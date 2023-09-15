5 Indigenous artists on their designs for Orange Shirt Day 2023

(Source, left to right: aaniin; Rezonance printing; Naokah Designs)

This coming Sept. 30 marks the third annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, when many people will wear orange to both recognize and raise awareness about the tragic history of residential schools and their ongoing harms to Indigenous people.

It will also be the 10th anniversary of Orange Shirt Day, which was created in 2013 to spread the message that every child matters. It was inspired by Phyllis (Jack) Webstad , a Stswecem'c Xgat'tem First Nation elder in Williams Lake, B.C., who, at the age of six, had her orange shirt taken away when she attended a residential school. (You can learn more about Orange Shirt Day and the Orange Shirt Society's work here .)

This year's official Orange Shirt Day design was created by Charliss Santos, a Grade 10 student at St. Augustine School in Ponoka, Alta. Her artist's statement on the society's site explains her design: "My design showcases an Indigenous child encompassed in two hands and surrounded by people, a heart and an eagle. The child's silhouette represents all the Indigenous children who suffered or were impacted by the Indian residential schools.

"The people surrounding the child represent the strong communities of the Indigenous people and the way they support each other. The heart represents healing and forgiveness, and the eagle symbolizes acceptance, honesty and freedom."

(Source: Orange Shirt Society)

The T-shirts Santos designed can be purchased from various retailers listed on the Orange Shirt Society's merchandise page . But the society also encourages those wanting to design their own shirts to do so.

So with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on the horizon, we spoke with a few of the artists who've created their own designs, asking them about the inspiration behind their work. Here's what they shared with us (their responses have been edited for length and clarity).

Naokah Designs

One of Naokah Designs's newest orange shirts is this Floral and Butterfly design created by the online clothing boutique's co-owner, Alison Mackenzie who's a Tłı̨chǫ Dene and English mother of five based in Peterborough, Ont. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Orange Shirt Society.

"My inspiration was my dad, who is a residential school survivor, and my grandma (Netzi in Tłı̨chǫ) who lived without her son for years — not knowing where he was taken or even if he was alive. She does not speak English, did not have a phone and had no way of communicating with my dad while he was away at school. Despite this unimaginable hardship, her love and determination shone through, just like the vibrant colours of the flowers and the grace of the monarch," she told CBC Life.

On her site, Mackenzie elaborates on her design, explaining that the flowers are inspired by her grandma's beadwork. The monarch is also "a testament to transformation and endurance. Just like the butterfly goes through a metamorphosis, my family has gone through a journey of healing and reclaiming our cultural identity.

"By incorporating these elements into my design, I hope to raise awareness about the intergenerational trauma caused by residential schools. I want to celebrate the strength and resilience of Indigenous communities, as well as ignite conversations that lead to understanding and reconciliation. Through my work, I aspire to empower others to embrace their heritage, no matter how painful their history may be. I believe that by acknowledging our past, we can create a brighter future for all."

Alison Mackenzie wearing her orange shirt design. (Source: Alison Mackenzie)

Vanessa Hyggen for the University of Saskatchewan

The University of Saskatchewan's 2023 orange shirt design features artwork from alumna Vanessa Hyggen , a Woodland Cree and Norwegian artist based in Saskatoon. The shirt is a collaboration between Hyggen, the university's Indigenous Space & Visual Symbols in the Health Sciences Committee, and Shop USask.

It can be purchased at the university's website , where it's noted that proceeds will go to a fund that supports "the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action'' and that a portion will go to Hyggen as well.

"I wanted to create a painting that represented the feelings of safety and love — that's really what childhood should be," the artist told us. "The sweetgrass is sheltering the children and representing our living culture and medicines. The Cree syllabics say kakithaw awâsisak sâkihâwak, meaning every child is loved. It's important for us to be connected to our culture as there is healing there."

(Source: Shop USask)

Aaniin

Streetwear brand aaniin's orange shirt design is new for 2023 and currently available to buy . Designed by founder Chelsee-Marie Pettit, who's a member of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia, Ont., the shirt features the phrase gichi apiitendaagoziwag akina abinoonjiiyag (every child matters).

"[The phrase] is written 94 times in syllabics and separated into six sections to represent the 94 calls to action and the six categories Indigenous people across Canada are fighting for — child welfare, education, health, justice, language and culture," the brand notes on its site. There's also a QR code on the bottom seam label of each shirt, allowing wearers to "start the conversation and pass on the 94 calls to action."

"I chose to pay tribute to the prevailing message that every child matters, repeated like a mantra to emphasize that this message still needs to sink in and is not one that can be fixed with any one simple action," Pettit told CBC Life.

"The trauma inflicted by the residential school system and colonial mentality is continuing today — it is not the past, and we still see the effects all around us through the eyes of survivors and their loved ones. Meeting the 94 calls to action needs to remain a conscious effort on the part of Canadians, and it needs to be all about the children — not only for this generation and the next seven generations."

(Source: aaniin)

Leticia Spence for Red River College Polytechnic

Red River College Polytechnic's orange shirt for 2023 is designed by alumna Leticia Spence, an Ininew graphic designer, illustrator and entrepreneur from Pimicikamak Cree Nation in Treaty 1 Territory. The shirts are produced by Indigenous streetwear brand Red Rebel Armour and can be purchased online at the campus's store site, with proceeds going toward RRC's Mínwastánikéwin Truth and Reconciliation Award.

We reached out to Spence, and she shared part of her artist's statement with us (it is available to read in full here ): "I wanted to create something utilizing Cree florals because beadwork is something I grew up watching my family do. Beadwork carries energy, and I've been taught to put good intentions into my beads, and that's what I wanted to achieve here through this T-shirt design.

"I want whoever is wearing this T-shirt to feel a sense of hope as they honour those who are currently being found [and] those who are still with us while also knowing that it's OK to create space to honour themselves as we are all the survivors of genocide.

"In difficult times, hope is the one thing we can grasp on to to not only survive but to drive us to fight for a world in which we no longer have to cry out for justice and to reinforce that we deserve to exist."

(Source: RRC Campus Store)

Rezonance Printing

With this year's orange shirt design, Rezonance Printing honours Anishinabe woodland-style artist Shaun Hedican. "In April this year, Shaun became an ancestor, his spirit leaving this world on his star journey after a long and courageous battle with a cancer called lymphoma," said Adam Sturgeon, a community worker, artist and co-founder of the London, Ont., print shop.

"Shaun was a friend of Rezonance Printing, having learned to screen print with [me], and he shared cultural knowledge with the community. After his passing, we wanted to honour his contribution to the medicine art style. Shaun was an amazing artist, and his legacy will live on through his work; we want to share that as best we can."

The memorial T-shirts feature an original design by Hedican, are available in adult and youth sizing, and can be purchased online with shipping or in-store pickup available. On their site, Rezonance Printing shared the following about the artist and his legacy:

"A member of Eabametoong First Nation and the Loon Clan, Shaun was an Anishinabe woodland-style artist who was inspired by his traditional spiritual teachings to create medicine art. He was a painter, carver, mixed media artist and a contemporary voice for his people who resided in Rocky Bay.

"Shaun was quick to point out that at one time his people were one nation, and when they were forced into reserves, many of them lost their way of life. Shaun often spoke of the injustices done to his people and used his art to speak about the residential school system, cultural appropriation, racist mascots and the systematic oppression and racism that his people are subjected to daily. Shaun refused to assimilate into the urbanized world full of myths that disenfranchised his people.

"He was a hunter, trapper, fisherman and a loving father who was infinitely inspired by the beauty of his home land. Shaun embodied the true spirit of a warrior. His family will forever walk his teachings close to their hearts."

Artist Shaun Hedican’s design featured on Rezonance Printing’s orange shirt for 2023; artist Shaun Hedican (Source: Rezonance Printing/Ruthless Images)

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.