest of Halloween nights. It's camp meets trailer park meets '80s, glam which means you're going to have just as much fun putting this costume together as you are wearing it. It also serves as a gentle reminder to not to judge anyone else's costume this Halloween, you know, "cuz stressin' and obsessin' 'bout somebody else is no fun". You'll need:

A pink, oversized, faux-fur coat

Bedazzled sunglasses

Sparkly earrings

A martini glass

A retro hairstyle

Lil Nas X

When a brand new artist's songs are streamed over 2.3 BILLION times in just under a year, I'd say they're top of the pop culture charts. Lil Nas X's song Old Town Road was #1 basically everywhere. To avoid people thinking that you're just ANY old cowboy, make sure you find:

A bedazzled suit jacket to which you'll add glow in the dark embellishments (if you can attach fringe to the sleeves, even better)

Matching cowboy hat

A bolo tie

A canvas sack with a dollar sign on it

Bonus tip: find a friend to dress up as a horse and you've got a great couple's costume!

Jojo Siwa

If you know anyone under the age of 11, you've definitely heard the name Jojo Siwa. She originally appeared on that show Dance Moms, but since then has become a YouTube sensation. She has a budding music career, a clothing line, a tour, oh and an entire empire. She also loves being happy, which has really struck a chord with the children of today. Not only is she a multi-millionaire, she has over 8 million Instagram followers (I'm not sure which is more important anymore). To be Jojo this Halloween:

Slap on as much metallic, pink, glitter, spandex, denim and neon as you can.

Top it off with an oversized bow on your head

Get a Tesla with your face on it.

Princess Diana Running Errands

I don't want to say that Princess Diana invented athleisure but… actually, on second thought, I'm going to say that Princess Diana invented athleisure! And even if I'm wrong, she deserves all the credit anyway (she rocked biker shorts before Kim did, sorry). As the athleisure trend continues to snowball in popularity, bloggers and fashion editors alike have been digging up old photos of Lady Di running errands in her now iconic casual attire, and using them as 2019 style-inspo. Vogue Paris went as far as casting Hayley Baldwin in a look-a-like spread (which was actually very cool) and if you want to do the same, pick up: